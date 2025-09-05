B3 Brings Crypto Gaming to XRP Ledger with XRPL Gamechain

Key highlights:

  • B3 and XRPL Commons launch XRPL Gamechain to introduce gaming to the XRP Ledger.
  • The Gamechain will debut with a testnet version of Xcade, featuring five casual mobile-friendly games.
  • Players can earn XRP rewards through tournaments and challenges, boosting utility for the Ripple-linked token.

Crypto gaming is making its way to the XRP Ledger, as B3 and XRPL Commons team up to launch the XRPL Gamechain, a dedicated gaming infrastructure aimed at expanding the utility and user base of the XRP ecosystem.

Launching the XRPL Gamechain with Xcade

Spearheaded by B3, a crypto gaming ecosystem built by former Coinbase Base developers under NPC Labs, the XRPL Gamechain seeks to deliver “fun and frictionless on-chain experiences,” according to B3 co-founder Viktoriya Hying. The initiative is designed to leverage the new XRPL EVM sidechain, introduced in June, which adds greater programmability and composability to the XRP Ledger.

The platform will launch with a testnet version of Xcade, an online arcade featuring five casual and hyper-casual games tailored for fast, mobile-friendly play. A full version of Xcade is slated for release this fall, with new titles expected to roll out weekly post-launch. Players will have the opportunity to earn XRP rewards by participating in game nights, tournaments, and completing challenges, thereby increasing engagement with the XRP ecosystem.

B3’s strategic expansion into XRP

B3’s move to XRPL marks an expansion from its original deployment on Base, Coinbase’s Ethereum layer-2 network. Since launching its ecosystem token in February, B3 has amassed more than 100 playable games and onboarded 8.5 million wallets, highlighting its growing footprint in the blockchain gaming sector.

The broader blockchain gaming market has continued to experience significant user growth, and the XRPL Gamechain could play a key role in capturing that momentum for the XRP Ledger. With XRP being a widely held asset, the project aims to transform passive holders into active participants through interactive, incentivized gameplay.

