B HODL Joins The Bitcoin Treasury Race With 100 Bitcoin Buy

2025/09/25 10:35
The UK’s newest Bitcoin-focused public company wasted no time putting capital to work.

Fresh off its debut on the Aquis Stock Exchange, B HODL (AQUIS: HODL) announced it acquired 100 Bitcoin worth $11.3 million, establishing itself as one of the first British firms to formally adopt a corporate Bitcoin treasury strategy.

The purchase, disclosed Wednesday, comes just a day after B HODL raised £15.3 million ($20.7 million) in its IPO to fund a long-term digital asset strategy.

With its inaugural buy, B HODL now holds 100 BTC at an average price of £83,872 ($113,227) per coin. That position places the company 98th on Bitcoin Treasuries’ global leaderboard of public firms holding Bitcoin.

Following Saylor’s playbook

B HODL’s model echoes the trail blazed by Michael Saylor’s Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), the U.S. software company that transformed itself into the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder. 

Since first adopting Bitcoin as its primary reserve asset in 2020, Saylor’s firm has raised billions through equity offerings and convertible debt, using proceeds to aggressively accumulate Bitcoin.

By mid-2025, Strategy’s stash had surpassed 500,000 BTC, worth tens of billions of dollars, acquired at an average cost basis far below current market levels. Saylor often describes Bitcoin as “digital gold” and has positioned his company as a leveraged bet on the asset’s long-term adoption curve.

Strategy recently purchased 525 BTC for $60.2 million at an average price of $114,562, raising its total holdings to 638,985 BTC

The model has three key pillars: disciplined buying (often “buying the dip”), using capital markets to finance purchases, and treating Bitcoin as a non-yielding, inflation-proof balance sheet reserve. 

B HODL’s decision to move quickly into Bitcoin mirrors this precedent — with one twist. Rather than a purely passive hold, the UK firm intends to activate its treasury through Lightning, effectively turning its Bitcoin into productive infrastructure.

While B HODL’s entry marks a milestone for UK markets, the company still trails domestic peers. Smarter Web Company leads the British pack with 2,525 BTC ($286 million), ranking 29th worldwide. 

Just yesterday, the London-listed technology firm added to its holdings under “The 10 Year Plan,” its long-term treasury strategy of accumulating Bitcoin. The company purchased an additional 55 BTC as part of the program.

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/markets/uk-listed-b-hodl-joins-the-bitcoin-treasury-race-with-11-3-million-bitcoin-purchase

