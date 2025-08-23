Avoid Getting Caught In Price Trap

Market prices often shift quickly, causing many to buy or sell at the wrong time. Finding a strong token during calm periods can help build steady returns. Not all assets behave the same when the market is flat. Discover which coin stands out as the right choice to gather while others wait and watch.

Ethena (ENA)

Source: TradingView

ENA slipped nearly 10% this week, trading between $0.64 and $0.82. Even so, the token still sits just over its 10-day and 100-day averages, hinting at a steady base. A strength reading near 56 is neutral, while a fast oscillator at 81 leans hot, suggesting short-term selling fueled the dip.

Zoom out and the mood brightens. ENA is up 27% in the past month and 44% over six months. Buyers have stepped in on every pullback, keeping the price well above the firm $0.57 floor. Momentum has cooled since last week, yet the slight positive trend gauge shows bulls still hold an edge.

If demand revives, the first barrier rests at $0.92. A jump from the mid-range price of $0.73 to that mark would mean about 26% upside. Clearing it opens a path to $1.10, roughly 51% higher. Failure to defend $0.57 would expose $0.39, a slide of 47% from current levels. Given the longer-term climb and neutral momentum, odds favor a grind higher toward $0.92, but a quick drop to test $0.57 remains a real risk if sellers press again.

Bonk (BONK)

Source: TradingView

Bonk lost 10.01% this week and 42.13% over the past month, yet it still clings to a 32.88% gain in six months. The price now drifts near $0.000022 after swinging between $0.00002151 and $0.00002736.

The coin is glued to both its 10-day and 100-day averages, pointing to a stalemate. RSI at 45 and a Stochastic reading of 41 show mild selling, not panic. A small negative MACD level backs the idea of flat-to-soft momentum rather than a deep slide.

A clear close above $0.00002736 could send BONK toward the first resistance at $0.00003089, about 30% higher. Breaking that opens room for $0.00003674, roughly 50% above current trade. On the flip side, slipping under $0.00002150 would expose the $0.00001920 support, near 20% lower, with $0.00001336 another 40% beneath. Traders are waiting for a breakout to decide whether the next leg is up or down.

Demand for $XYZ Surges As Its Capitalization Hits the $15M Milestone

XYZVerse ($XYZ), recently recognized as Best NEW Meme Project, is drawing significant attention thanks to its standout concept. It is the first ever meme coin that merges the thrill of sports and the innovation of web3.

Unlike typical meme coins, XYZVerse offers real utility and a clear roadmap for long-term development. It plans to launch gamified products and form partnerships with big sports teams and platforms.

Notably, XYZVerse recently delivered on one of its goals ahead of schedule by partnering with bookmaker.XYZ, the first fully on-chain decentralized sportsbook and casino. As a bonus, $XYZ token holders receive exclusive perks on their first bet.

Price Dynamics and Listing Plans

During its presale phase, the $XYZ token has shown steady growth. Since its launch, the price has increased from $0.0001 to $0.005, with the next stage set to push it further to $0.01. The final presale price is $0.02, after which the token will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges.

The projected listing price of $0.10 could generate up to 1,000x returns for early investors, provided the project secures the necessary market capitalization.

So far, more than $15 million has been raised, and the presale is approaching another significant milestone of $20 million. This fast progress is signaling strong demand from both retail and institutional investors.

Champions Get Rewarded

In XYZVerse, the community calls the plays. Active contributors are rewarded with airdropped XYZ tokens for their dedication. It’s a game where the most passionate players win big.

The Road to Victory

With solid tokenomics, strategic CEX and DEX listings, and consistent token burns, $XYZ is built for a championship run. Every play is designed to push it further, to strengthen its price, and to rally a community of believers who believe this is the start of something legendary.

Airdrops, Rewards, and More – Join XYZVerse to Unlock All the Benefits

Raydium (RAY)

Source: TradingView

RAY slipped 14.29% this week, 5.32% over the month, and 24.54% in 6 months. The token now hovers between $2.99 and $4.12, just below both the 10-day SMA at $3.23 and the 100-day SMA at $3.28. Momentum signals look neutral: RSI sits at 49.56, Stochastic at 56.69, while MACD is slightly red at -0.0117.

This mix hints at a pause rather than panic. Bulls must clear $4.68 to regain control. A close above that ceiling could open a sprint to $5.80, adding roughly 40-60% from today’s mid-range. Volume near the upper band would likely pull the 10-day SMA back above the 100-day line and flip MACD green, giving buyers a clear path.

Failure to shake off the drag keeps eyes on $2.43 support. A dip under that floor risks a slide to $1.31, nearly another 45-55% down. The flat averages and mid-range RSI suggest more range trading first, but the longer downtrend still shadows the chart. Traders will watch $4.68 and $2.43 as the breakpoints that decide the next big move.

Sei (SEI)

Source: TradingView

Sei trades between $0.31 and $0.37 after a sharp pullback. The coin is down 10.39% in 1 week and 17.03% in 1 month, yet it keeps a 4.49% gain over 6 months. Short-term sellers rule, long-term holders still see green.

Price floats just above the 100-day average of $0.31. A momentum score of 41.69 hints at weak demand, but a fast oscillator reading of 15.99 shows the market is oversold. With trend power near zero, any fresh bid could lift the pair to the next ceiling at $0.40.

Beating $0.40 could spark a sprint to $0.46, adding about 15% then 35% from today’s midpoint. Slip below $0.31 and eyes move to $0.27, roughly 13% lower, and then $0.20, almost 37% down. Given the oversold state and the modest 6-month rise, the chart leans toward a 10%-20% bounce, yet the key lies in defending $0.31.

Conclusion

ENA, BONK, RAY, and SEI remain solid holds, yet XYZVerse (XYZ) pairs sports memes with early presale and 20,000% ambitions, marking it the standout accumulation play.

You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here:

https://xyzverse.io/, https://t.me/xyzverse, https://x.com/xyz_verse

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/avoid-getting-caught-in-price-trap-heres-the-best-token-to-accumulate-during-steady-times-on-market/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
