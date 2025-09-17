Avalanche Still Uncertain, SUI Faces Pressure, While BlockDAG Prepares for Its Awakening Testnet on September 25

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/17 22:55
SUI
SUI$3.6239-0.15%
Avalanche
AVAX$30.26-0.06%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003174+2.38%
BlockDAG42662

Avalanche’s recent momentum has been undercut by concerns about its validator spread and sustainability, and the latest Avalanche (AVAX) technical setup still shows hesitation at key resistance levels. At the same time, SUI news points to token unlock risks and security hiccups despite solid adoption signals. Both projects show strength, but each has gaps that leave investors wondering how secure their future really is.

That’s where BlockDAG (BDAG) comes in. While others are still talking about upgrades, BlockDAG has switched on account abstraction within its upcoming Awakening Testnet on September 25. With early groundwork for smart accounts, gasless transactions, and wallet flexibility, it’s proving why many now see it as the crypto with the most potential in 2025.

BlockDAG: Smart Accounts Already Switched On

BlockDAG is showing that talk of future smart accounts isn’t enough when the architecture can already be put to work. Through its upcoming Awakening Testnet on September 25, account abstraction will be live and functioning, giving wallets the ability to operate like smart contracts. This groundwork sets the stage for gasless transactions, bundled operations, and programmable wallet upgrades. It’s not a demo or placeholder; it’s the structural layer that most chains only promise after mainnet.

By aligning early with the EIP-4337 standard, BlockDAG is positioning itself as the crypto with the most potential, because holders don’t have to wait for hypothetical rollouts. The foundation for next-gen user experience is already in action.

blockdag535

Of course, the tech isn’t the only driver. The presale numbers are proof of market conviction. BlockDAG has raised nearly $410 million, with more than 312,000 holders onboard and a confirmed listing price locked at $0.05. From the first batch at $0.001 to the current batch 30 at $0.03, early buyers are already sitting on a 2,900% gain. Now, with BDAG’s price temporarily slashed to just $0.0013 in celebration of its upcoming deployment, the ROI potential goes even higher.

Combine the strong presale traction with a live rollout of account abstraction, and you get a project that checks both the innovation box and the early-profit box. That’s why many are calling BlockDAG the crypto with the most potential right now.

Avalanche (AVAX) Technical Setup: Resistance Still in Play

Avalanche has built a strong name around its transaction speed and flexible subnet architecture, but traders remain cautious about how the network is handling current price action. The latest Avalanche (AVAX) technical setup shows the coin struggling to push past key resistance levels, with fading momentum after short-lived rallies. While the project continues to attract developers in DeFi and gaming, competition from other smart contract platforms has limited its upside. 

Chart315315

That doesn’t erase Avalanche’s relevance. The ecosystem is still active, and its scalable subnet model gives it a solid technical base. The open question is whether adoption can accelerate enough to support stronger and more consistent growth. For now, the Avalanche (AVAX) price technical setup points toward caution, with the next moves depending on broader market sentiment.

SUI News: Unlock Pressure Meets Ecosystem Growth

The latest SUI news highlights a mix of positive adoption and notable risks. On the technical side, SUI has been pushing against resistance near the $4.00 level after breaking out from a descending trendline. Bulls see room for a potential breakout if momentum holds, but bears point toward the October 1 token unlock, where more than 44 million tokens are set to be released. That event could create heavy selling pressure, and analysts are already flagging $3.40 as a critical support zone.

BlockDAG

Beyond price action, the ecosystem is showing growth signs. The Sui Foundation has launched a public beta for its GraphQL RPC and indexer, making it easier for developers to build and track applications. Institutional players are also signaling confidence, with SUI Group Holdings adding more tokens to its treasury. At the same time, setbacks like the Nemo Protocol exploit highlight ongoing security concerns. 

Wrapping Up

Avalanche is still wrestling with its own hurdles, as the latest Avalanche (AVAX) technical setup shows price resistance and questions around validator distribution. Meanwhile, SUI news signals both progress and challenges, with developer tools rolling out but token unlocks adding pressure that could unsettle short-term holders.

BlockDAG, on the other hand, is already proving its core tech. By running account abstraction on its upcoming Awakening Testnet and laying groundwork for EIP-4337, it has activated the infrastructure others are still talking about. Combined with presale traction to nearly $410 million and early holders sitting on more than 2,900% gains already delivered, many holders now view it as the crypto with the most potential.

blockdag

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

The post Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will conclude a two-day policymaking meeting and release a decision on whether to lower interest rates—following months of pressure and criticism from President Donald Trump—and potentially signal whether additional cuts are on the way. President Donald Trump has urged the central bank to “CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER” than they might plan to. Getty Images Key Facts The central bank is poised to cut interest rates by at least a quarter-point, down from the 4.25% to 4.5% range where they have been held since December to between 4% and 4.25%, as Wall Street has placed 100% odds of a rate cut, according to CME’s FedWatch, with higher odds (94%) on a quarter-point cut than a half-point (6%) reduction. Fed governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman, both Trump appointees, voted in July for a quarter-point reduction to rates, and they may dissent again in favor of a large cut alongside Stephen Miran, Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers’ chair, who was sworn in at the meeting’s start on Tuesday. It’s unclear whether other policymakers, including Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid and St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem, will favor larger cuts or opt for no reduction. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole, Wyoming, address last month the central bank would likely consider a looser monetary policy, noting the “shifting balance of risks” on the U.S. economy “may warrant adjusting our policy stance.” David Mericle, an economist for Goldman Sachs, wrote in a note the “key question” for the Fed’s meeting is whether policymakers signal “this is likely the first in a series of consecutive cuts” as the central bank is anticipated to “acknowledge the softening in the labor market,” though they may not “nod to an October cut.” Mericle said he…
Union
U$0.013187-19.05%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0424-0.11%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.564-0.22%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:23
Partager
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.13975-39.05%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001882-0.26%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Partager
Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.5197-1.29%
Pi Network
PI$0.35566-0.30%
VeChain
VET$0.02439-0.32%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Decides On Interest Rates Today—Here’s What To Watch For

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month