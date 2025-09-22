B HODL goes public in the UK, raising $20 million to launch Bitcoin financial strategy

PANews reported on September 22nd that B HODL Plc is a newly established UK company aiming to generate income by accumulating Bitcoin and utilizing its reserves. The company listed on London's Aquis Stock Exchange on Monday, having raised approximately £15.3 million (US$20.7 million) to launch its strategy. Trading began on the AQSE Growth Market at 8:00 AM local time under the ticker symbol "HODL." The company is led by Freddie New, a former lawyer and co-founder of the advocacy organization Bitcoin Policy UK, and is backed by UK Bitcoin exchange CoinCorner, which holds a 14.3% stake in the company. CoinCorner CEO Danny Scott serves as B HODL's Chief Bitcoin Officer and a director. Blockstream CEO Adam Back is also listed as a major shareholder, holding over 25.5% of the company's issued shares. PANews reported on September 22nd that B HODL Plc is a newly established UK company aiming to generate income by accumulating Bitcoin and utilizing its reserves. The company listed on London's Aquis Stock Exchange on Monday, having raised approximately £15.3 million (US$20.7 million) to launch its strategy. Trading began on the AQSE Growth Market at 8:00 AM local time under the ticker symbol "HODL." The company is led by Freddie New, a former lawyer and co-founder of the advocacy organization Bitcoin Policy UK, and is backed by UK Bitcoin exchange CoinCorner, which holds a 14.3% stake in the company. CoinCorner CEO Danny Scott serves as B HODL's Chief Bitcoin Officer and a director. Blockstream CEO Adam Back is also listed as a major shareholder, holding over 25.5% of the company's issued shares.