B3 Reverse IPO: Oranje Surges, Latin America Bitcoin Lead.

Oranje forwards in B3 reverse IPO with the aim of creating the largest Bitcoin treasury in Latin America. This is an ambitious change in the crypto strategy.

Oranje made a great stride with respect to its reverse IPO on the Brazilian B3 stock exchange.

The initiative is also in line with the high ambitions of the company to become the biggest holder of Bitcoin treasury in Latin America.

On September 8, 2025, Oranje confirmed that it was making procedural advancements to finalize its reverse merger.

Bioma Educação S.A., the company where the transformation was described by the acquisition of Oranje education and investment business, outlined this progress in one of the corporate filings.

Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) regulatory approval in Brazil paved a key way in the deal to see Oranje enter B3 via the stock vehicle of Bioma Educação.

It includes a number of education-oriented subsidiaries that are currently under the management of Bioma Educação.

These subsidiaries are going to sell the shares to Oranje in accordance with the agreed sale contract of the strategic change of Bioma to bilingual primary education.

Oranje, in its turn, will be interested in capitalizing on the public listing to speed up the process of building its Bitcoin treasury.

Why Oranje’s Bitcoin Treasury Goal Matters

Oranje, building the biggest Bitcoin treasury in Latin America, may become a breakthrough in the cryptocurrency ecosystem of Latin America.

With a substantial Bitcoin balance on its balance sheet, a publicly traded company can enhance investor confidence and facilitate adoption.

Firms increasingly enter the market via reverse IPOs to gain swift entry into public markets, and the action reflects this trend.

The Oranje approach capitalizes on this route to attain the status of a B3 listing without the hurdles of an IPO.

Regulators could take the IPO granting as an indicator of increasing tolerance toward crypto-aligned business models in Brazil.

Oranje would enjoy the desire of investors to have exposure to digital assets within the largest economy of Latin America.

What to Watch Next for Oranje

Investors must monitor the completion of the sale of shares of the subsidiaries of Bioma Educao to Oranje. Upon completing the deal, officials will change operations and list Oranje at B3.

The management of Oranje should discuss specific plans for acquiring Bitcoins after this milestone in the market.

The essential factors will be the monitoring of token accumulation and treasury disclosures to understand how much they are progressing to become the largest crypto treasury in Latin America.

This advancement makes Oranje part of an exclusive yet expanding category of Latin American companies that share cryptocurrency holdings.