AVAX Faces $40M Unlock, ETC Waits for Breakout, While Cold Wallet Users Already Cashing USDT Rewards

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/22 10:15
Markets often split between two paths: speculation and real substance. Avalanche’s outlook is tied to token unlocks and price resistance, while Ethereum Classic relies on chart structures and trading volumes to justify its targets. Both depend heavily on technical readings to hold attention, but neither offers users direct rewards for participation. Cold Wallet does.


Through instant USDT payouts and added CWT perks during presale, it delivers measurable returns instead of leaning only on forecasts. For anyone asking which of the top crypto coins deserve notice, Cold Wallet answers with proof instead of promises.


Cold Wallet Redefines Utility With USDT Rewards & Referral Bonuses

Unlike meme coins that rely on hype and temporary excitement, Cold Wallet is built around real use. It’s a working self-custody wallet where users earn rewards for engaging and for growing the network. Its referral model is already live, paying both the sender and receiver in USDT for swaps made through the app. During presale, those rewards get even stronger with added CWT bonuses, creating a system that gives participants two benefits at once, tied directly to real usage instead of hype.


Get Rewards not just storage cold wallet


The structure is simple: referrers earn a 20% CWT bonus, while referees get 10%. Both bonuses vest alongside purchased tokens, aligning value with long-term use. Instead of empty promises, Cold Wallet gives consistent, fair, and transparent rewards. It builds a loop where growth is fueled by actual participation.


This is not theory; the presale results already prove its strength. Cold Wallet has raised $6.3 million, with more than 740 million tokens sold. It currently sits in Stage 17 at $0.00998 and has a set launch value of $0.3517. That means current participants are entering at a fraction of the launch price while supporting a product that’s already live and running. In short, Cold Wallet blends credibility with real-time utility, putting it far ahead of speculative plays.


Avalanche Price Forecast: Token Unlock Creates Supply Risk

Avalanche is about to face its first token unlock in three months, releasing 1.67 million AVAX, or around $40 million, into circulation. This added supply could limit growth, capping upside near $26.10 and possibly dragging price toward $23.90 or even $22.40 if pressure grows.


Avalanche Price Forecast


Even so, technical indicators are holding steady. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above neutral, showing that buyers still have control. If selling pressure softens, AVAX may settle into a stable range near $24.90. While not exciting, this kind of outlook reflects measured, product-based thinking rather than meme-fueled hype.


Ethereum Classic Price Outlook: Steady Growth Without Noise

Ethereum Classic is shaping up as another structured play. Currently priced at $24.28, it just broke out of a falling wedge pattern, a common technical signal often followed by upward moves. Near-term goals include $25.98, $28.05, and $30.49, depending on whether trading volume holds up.


Every Gas fee PAID BACK Every swap Rewarded


Longer-term, analysts project even higher levels, with some calling for $53.40 by year-end and others targeting closer to $40.16. These numbers aren’t hype-driven but based on technical setups and trading history. For readers seeking a structured view, ETC offers chart-backed growth instead of social media noise.


Cold Wallet Against Market Speculation

Speculation moves prices quickly, but staying power comes from usability. Avalanche’s potential depends on how its market absorbs supply. Ethereum Classic’s growth outlook rests on chart behaviour. Cold Wallet, on the other hand, works on a clear principle: rewarding users every time they interact.


With $6.3 million raised, 740 million tokens sold, a presale price of $0.00998, and a launch value of $0.3517, it already combines progress with practical rewards. For anyone exploring the top crypto coins, Cold Wallet proves it isn’t just about charts or predictions. It’s a product where user participation turns directly into value, offering both immediate and lasting appeal.


Get Rewards not just storage cold wallet


 Explore Cold Wallet Now:


Presale: https://purchase.coldwallet.com/


Website: https://coldwallet.com/


X: https://x.com/coldwalletapp


Telegram: https://t.me/ColdWalletAppOfficial


Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.

The post AVAX Faces $40M Unlock, ETC Waits for Breakout, While Cold Wallet Users Already Cashing USDT Rewards appeared first on 36Crypto.

