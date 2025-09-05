Avoid trading these 2 cryptocurrencies this weekend

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 21:06
NEAR
NEAR$2.403+0.83%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012105-3.99%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.215+3.66%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01266+4.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016013-4.51%

As the weekend approaches, investors eyeing the cryptocurrency markets may want to consider a few key indicators to guide their trading decisions.

One of the most important is the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum gauge that measures recent gains and losses on a 0–100 scale. 

Currently, some assets are flashing warning signals, as RSI readings above 70 often indicate overbought conditions and a higher risk of a pullback.

With this in mind, Finbold has identified two cryptocurrencies in the overbought zone that traders may want to avoid this weekend.

PAX Gold (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a cryptocurrency backed by physical gold, designed to give investors exposure to the precious metal without the need for storage. 

On the surface, its performance appears stable, with the token trading at $3,558.12, almost unchanged over the past 24 hours. However, beneath this calm surface lies a concerning signal.

The RSI reveals a different picture: from a neutral 49.06 on the 15-minute chart, momentum has steadily climbed to 76.21 on the 24-hour timeframe. 

PAXG price and RSI. Source: Coinglass

This rise suggests that while price action has been flat, the asset is quietly slipping into overbought territory.

Redstone (RED)

Redstone (RED), a crypto project focused on decentralized finance and scalable blockchain data solutions, has seen explosive growth. 

The token is priced at $0.6821, surging 65.44% in the last 24 hours, making it one of the strongest performers in the market.

But the rally is showing signs of exhaustion. RSI readings are stretched, 64.89 (15-minute), 77.42 (12-hour), and 75.92 (24-hour). 

RED price and RSI. Source: Coinglass

Coupled with a 3.44% hourly decline, the data suggests traders are beginning to take profits. With momentum overheated, the token faces an increased risk of a sharp retracement in the near term.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/avoid-trading-these-2-cryptocurrencies-this-weekend/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016006-4.61%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 22:19
Partager
SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

TLDR The SEC reported that nearly a year’s worth of text messages from Gary Gensler’s phone were permanently lost. The lost messages cover a critical period between October 2022 and September 2023, including key crypto discussions. The SEC blames weak technology practices for the data loss, including ignored alerts and poor backup procedures. A significant [...] The post SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing appeared first on CoinCentral.
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/05 21:49
Partager
BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

BMW is done sitting back while China floods the EV market. The German automaker just dropped the first of its next-gen models, the iX3 SUV, built under its new Neue Klasse platform. These guys are targeting Tesla and Chinese competitors like BYD and Xpeng directly. The debut came ahead of the Munich car show, where […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03815+5.47%
CAR
CAR$0.009833+3.19%
Wink
LIKE$0.011057+0.11%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 20:53
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SEC and CFTC To Host Roundtable To ‘Harmonize’ Regulatory Frameworks for Crypto

SEC’s Gensler Faces Scrutiny Over Missing Texts Amid FTX Collapse Timing

BMW plans to play spoiler to China, Tesla's market dominance with new EV

U.S. SEC claims tech failures led to loss of relevant Gensler texts

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List