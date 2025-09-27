Bad Bunny, Morat Top Winners, See Full List

Univision’s 2025 Premios Juventud a dazzling live telecast from Panama City marked the first time the awards show was held outside the U.S. TelevisaUnivision/Premios Juventud

In a night of star-studded performances, ​the 2025 Premios Juventud ​t​elecast celebrated some of the biggest names in Latin music and culture, showcasing musical premieres, powerful tributes, and special recognitions.

Bad Bunny​, who wasn’t present to pick up his trophies, dominated the urban categories with three wins, taking Best Urban Track for “DTMF,” Best Urban Mix for “Adivino,” and Best Urban Album for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos.” Colombian pop-rock group Morat matched his success, earning Favorite Group or Duo of the Year, Best Pop/Rock Song for “Me Toca a Mí,” and Best Pop Album for “Ya Es Mañana.” Both are also nominated for Latin Grammys this year.

​Celebrating Talent and Agent​s of Change

Carlos Vives earned recognition for his cultural and sustainability leadership in Colombia, while Myke Towers received the award for youth advocacy and social impact across Latin America. The Agent of Change category highlights artists who use their platforms to drive meaningful social progress.

Karol G claimed Artist of the Year and Tropical Hit of the Year for “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido.” Mexican music found representation through Carín León, who won Best Mexican Music Song for “El Amor de Mi Herida” and Best Mexican Music Album for “Boca Chueca, Vol.1.”

Panama Tribute and Performances

Hosts Alejandra Espinoza, Clarissa Molina, and Nadia Ferreira guided viewers through 41 categories spanning music, television, streaming, and social media. The show opened with a tribute to Panama’s musical heritage featuring Boza, Dímelo Flow, Farruko, Los Rabanes, Nando Boom, Natti Natasha, Samy & Sandra Sandoval, Sech, and Willie Colón performing “La Murga,” “Ellos Benia Dem Bow,” and “Gallina Fina.”

During the ceremony, performers showcased traditional Panamanian dance wearing the typical pollera dress. TelevisaUnivision/Premios Juventud

Notable collaborations included Carlos Vives, Sergio George, and Grupo Niche performing “Fabricando Fantasias” and “La Tierra del Olvido.” Marc Anthony and Wisin delivered the global premiere of “Que Me Quiera Ma,” while Gloria Trevi and Grupo Firme performed “Súfrale.”​ Maluma performed his new single “Bronceador.”

Digital Creators and Television Winners

The digital creator categories showcased social media’s growing influence. Jessica Judith Ortiz took Creator of the Year, while Alexis Omman won Creator with a Social Cause. Los Chicaneros earned Best LOL, and Luisito Comunica claimed the #Airplanemode award.

Television drama El Extraño Retorno de Diana Salazar swept its categories. Sebastián Rulli and Angelique Boyer won My Favorite Actor and Actress respectively, with both also taking the They Make Me Fall In Love category.

The Univision awards show made history by taking the ceremony outside the U.S. for the first time, broadcasting live from Panama City​. It also moved the show​ from July ​t​o September –​ the first schedule change since 2005 –​ to coincide with Hispanic Heritage Month under the theme “Evolucionando al Ritmo de la Música” (Evolving to the Rhythm of Music).

​The show was simulcast live Thursday, September 25 on Univision, UniMás, Galavisión, TeleMetro in Panama​, and streamed on ViX​.

Viewers who missed the live broadcast can catch up with performances and acceptance speeches through Univision’s dedicated Premios Juventud playlist on the network’s YouTube channel.

Here’s the full list of Premios Juventud winners and nominees in each category:

BEST POP/ROCK SONG

Winner: “Me Toca A Mí” – Morat & Camilo

“¿Cómo Pasó?” – Ela Taubert

“Ojalá Pudiera Borrarte” – Maná & Marco Antonio Solís

“Se Va La Luz” – Black Guayaba

“Una Noche Contigo” – Juanes

PREMIOS JUVENTUD ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Winner: Karol G

Bad Bunny

Beéle

Carín León

Myke Towers

Natti Natasha

Netón Vega

Rauw Alejandro

FAVORITE GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR

Winner: Morat

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Mau y Ricky

Rawayana

NEW GENERATION – FEMALE ARTIST

Winner: De La Rose

Aria Bela

Mari

Yailin La Más Viral

Yami Safdie

Yeri Mua

NEW GENERATION – MALE ARTIST

Winner: Roa

Alex Ponce

Alleh

Beéle

Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

DND

Kapo

La Cruz

Leo Rizzi

Yorghaki

NEW GENERATION – MEXICAN MUSIC

Winner: Tito Double P

Calle 24

Camila Fernández

Clave Especial

Esaú Ortiz

Kevin Aguilar

Línea Personal

Macario Martínez

Netón Vega

Victor Mendivil

GIRL POWER

Winner: “En 4” – Kenia Os & Anitta

“Amiga Date Cuenta” – Ha*Ash & Thalia

“Blackout” – Emilia, Tini & Nicki Nicole

“Chulo Pt.2” – Bad Gyal, Tokischa & Young Miko

“Mi Rey, Mi Santo” – María José & Ana Bárbara

“Miumiu” – Sofía Reyes, Luísa Sonza & Rainao

OMG COLLABORATION

Winner: “Ojos Tristes (With The Marías)” – Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco & The Marías

“Dallax” – Feid & Ty Dolla $Ign

“Now Or Never” – Bon Jovi & Pitbull

“Santa” – Rvssian, Rauw Alejandro & Ayra Starr

“Tonight (Bad Boys: Ride Or Die)” – Black Eyed Peas, El Alfa Ft. Becky G

THE PERFECT COLLAB

Winner: “La Cuadrada” – Belinda & Tito Double P

“Mercedes” – Becky G & Oscar Maydon

“Perdonarte ¿Para Qué?” – Los Ángeles Azules & Emilia

“Por Qué Será” – Grupo Frontera & Maluma

“Vivir Sin Aire” – Maná & Carín León

BEST DANCE TRACK

Winner: “Como La Flor” – Play-N-Skillz, Natti Natasha & Deorro

“2 The Moon” – Pitbull, Ne-Yo, Afrojack, Dj Buddha

“Corridos Y Alcohol” – Steve Aoki & Oscar Maydon

“Savage Funk (Dj Snake Remix)” – Anitta & Dj Snake

“Teka” – Dj Snake & Peso Pluma

BEST URBAN TRACK

Winner: “DTMF” – Bad Bunny

“57+” – Karol G, Feid, DFZM ft.. Ovy On The Drums, J Balvin, Maluma, Ryan Castro, Blessd

“Bing Bong” – Yailin La Más Viral & Puyalo Pantera

“Degenere” – Myke Towers ft. Benny Blanco

“Gata Only” – Floyymenor & Cris MJ

“Hay Lupita” – Lomiiel

“La Plena (W Sound 5)” – W Sound, Beéle & Ovy On The Drums

“Polvo De Tu Vida” – J Balvin & Chencho Corleone

“Savage Funk” – Anitta

“Tommy & Pamela” – Peso Pluma & Kenia Os

BEST URBAN MIX

Winner: “Adivino” – Myke Towers & Bad Bunny

“Carbon Vrmor” – Farruko & Sharo Towers

“Comernos” – Omar Courtz & Bad Gyal

“Gata Only (Remix)” – Floyymenor, Ozuna & Anitta

“Gatitas Sandungueras Vol.1” – Álvaro Díaz & Feid

“La Nena” – Lyanno & Rauw Alejandro

“Mamasota” – Manuel Turizo & Yandel

“Mírame” – Blessd & Ovy On The Drums

“Puro Guayeteo” – Wisin, Don Omar & Jowell y Randy

“Teka” – DJ Snake & Peso Pluma

BEST URBAN ALTERNATIVE SONG

Winner: “Nubes” – De La Rose & Omar Courtz

“Chaparrita” – Standly & Yeri Mua

“Real Gangsta Love” – Trueno

“Tú Et Moi” – Judeline & Mc Morena

“Tu Vas Sin (Fav)” – Rels B

BEST URBAN ALBUM

Winner: Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny

Cvrbon Vrmor [C_de:G_d.O.N.]. – Farruko

Elyte – Yandel

Funk Generation – Anitta

La Pantera Negra – Myke Towers

Mr. W (Deluxe) – Wisin

Rayo – J Balvin

San Blas – Boza

Sayonara: Finales Alternos – Álvaro Díaz

Tranki, Todo Pasa – Sech

BEST POP/URBAN SONG

Winner: “Soltera” – Shakira

“2am” – Sebastián Yatra & Bad Gyal

“Anestesia” – Venesti, Goyo & Slow Mike

“Cosas Pendientes” – Maluma

“Latina Foreva” – Karol G

“Nuevayol” – Bad Bunny

“Orión” – Boza & Elena Rose

“Priti” – Danny Ocean & Sech

BEST POP/RHYTHMIC SONG

Winner: “Volver” – Piso 21, Marc Anthony & Beéle

“La_playlist.Mpeg” – Emilia

“Ley Universal” – Danny Ocean

“Loveo” – Daddy Yankee

“Nota” – Jay Wheeler & Omar Courtz

“Tamo Bien” – Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull & Iamchino

BEST POP SONG

Winner: “Mientes” – Reik

“Bala Perdida” – Arthur Hanlon & Ángela Aguilar

“García” – Kany García

“Querida Yo” – Yami Safdie & Camilo

“Samaná” – Mau Y Ricky, Danny Ocean & Yorghaki

BEST POP/BALLAD SONG

Winner: “Lo Que Nos Faltó Decir” – Jesse & Joy

“Abrázame” – Ángela Aguilar, Felipe Botello y El Sonoro Rugir

“El Cielo Te Mandó Para Mi” – Ha*Ash

“Palmeras En El Jardín” – Alejandro Sanz

“Roma” – Luis Fonsi & Laura Pausini

BEST POP ALBUM

Winner: Ya Es Mañana – Morat

A Mucha Honra – Thalia

El Viaje – Luis Fonsi

Haashville – Ha*Ash

Hotel Caracas – Mau y Ricky

Lo Que Nos Faltó Decir – Jesse & Joy

Milagro – Sebastián Yatra

Panorama – Reik

Reflexa – Danny Ocean

¿Y Ahora Qué? – Alejandro Sanz

TROPICAL HIT

Winner: “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” – Karol G

“Ale Ale” – Marc Anthony

“Baile Inolvidable” – Bad Bunny

“Desde Hoy” – Natti Natasha

“En Privado” – Xavi & Manuel Turizo

“Fuera De Lugar” – Venesti

“How Deep Is Your Love” – Prince Royce

“Imagínate” – Danny Ocean & Kapo

“Llorar Bonito” – Luis Figueroa

“Raíces” – Gloria Estefan

TROPICAL MIX

Winner: “Capaz (Merengueton)” – Alleh & Yorghaki

“El Caballito” – Fariana & Oro Solido

“Es Un Secreto” – Christian Alicea ft. Dj Buddha

“Hoy No Me Siento Bien” – Alejandro Sanz & Grupo Frontera

“La Culpa” – Kany García & Rawayana

“Ohnana” – Kapo Ft. Maluma, Ryan Castro, Farruko & Nicky Jam

“Que Haces” – Becky G & Manuel Turizo

“Santa Marta” – Luis Fonsi & Carlos Vives

“Una Vida Pasada” – Camilo & Carín León

“Vestido Rojo” – Silvestre Dangond & Emilia

AFROBEAT OF THE YEAR

Winner: “Amor” – Danny Ocean

“Mi Refe” – Beéle & Ovy On The Drums

“Soleao” – Myke Towers & Quevedo

“Tengo Un Plan (Remix)” – Key-Key & Ozuna

“Uwaie” – Kapo

BEST TROPICAL ALBUM

Winner: Natti Natasha En Amargue – Natti Natasha

Astropical – Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana & Astropical

Ataca Sergio! Presents: Urban Salsa Sessions! – Sergio George

Coexistencia – Luis Figueroa

Cuatro – Camilo

Eterno – Prince Royce

Muevense – Marc Anthony

Raíces – Gloria Estefan

Reparto – Gente De Zona

Yo Deluxe – Christian Alicea

BEST MEXICAN MUSIC SONG

Winner: “El Amor De Mi Herida” – Carín León

“El Amigo” – Christian Nodal

“Mira Quién Lo Dice” – Pepe Aguilar

“Perdonarte ¿Para Qué?” – Los Ángeles Azules & Emilia

“Que Siga Pasando” – Chiquis

BEST MEXICAN MUSIC FUSION

Winner: “300 Noches” – Belinda & Natanael Cano

“Corazón De Piedra” – Xavi

“Dos Días” – Tito Double P & Peso Pluma

“Morena Canela” – Chino Pacas

“Si No Quieres No” – Luis R Conriquez & Netón Vega

“Tu Boda” – Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida

BEST MEXICAN MARIACHI MUSIC

Winner: “Cuéntame” – Majo Aguilar & Alex Fernández

“Amé” – Christian Nodal

“Mi Eterno Amor Secreto” – Yuridia & Eden Muñoz

“Mis Amigas Las Flores” – Ángela Aguilar

“Un Millón De Primaveras (En Vivo Desde La Plaza De Toros La México)” – Alejandro Fernández

BEST MEXICAN BANDA MUSIC

Winner: “El Beneficio De La Duda” – Grupo Firme

“Aquí Hay Para Llevar” – La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De René Camacho

“¿Qué Será De Mi Ex?” – La Adictiva

“Tengo Claro” – Banda Ms De Sergio Lizárraga & Alfredo Olivas

“Voy A Levantarme” – Banda Los Sebastianes De Saúl Plata

BEST MEXICAN NORTEÑO MUSIC

Winner: “Rey Sin Reina” – Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

“Aquí Mando Yo” – Los Tigres Del Norte

“Bandido De Amores” – Leonardo Aguilar & Pepe Aguilar

“Con Todo Respetillo” – Joss Favela & Luis R Conriquez

“Traigo Saldo y Ganas De Rogar” – Eden Muñoz

BEST ALTERNATIVE MEXICAN MUSIC

Winner: “Como Capo” – Clave Especial & Fuerza Regida

“Esa Noche” – Eslabon Armado & Macario Martínez

“Holanda” – Línea Personal

“Loco” – Netón Vega

“Me Prometí” – Ivan Cornejo

“Triple Lavada Remix” – Esaú Ortiz, Luis R Conriquez, Oscar Maydon, Alemán ft. Victor Mendivil

BEST MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM

Winner: Boca Chueca, Vol.1 – Carín León

Aquí Mando Yo – Los Tigres Del Norte

Eden – Eden Muñoz

Encuentros – Becky G

Evolución – Grupo Firme

Éxodo – Peso Pluma

Jugando A Que No Pasa Nada – Grupo Frontera

Mi Vida Mi Muerte – Netón Vega

Next – Xavi

Pero No Te Enamores – Fuerza Regida

MY FAVORITE ACTOR

Winner: Sebastián Rulli – El Extraño Retorno De Diana Salazar

Diego Klein – Con Esa Misma Mirada

Emmanuel Palomares – Las Hijas De La Señora García

Fernando Colunga – Amanecer

José Ron – Papás Por Conveniencia

MY FAVORITE ACTRESS

Winner: Angelique Boyer – El Extraño Retorno De Diana Salazar

Angélica Rivera – Con Esa Misma Mirada

Ariadne Díaz – Papás Por Conveniencia

Livia Brito – Amanecer

Oka Giner – Las Hijas De La Señora García

THEY MAKE ME FALL IN LOVE

Winner: Angelique Boyer y Sebastián Rulli – El Extraño Retorno De Diana Salazar

Angélica Rivera y Diego Klein – Con Esa Misma Mirada

Ariadne Díaz y José Ron – Papás Por Conveniencia

Claudia Martín y Daniel Elbittar – El Amor No Tiene Receta

Eva Cedeño y David Zepeda – A. Mar

CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Winner: Jessica Judith Ortiz

Doris Jocelyn

Federico Vigevani

Isabella Ladera

Jorge Chacón

CREATOR WITH A SOCIAL CAUSE

Winner: Alexis Omman

Aaron Murphy

Alex Serrano

Carlos Eduardo Espina

Jesús Morales

BEST LOL

Winner: Los Chicaneros

Alex Quiroz

Dani Valle

Edy Suárez

Jose Ramones

#GETTINGREADYWITH

Winner: Berenice Castro

Alex Barozzi

Chantal Torres

Florencia Guillot Dors

Yayis Villarreal

PODCAST OF THE YEAR

Winner: “Date Cuenta Podcast”

“El Bueno, La Mala Y El Feo”

“Casados y Complicados”

“Indomable con Regina Carrot”

“Se Regalan Dudas”

STREAM THAT GOT US HOOKED

Winner: Karime Kooler

Emilio Antun

Envinadas

La Pija y La Quinqui

La Más Draga

#AIRPLANEMODE

Winner: Luisito Comunica

Alan Estrada

Katy Esquivel

Luz Carreiro

Oscar Alejandro Pérez

SOCCER POV

Winner: Ara y Fer

Esteban Cacho

Jero Freixas

Josh Juanico

Laura Biondo