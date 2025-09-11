Avalanche Seeks $1B for AVAX Treasury With Hivemind, Dragonfly

Avalanchee Foundation targets $1B total funding through two separate $500M investments.

Hivemind Capital leads a Nasdaq-listed company deal with Scaramucci’s advisory role.

AVAX price breaks 213-day consolidation pattern with analyst targeting $50+ levels.

Avalanche Foundation is in advanced talks to establish two US-based digital asset treasury companies aimed at raising approximately $1 billion for AVAX token acquisitions. The blockchain organization plans to conclude both deals within the coming weeks as part of its strategy to position Avalanche as the primary digital ledger for capital markets.

The foundation has structured two separate $500 million fundraising vehicles to achieve its billion-dollar target. They will purchase discounted AVAX tokens directly from the Avalanche Foundation.

Hivemind and Dragonfly Lead Separate Initiatives

According to FT, the first vehicle involves Hivemind Capital leading a private investment in an existing Nasdaq-listed company, targeting up to $500 million in capital. Anthony Scaramucci, former White House press secretary and cryptocurrency investor, serves as an advisor on this transaction, which could be finalized by the month’s end.

The second vehicle operates as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) sponsored by Dragonfly Capital, also seeking $500 million in funding. This SPAC structure may require additional time to complete, with the potential conclusion extending into October.

AVAX token circulation currently stands at approximately 420 million out of a maximum token supply of around 715 million. The foundation’s discount pricing mechanism could provide participating investors with below-market entry points and also generate operational funding for Avalanche ecosystem development.

AVAX Price Breaks Out From Consolidation Period

The timing aligns with technical developments in AVAX price action. Trader EllioTrades identified a breakout from a 213-day consolidation period. He has also projected potential upward movement toward $50 and beyond. As per CoinGecko data, AVAX price has jumped 8% in the last 24 hours to $28 at press time. AVAX has also surged over 15% in the last seven days.

Avalanche has gained traction among traditional financial institutions, with BlackRock, Apollo, and Wellington Asset Management testing tokenized fund versions on the network. Despite this institutional interest, AVAX has underperformed compared to Ethereum and Solana tokens during recent market rallies.

The digital asset treasury company model has attracted over $16 billion in fundraising this year, according to Kaiko data. This approach follows the strategy pioneered by Strategy, which has accumulated substantial Bitcoin holdings through similar corporate treasury allocation methods.

