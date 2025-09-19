AVAX rallied over $35 on a mix of renewed interest for the chain and a short squeeze. Avalanche C-chain is becoming a venue for stablecoin activity, with peak growth in USDC inflows.AVAX rallied over $35 on a mix of renewed interest for the chain and a short squeeze. Avalanche C-chain is becoming a venue for stablecoin activity, with peak growth in USDC inflows.

AVAX rallies to 3-month peak on network, DeFi growth hype

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/19 21:33
Chainbase
C$0.25329-4.74%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$56.16-3.17%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001915-9.02%
Avalanche
AVAX$34+2.37%

Avalanche’s native token AVAX responded to the latest news of the network’s growth, rallying to a three-month peak above $35 as it repositioned itself for DeFi.  Trading volumes also rose to the highest level in three months, at $2.12B. AVAX also went through a short squeeze, liquidating short positions above $35. 

The latest rally also surprised Hyperliquid whales, who were betting on a price slide. A total of 17 whales hold small gains or unrealized losses, while only 11 whales are long on AVAX. For now, the token seems to have finished the short liquidations, and a downturn is possible to attack liquidity accrued for long positions at around $33.

AVAX open interest is also close to its peak, at $924M, with over 73% of traders picking a long position. The token is one of the relatively old assets from the 2021 bull market, which is still reinventing its network and DeFi capabilities. 

AVAX continued its expansion after the recent plans to launch a $1B treasury based on discounted tokens from the Avalanche Foundation. Additionally, the chain saw increased activity, with over 78K daily active addresses.

AVAX rallies on rapid USDC inflows

USDC on AVAX is the most rapidly expanding stablecoin version, based on Token Terminal data. For the past month, the chain expanded its supply by 65.9%, for a total of over $1.2B in USDC. 

In total, Avalanche carries over $2.4B in various stablecoins, with a total value locked of $2.26B. 

One of the chief drivers of expansion is the chain’s version of Aave, which grew its value locked by over 33% in the past month.  Recently, Aave C-Chain also entered the top 5 of networks with the biggest inflows, with a net $6.3M added in the past 24 hours. C-Chain was surpassed by BNB Smart Chain, just behind Ethereum and Solana. 

For the past three months, over $30M net flowed into Avalanche C-Chain, with most of the funds originating on Ethereum.

AVAX returns as top 20 token after USDC supply expansionEthereum is the biggest source of inflows into Avalanche C-Chain. | Source: Artemis

While AVAX sees outflows for other stablecoins, USDC is growing in dominance, with around 50% of the chain’s total stablecoin supply. 

Avalanche achieves the highest APY on Aave

Avalanche C-Chain is being chosen by users for its higher yield opportunities. The chain’s Aave protocol offers up to 5.22% APY on USDC, comparably higher than chains like Arbitrum. 

Aave protocol uses the same approach but still has different yields on various chains. Avalanche has achieved the highest yield, which is becoming the main attractor for USDC usage. 

On Avalanche, EURC tokens on Aave can earn up to 9% yield, while USDC earns 5.22%. EURC recently reached up to 17.9% in yield, showing a potential niche market with higher volatility. USDC deposits are relatively stable, based on the offered current APY.

The stablecoin arbitrage conditions may change, but for now, Avalanche is getting a boost from demand for passive yield. The yield anomalies are putting Avalanche on the radar, as its DeFi space recovered in 2025. 

Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08613-2.08%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5138-6.47%
Triathon
GROW$0.0595-2.77%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Partager
TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

The purpose of collaboration is to advance the Web3 landscape by combining the decentralized infrastructure of TrendX with AI-led capabilities of Trusta AI.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1416-5.03%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Partager
Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

The post Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 00:05 Bitcoin swings after CPI data release as Tapzi’s presale gains momentum, emerging as a top crypto project in 2025. The crypto market moved sharply last week after the release of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, reacted within minutes of the announcement, recording rapid swings before settling back near earlier levels.  At the same time, presale projects continued to attract investors, with Tapzi emerging as one of the most-watched tokens this month. It is being picked by investors as the next crypto to explode due to its high-growth potential in Tier 1 and Tier 2 countries, with Web3 gaming’s increasing adoption. Tapzi Presale Draws Attention While Bitcoin reacted to economic data, Tapzi’s presale has become a focal point among both retail and larger investors. Tapzi is a Web3 gaming platform designed to merge competitive gameplay with blockchain-based settlements. Players stake TAPZI tokens in head-to-head matches of chess, checkers, rock-paper-scissors, and tic-tac-toe. Winners receive tokens directly from prize pools funded by players, not by inflationary rewards. Don’t Watch the Wave – Ride It With $TAPZI! The presale opened with tokens priced at $0.0035. More than 27 million tokens have already been sold, with prices set to increase in each new stage. Analysts following the sale point to potential gains of around 300% once TAPZI lists on exchanges later this year. Liquidity locks and vesting schedules are in place to reduce the risks of sharp sell-offs after launch. This has placed Tapzi on the radar of investors searching for the best crypto to buy now. Bitcoin Price Reacts to CPI Last week, Bitcoin climbed toward $114,000 before jumping to $114,500, its highest level in weeks. The gains were short-lived as the price quickly dropped by $1,000. At press time, Bitcoin…
NEAR
NEAR$3.137+4.77%
Threshold
T$0.01673-3.96%
holoride
RIDE$0.000982+3.04%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

TrendX Taps Trusta AI to Develop Safer and Smarter Web3 Network

Tapzi is Investors’ 1000x Pick in Volatile Market

Hong Kong’s Investment Holding Company Sets To Bitcoin Mining

Enosys Debuts ‘Enosys Loan’ to Bring First XRP-Backed Stablecoin to Flare