Avalanche’s recent momentum has been undercut by concerns about its validator spread and sustainability, and the latest Avalanche (AVAX) technical setup still shows hesitation at key resistance levels. At the same time, SUI news points to token unlock risks and security hiccups despite solid adoption signals. Both projects show strength, but each has gaps that leave investors wondering how secure their future really is.

That’s where BlockDAG (BDAG) comes in. While others are still talking about upgrades, BlockDAG has switched on account abstraction within its upcoming Awakening Testnet on September 25. With early groundwork for smart accounts, gasless transactions, and wallet flexibility, it’s proving why many now see it as the crypto with the most potential in 2025.

BlockDAG: Smart Accounts Already Switched On

BlockDAG is showing that talk of future smart accounts isn’t enough when the architecture can already be put to work. Through its upcoming Awakening Testnet on September 25, account abstraction will be live and functioning, giving wallets the ability to operate like smart contracts. This groundwork sets the stage for gasless transactions, bundled operations, and programmable wallet upgrades. It’s not a demo or placeholder; it’s the structural layer that most chains only promise after mainnet.

By aligning early with the EIP-4337 standard, BlockDAG is positioning itself as the crypto with the most potential, because holders don’t have to wait for hypothetical rollouts. The foundation for next-gen user experience is already in action.

Of course, the tech isn’t the only driver. The presale numbers are proof of market conviction. BlockDAG has raised nearly $410 million, with more than 312,000 holders onboard and a confirmed listing price locked at $0.05. From the first batch at $0.001 to the current batch 30 at $0.03, early buyers are already sitting on a 2,900% gain. Now, with BDAG’s price temporarily slashed to just $0.0013 in celebration of its upcoming deployment, the ROI potential goes even higher.

Combine the strong presale traction with a live rollout of account abstraction, and you get a project that checks both the innovation box and the early-profit box. That’s why many are calling BlockDAG the crypto with the most potential right now.

Avalanche (AVAX) Technical Setup: Resistance Still in Play

Avalanche has built a strong name around its transaction speed and flexible subnet architecture, but traders remain cautious about how the network is handling current price action. The latest Avalanche (AVAX) technical setup shows the coin struggling to push past key resistance levels, with fading momentum after short-lived rallies. While the project continues to attract developers in DeFi and gaming, competition from other smart contract platforms has limited its upside.

That doesn’t erase Avalanche’s relevance. The ecosystem is still active, and its scalable subnet model gives it a solid technical base. The open question is whether adoption can accelerate enough to support stronger and more consistent growth. For now, the Avalanche (AVAX) price technical setup points toward caution, with the next moves depending on broader market sentiment.

SUI News: Unlock Pressure Meets Ecosystem Growth

The latest SUI news highlights a mix of positive adoption and notable risks. On the technical side, SUI has been pushing against resistance near the $4.00 level after breaking out from a descending trendline. Bulls see room for a potential breakout if momentum holds, but bears point toward the October 1 token unlock, where more than 44 million tokens are set to be released. That event could create heavy selling pressure, and analysts are already flagging $3.40 as a critical support zone.

Beyond price action, the ecosystem is showing growth signs. The Sui Foundation has launched a public beta for its GraphQL RPC and indexer, making it easier for developers to build and track applications. Institutional players are also signaling confidence, with SUI Group Holdings adding more tokens to its treasury. At the same time, setbacks like the Nemo Protocol exploit highlight ongoing security concerns.

Wrapping Up

Avalanche is still wrestling with its own hurdles, as the latest Avalanche (AVAX) technical setup shows price resistance and questions around validator distribution. Meanwhile, SUI news signals both progress and challenges, with developer tools rolling out but token unlocks adding pressure that could unsettle short-term holders.

BlockDAG, on the other hand, is already proving its core tech. By running account abstraction on its upcoming Awakening Testnet and laying groundwork for EIP-4337, it has activated the infrastructure others are still talking about. Combined with presale traction to nearly $410 million and early holders sitting on more than 2,900% gains already delivered, many holders now view it as the crypto with the most potential.

