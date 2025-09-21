The post Axie Infinity Gamers Shift Focus to XRP Tundra’s Wealth-Building Presale Opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Axie Infinity helped define the play-to-earn model in crypto. By blending NFTs, gameplay, and tokenized rewards, it attracted millions of players worldwide and inspired countless imitators. Even as Axie’s market value has fluctuated, its community has remained among the most loyal and active in Web3 gaming, constantly evaluating new opportunities that promise both cultural engagement and financial upside. In 2025, Axie continues to roll out new content, including the development of “Atia’s Legacy,” expansions to land gameplay, and guild-led structures that deepen community involvement. Yet the same gamers and guilds that once concentrated solely on in-game rewards are broadening their scope. Many are now examining presales like XRP Tundra, which introduces transparent mechanics, yield functionality, and a dual-token economy that appeals to investors looking for more than speculative hype. A Presale Defined by Clarity XRP Tundra’s presale centers on a simple but distinctive offer. Buyers acquire TUNDRA-S, a Solana-based utility and yield token, at a fixed price of $0.01. Alongside every purchase, they receive allocations of TUNDRA-X, the governance and reserve token issued on the XRP Ledger, free of charge. To expand holdings even further, each transaction includes a 19% bonus in tokens, giving early participants larger allocations than their base investment alone. What sets Tundra apart for Axie players is its declared launch pricing. The team has announced listing values of $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, reducing the uncertainty that typically surrounds presales. With 40% of the TUNDRA-S supply allocated to presale rounds, early backers secure a meaningful portion of the project before it ever hits exchanges. For gamers used to reward systems that shift with market demand, this kind of upfront clarity is unusual and attractive. Yield Beyond Gameplay One of the major appeals of Axie Infinity has always been its ability to turn time spent… The post Axie Infinity Gamers Shift Focus to XRP Tundra’s Wealth-Building Presale Opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Axie Infinity helped define the play-to-earn model in crypto. By blending NFTs, gameplay, and tokenized rewards, it attracted millions of players worldwide and inspired countless imitators. Even as Axie’s market value has fluctuated, its community has remained among the most loyal and active in Web3 gaming, constantly evaluating new opportunities that promise both cultural engagement and financial upside. In 2025, Axie continues to roll out new content, including the development of “Atia’s Legacy,” expansions to land gameplay, and guild-led structures that deepen community involvement. Yet the same gamers and guilds that once concentrated solely on in-game rewards are broadening their scope. Many are now examining presales like XRP Tundra, which introduces transparent mechanics, yield functionality, and a dual-token economy that appeals to investors looking for more than speculative hype. A Presale Defined by Clarity XRP Tundra’s presale centers on a simple but distinctive offer. Buyers acquire TUNDRA-S, a Solana-based utility and yield token, at a fixed price of $0.01. Alongside every purchase, they receive allocations of TUNDRA-X, the governance and reserve token issued on the XRP Ledger, free of charge. To expand holdings even further, each transaction includes a 19% bonus in tokens, giving early participants larger allocations than their base investment alone. What sets Tundra apart for Axie players is its declared launch pricing. The team has announced listing values of $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, reducing the uncertainty that typically surrounds presales. With 40% of the TUNDRA-S supply allocated to presale rounds, early backers secure a meaningful portion of the project before it ever hits exchanges. For gamers used to reward systems that shift with market demand, this kind of upfront clarity is unusual and attractive. Yield Beyond Gameplay One of the major appeals of Axie Infinity has always been its ability to turn time spent…

2025/09/21
Axie Infinity helped define the play-to-earn model in crypto. By blending NFTs, gameplay, and tokenized rewards, it attracted millions of players worldwide and inspired countless imitators. Even as Axie’s market value has fluctuated, its community has remained among the most loyal and active in Web3 gaming, constantly evaluating new opportunities that promise both cultural engagement and financial upside.

In 2025, Axie continues to roll out new content, including the development of “Atia’s Legacy,” expansions to land gameplay, and guild-led structures that deepen community involvement. Yet the same gamers and guilds that once concentrated solely on in-game rewards are broadening their scope. Many are now examining presales like XRP Tundra, which introduces transparent mechanics, yield functionality, and a dual-token economy that appeals to investors looking for more than speculative hype.

A Presale Defined by Clarity

XRP Tundra’s presale centers on a simple but distinctive offer. Buyers acquire TUNDRA-S, a Solana-based utility and yield token, at a fixed price of $0.01. Alongside every purchase, they receive allocations of TUNDRA-X, the governance and reserve token issued on the XRP Ledger, free of charge. To expand holdings even further, each transaction includes a 19% bonus in tokens, giving early participants larger allocations than their base investment alone.

What sets Tundra apart for Axie players is its declared launch pricing. The team has announced listing values of $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, reducing the uncertainty that typically surrounds presales. With 40% of the TUNDRA-S supply allocated to presale rounds, early backers secure a meaningful portion of the project before it ever hits exchanges. For gamers used to reward systems that shift with market demand, this kind of upfront clarity is unusual and attractive.

Yield Beyond Gameplay

One of the major appeals of Axie Infinity has always been its ability to turn time spent playing into tokenized rewards. XRP Tundra, while not a gaming platform, introduces yield mechanics that echo this same incentive model but in a financial context. The project’s Cryo Vaults will allow XRP holders to lock their assets for 7, 30, 60, or 90 days, with returns scaling up to 30% APY.

These vaults are supplemented by Frost Keys, NFT-based modifiers that enhance yields or shorten lock-up periods. Importantly, all staking takes place on-ledger, allowing users to maintain custody of their assets at all times. While the feature has not yet launched, presale participants secure priority access once it goes live. For Axie players accustomed to staking AXS or breeding NFTs for rewards, the idea of on-ledger yield tied to one of the largest cryptocurrencies in circulation presents a new and potentially more predictable opportunity.

Verified and Reviewed

Trust has been a recurring concern in presale markets, particularly for communities like Axie’s that have seen their share of speculative projects rise and fall. XRP Tundra has sought to address this head-on. Independent audits have been completed by Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins, each examining the security of its contracts and infrastructure. In addition, the project’s team has been verified through a Vital Block KYC certificate.

Community attention has further validated its profile. On YouTube, creators such as Crypto Volt have analyzed the presale, comparing its mechanics to other active launches and highlighting the appeal of its dual-token design. For Axie players who rely heavily on peer-to-peer information flows, these independent reviews add another layer of reassurance.

Why Axie Gamers Are Paying Attention

The interest from Axie Infinity’s community stems from more than the possibility of high returns. Gamers who once earned through battling, breeding, and staking NFTs are now looking for diversified strategies. XRP Tundra offers something that mirrors the structure of games like Axie — multipliers, bonuses, and dual assets — but applies it to presale economics and yield farming rather than gameplay.

This has sparked conversations across guild chats and social forums. Some see Tundra as an opportunity to diversify holdings beyond in-game tokens, while others view it as a chance to participate in an early project where mechanics are transparent and verifiable. Whatever the motivation, the presence of Axie players in XRP Tundra’s orbit signals a crossover between two of crypto’s most passionate communities.

To explore XRP Tundra’s presale in more detail and join the community discussions:

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/
Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra
Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra
X: https://x.com/Xrptundra

Contact: Tim Fénix, [email protected]

Source: https://partner.cryptopolitan.com/axie-infinity-gamers-shift-focus-to-xrp-tundras-wealth-building-presale-opportunity/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement.
