AVAX Records a Modest Rally But Traders Tip Rollblock as the Safer Bet for Long-Term Growth

Crypto News

While trending cryptocurrencies face volatility, GambleFi platform Rollblock (RBLK) emerges as a compelling alternative for investors seeking stable, long-term growth opportunities in the rapidly expanding GambleFi sector.

Rollblock: The New Standard In Crypto Gaming

Rollblock has solidified its position as a pioneer in the GambleFi revolution, operating a fully functional Web3 gaming platform for over 12 months. The platform has facilitated more than $15 million in total wagers, proving genuine user adoption and consistent revenue generation that sets it apart from many of the hype-driven speculative crypto projects.

The gaming library spans over 12,000 titles. Users will find classic casino favorites like poker and blackjack, live games and even innovative blockchain-exclusive games powered by AI. The recent integration of live sports betting adds another entertainment option, further enhancing the Rollblock experience.

Rollblock’s tokenomics design is where things get interesting. The project implements a sophisticated dual-mechanism approach to value creation. The platform reinvests up to 30% of weekly revenue toward RBLK token buybacks from the open market. This repurchased supply is then strategically divided: 40% distributed as crypto staking rewards to holders, while 60% undergoes permanent burning to reduce the circulating supply.

This model ensures sustainable appreciation regardless of market conditions, while allowing holders to tap into a passive income stream while enjoying their favorite games.

Rollblock Highlights:

Proven track record with 12+ months of successful live operations

Over $15 million in processed wagers demonstrating real user engagement

Revolutionary revenue-sharing model benefiting all RBLK token holders

SolidProof security audits ensuring platform integrity and user protection

Anjouan Gaming regulatory license providing full legal compliance

Deflationary tokenomics with capped supply supporting price appreciation

This combination of cutting-edge technology, reward incentives, and regulatory adherence positions Rollblock at the forefront of the emerging GambleFi sector, where decentralized finance principles intersect with the multi-billion-dollar iGaming industry.

Avalanche Is Still Rangebound Despite Recent Gains

Just as Avalanche (AVAX) started finally gaining momentum once again, its progress was cut short as market volatility increased. At the time of writing, Avalanche sells for $23.32, following a modest 2.1% upsurge on the daily timeframe, which does little to offset its 8.8% monthly loss.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Zooming out on the crypto chart reveals that Avalanche has been moving in a narrow range since February, with its price oscillating between $17.5 and $25. Avalanche’s latest breakout attempt saw it approach the resistance at $27, but this is where selling pressure intensified, forcing Avalanche to retest lower support levels..

The RBLK Presale Hype Reaches A Fever Pitch

While Avalanche is still on track to see new heights by the end of the year, Rollblock offers a much more compelling investment thesis. Not only is Rollblock already operational as a platform, but its market cap is way smaller, which could bring significantly higher ROI.

The RBLK presale is now live and tokens are priced at just $0.068. This is the perfect entry point for investors who want to be on the winning side of the upcoming GambleFi revolution spearheaded by Rollblock. With an 800% surge around the corner and a gigantic 100x crypto moonshot expected at the peak of the bull run, the best time to get involved is now!

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: rel=”nofollow”https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories







Next article