Bahrain Certifies XRP as Shariah-Compliant, Opening Path to Islamic Finance Market

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 06:45
The Shariyah Review Bureau of Bahrain has certified XRP as Shariah-compliant, a declaration that could open the digital asset to the $2 trillion Islamic finance market. Strategic Advantage for Ripple The Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB), which operates under the Central Bank of Bahrain, has reportedly declared that XRP meets Shariah compliance standards. This certification positions […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bahrain-certifies-xrp-as-shariah-compliant-opening-path-to-islamic-finance-market/

