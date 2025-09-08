Backpack EU begins operations with CySEC-approved derivatives platform

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/08 16:18
Moonveil
MORE$0.09913-1.71%

Backpack EU, owner of the former FTX EU, launches a regulated perpetual futures platform in Europe after settling with the Cyprus regulator and securing a MiFID II license.

Backpack EU, the owner of FTX EU — the former European arm of the defunct exchange FTX — is launching operations after settling with the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

Backpack EU, registered with the CySEC as Trek Labs Europe, announced on Monday the launch of its perpetual futures platform in Europe, the company told Cointelegraph.

“After fulfilling our promise to refund former FTX EU customers, we commence our journey to provide one of the first fully regulated crypto derivatives platforms in Europe, starting with perpetual futures,” Backpack CEO Armani Ferrante said.

Read more

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.06142+1.00%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003516-2.11%
NFT
NFT$0.000000446-0.57%
Partager
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Partager
Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,894.75+0.58%
Ethereum
ETH$4,320.03+0.29%
Partager
PANews2025/05/12 14:10
Partager
FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

FED Başkanı Jerome Powell‘ın Jackson Hole’deki ılımlı açıklamaları ve gelen ekonomik veriler FED’in Eylül ayında faiz indirimi yapmasına kesin gözüyle bakılıyor. Bu noktada piyasada FED’in 25 baz puanlık indirim yapması %90 ile fiyatlanırken, 50 baz puan indirim yapması ise %10 ile fiyatlanıyor. Bu noktada 2025 yılının ilk faiz indirimine 2024 yılında olduğu gibi 50 baz […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015971-12.03%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/08 16:23
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Trading time: As Bitcoin hits the 106,000 resistance, some BTC and ETH whales start shorting before the results of the China-US negotiations and the announcement of CPI

FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

Seize the blockchain wealth wave and earn $8,980 a day, allowing you to easily experience the advantages of cloud mining

Exciting News: SolPlex Game Launch on Epic Games Marks a New Era for Web3 Gaming