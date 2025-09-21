AVAX and SUI ride strong September momentum into Q4, while ZX seed buyers lock in $0.003 entry for DeFi’s first 0DTE options platform, targeting explosive upside at listing.AVAX and SUI ride strong September momentum into Q4, while ZX seed buyers lock in $0.003 entry for DeFi’s first 0DTE options platform, targeting explosive upside at listing.

AVAX, SUI & ZX: Q4 Outlook for September’s Fastest Growing Altcoins

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/21 23:40
holoride
RIDE$0.001013-4.07%
SUI
SUI$3.6143-1.67%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001854-3.38%
SEED
SEED$0.0017+2.10%
Avalanche
AVAX$32.73-2.35%
AVAX Main

The sharp rise of AVAX, SUI and ZX in September moved the trio to the top of the altcoin growth chart, eclipsing larger names in both price and trading volume. Each token booked double-digit gains as daily turnover climbed, drawing fresh capital from funds that track alternative coins and from retail traders scanning for momentum ahead of the final quarter.

Focus now turns to the closing months of the year, a stretch often driven by software rollouts, new listings and portfolio rebalancing. Analysts tracking blockchain metrics highlight an Avalanche upgrade, the first wave of ecosystem grants for Sui and an anticipated exchange debut for ZX as near-term sparks that could carry September’s rally into year-end. Broader market forces, including inflation data and central-bank signals, remain the main external factors that could either amplify or cap additional gains.

Avalanche: The Speedy Rival Racing Toward New Peaks

Avalanche burst onto the scene in 2020 with a simple promise: make blockchain activity fast, affordable, and easy to build on. The network can process about 6,500 transactions each second—far more than the 15 or so managed by Ethereum—while keeping average fees near 50 cents. Friendly code that mirrors Ethereum’s language helps developers switch over without a hitch, and specialized “subnets” let projects roll out their own miniature blockchains without crowding the main one. Fueling it all is the AVAX token, which grants voting power, covers fees, and becomes scarcer every time a transaction burns a small portion of supply.

That mix of speed, low cost, and built-in scarcity has caught the market’s eye. AVAX has climbed roughly 26 % in the past year, sits at about $44.50, and boasts an $18 billion valuation—making it the 11th-largest digital asset. Even so, the coin remains nearly 70 % below its 2021 high of $146, leaving plenty of headroom if momentum returns. Forecasts diverge: some analysts point to $57 in 2025 and $100 in 2030, while others float more cautious figures around $41 to $81 for the next few years. Regardless of the exact target, most agree the combination of a capped 716 million supply and a steady burn mechanism tilts long-term math toward greater scarcity.

Sui’s Ripple Effect: How the Water-Inspired Token Keeps Making Waves

SUI began 2023 as a newcomer and quickly stole the spotlight. The coin crossed the one-dollar mark late that year, climbed to $2.18 by March 27, fell back, then bounced to a fresh record of $2.36 in mid-October. Fuelled by a rush of new projects and more than $2 billion locked into its network, it closed the year at $5.35. Christian Williams of the Sui Foundation hailed the surge as proof that an active community can turn bold ideas into real-world momentum. By January 6, the price steadied near $5.20, hinting that the market’s attention had not wandered far.

The platform itself borrows its name from the Japanese word for water, a fitting nod to flexibility and flow. Created by former Meta engineers at Mysten Labs, Sui aims to process many transactions at once, trim costs, and keep assets directly on its ledger. This design helps applications run faster and makes everyday transfers less costly. The SUI coin powers the whole system: holders pay fees, secure the network by staking, and can trade the token on major exchanges.

First-Mover in Gamified Options Trading: Could ZX Be the Next HYPE?

ZX

In crypto, the biggest gains often go to first movers in new categories. This cycle has already provided a valid example: HYPE, the token of Hyperliquid, rode the surge in derivatives trading and put on outsized returns for early holders.

Zexpire is aiming to do the same — but in an even fresher niche. It’s the first 0DTE DeFi protocol that turns options trading into a simple, one-click daily play.

One-Click Options, Fixed Risk

Crypto options already see around $3 billion in daily volume, and prediction markets like Polymarket have pushed past $10 billion in cumulative bets.

Zexpire combines the two, wrapping volatility trading into a format anyone can play.

Zexpire removes the complexity of options trading: no more intimidating charts and Greeks. Just one question: Will BTC stay in range today, or break out? Click your choice and let the market play out. The risk is capped — you’ll never lose more than your stake.

ZX

Be Among the First to Buy ZX

Like HYPE for Hyperliquid, ZX is the Fuel of Zexpire

Every play on Zexpire runs on its native token ZX, which is currently in seed access at just $0.003, stepping up stage by stage until it reaches $0.025 at listing.

That structure means the earliest participants lock in the lowest entry point, while later buyers pay more.

Beyond price, early buyers also get extras like staking yield before TGE, cashback perks, and beta access — benefits designed to reward the first wave of holders.

First-Mover Advantage: Getting ZX Before It Explodes

Every cycle has tokens that capture a new wave before the market catches on. HYPE did it with derivatives on Hyperliquid, turning early adoption into one of the cycle’s strongest narratives.

Now $ZX is positioned to do the same for gamified options trading — a brand-new category that combines the growth of prediction markets with the simplicity of one-click plays.

Early buyers secure the lowest entry point, while long-term holders stand to benefit from fee burns, buybacks, staking rewards, and platform perks that tighten supply and reward participation.

Buy $ZX, the Next Breakout Token

Conclusion

September’s rally positions AVAX and SUI for further gains in the coming quarter. Both chains logged sharp rises in users and fees, while new apps kept developer interest high. Liquidity has followed, helping each coin hold the strongest levels seen since early summer. Market watchers now look for sustained volume to confirm that momentum.

Zexpire offers a different path. The platform turns crypto’s sharp moves into a daily range game that needs only one click. Losses stop at entry, with no liquidations or margin calls. Every round uses $ZX for stakes, discounts, and future buybacks, locking in demand from the start. Early entry into $ZX gives access to a token designed to grow with each swing, placing this newcomer beside AVAX and SUI as a leading prospect for Q4.

Get more information about Zexpire ($ZX) here:

  • Site: https://zexpire.com/
  • Telegram: https://t.me/zexpire_0dte
  • X: https://x.com/Zexpire_0dte
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0.08619+9.96%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5159-2.40%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00266+1.14%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Partager
Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Whales offload 200 million XRP leaving market uncertainty behind. XRP faces potential collapse as whales drive major price shifts. Is XRP’s future in danger after massive sell-off by whales? XRP’s price has been under intense pressure recently as whales reportedly offloaded a staggering 200 million XRP over the past two weeks. This massive sell-off has raised alarms across the cryptocurrency community, as many wonder if the market is on the brink of collapse or just undergoing a temporary correction. According to crypto analyst Ali (@ali_charts), this surge in whale activity correlates directly with the price fluctuations seen in the past few weeks. XRP experienced a sharp spike in late July and early August, but the price quickly reversed as whales began to sell their holdings in large quantities. The increased volume during this period highlights the intensity of the sell-off, leaving many traders to question the future of XRP’s value. Whales have offloaded around 200 million $XRP in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/MiSQPpDwZM — Ali (@ali_charts) September 17, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Price Is at a Tipping Point: Will It Break or Crash Soon? Can XRP Recover or Is a Bigger Decline Ahead? As the market absorbs the effects of the whale offload, technical indicators suggest that XRP may be facing a period of consolidation. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), currently sitting at 53.05, signals a neutral market stance, indicating that XRP could move in either direction. This leaves traders uncertain whether the XRP will break above its current resistance levels or continue to fall as more whales sell off their holdings. Source: Tradingview Additionally, the Bollinger Bands, suggest that XRP is nearing the upper limits of its range. This often points to a potential slowdown or pullback in price, further raising concerns about the future direction of the XRP. With the price currently around $3.02, many are questioning whether XRP can regain its footing or if it will continue to decline. The Aftermath of Whale Activity: Is XRP’s Future in Danger? Despite the large sell-off, XRP is not yet showing signs of total collapse. However, the market remains fragile, and the price is likely to remain volatile in the coming days. With whales continuing to influence price movements, many investors are watching closely to see if this trend will reverse or intensify. The coming weeks will be critical for determining whether XRP can stabilize or face further declines. The combination of whale offloading and technical indicators suggest that XRP’s price is at a crossroads. Traders and investors alike are waiting for clear signals to determine if the XRP will bounce back or continue its downward trajectory. Also Read: Metaplanet’s Bold Move: $15M U.S. Subsidiary to Supercharge Bitcoin Strategy The post Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0.012696-5.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08827+0.36%
Movement
MOVE$0.1271-1.24%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/17 23:42
Partager
Arthur Hayes allegedly sold 96,600 HYPE tokens worth $5.1 million

Arthur Hayes allegedly sold 96,600 HYPE tokens worth $5.1 million

PANews reported on September 21 that on-chain data showed that Arthur Hayes allegedly sold 96,600 HYPEs worth US$5.1 million. Just three weeks ago, he predicted that the price of HYPE could increase 126 times in the next few years.
1
1$0.01145+50.53%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$50.87-7.49%
Partager
PANews2025/09/21 23:23
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse?

Arthur Hayes allegedly sold 96,600 HYPE tokens worth $5.1 million

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight

Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025: Unmissable Opportunity for Conference Savings