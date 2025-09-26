Baidu’s Apollo Go robotaxi service is now profitable in some Chinese cities after giving more than 14 million rides.Baidu’s Apollo Go robotaxi service is now profitable in some Chinese cities after giving more than 14 million rides.

Baidu’s Apollo Go robotaxi service is now profitable in some Chinese cities

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/26 15:00
Nowchain
NOW$0.00505-9.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07369-10.79%

Baidu Inc. is gearing up to take its driverless taxi service global after turning a profit with its Apollo Go robotaxis in several Chinese cities. Executives say Australia is high on the list of potential new markets.

The milestone marks a turning point for the company. After years of heavy investment in artificial intelligence and self-driving technology, Baidu’s autonomous vehicle business is beginning to prove it can stand on its own.

Apollo Go’s domestic performance is laying the groundwork for its push abroad. It has given more than 14 million rides since it started, logging millions of trips a quarter. In the second quarter of 2025 alone, it completed 2.2 million fully driverless rides, almost two and a half times its number from a year prior.

While profits remain modest, Baidu sees global pilots as viable if each vehicle can cover its costs. The company has already held discussions with Australian officials about potential deployments. It is also in talks with Southeast Asian regulators, where cities like Singapore and Kuala Lumpur are advancing frameworks for autonomous transport.

Baidu builds a global robotaxi network

Baidu isn’t just setting its sights on Australia; it is keen to spread beyond Asia. Earlier this month, Apollo Go received 50 more trial licenses in Dubai, doubling its total fleet to about a hundred cars in the United Arab Emirates. According to Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority, the partnership could reach more than 1,000 fully autonomous vehicles in the next few years.

And then there’s Baidu in Europe, which is moving cautiously but ambitiously. The company set up a Swiss corporation to abide by local laws that govern where data must be stored, and hired staff on the ground to oversee operations.

Deals with American ride-hailing giants are providing other openings, too. A tie-up with Uber will enable Apollo Go vehicles to ply to certain international markets, excluding China and the U.S. At the same time, a partnership with Lyft will open doors for launches in the UK and Germany from 2026, upon receiving regulatory approvals.

Europe, however, brings its own hurdles. Technical obstacles and concerns over cybersecurity, privacy, and road safety are slowing the approval process. Halton Niu, general manager of Baidu’s overseas intelligent driving unit, noted that some regulators may initially be hesitant. But seeing Apollo Go in action often changes minds. During a June visit to Baidu’s Beijing campus, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde even took a ride in a robotaxi herself.

Baidu faces rising competition and risks

Baidu is not the only one that is running to build lucrative robotaxi services. Rivals like Alphabet’s Waymo and General Motors-backed Cruise are scaling their own fleets, as Tesla continues to promise broader autonomous capabilities through its vehicles.

What sets Baidu apart, analysts say, is price. With China’s established electric vehicle supply chain, Apollo Go vehicles are less costly to make and deploy than Western competitors. That price advantage could be especially important in markets sensitive to cost, including Southeast Asia and Australia.

Still, Baidu faces steep hurdles in convincing regulators, gaining public trust, and adapting vehicles for different traffic systems. So far, only a handful of Chinese cities are profitable, and expanding the bedrock globally will require further investment.

Since 2013, Baidu has poured billions into autonomous driving research, building a fleet of more than 1,000 vehicles operating in China and abroad. With Apollo Go reaching profitability, the company says its long years of investment are finally beginning to pay off.

However, for Australian commuters, the Baidu robotaxi may be available soon. The era draws closer, as China’s largest search engine turns its driverless cars into a global business.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

The post Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 18 September 2025 | 10:05 Eric Trump, co-founder of American Bitcoin and son of U.S. President Donald Trump, has revealed that he holds a significant personal stake in the crypto company and has no intention of selling. Trump said his ownership amounts to roughly 7.5% of shares and emphasized that both he and the board are committed to keeping their holdings locked in for the long term. According to Trump, the move reflects not only loyalty to the firm but also resistance to pressure from traditional financial institutions. He claimed that major U.S. banks have repeatedly tried to restrict his access to financial services, including efforts by Capital One, JPMorgan, and Bank of America. “They tried to shut us out of the system,” he said, describing the experience as the turning point that convinced him of crypto’s advantages. Trump argued that blockchain-based systems allow transactions to be handled “faster, cheaper, and more transparently” than legacy banking. He framed his support for American Bitcoin as both a business decision and a statement against what he called an ongoing “de-banking” campaign targeting the Trump Organization and its affiliates. By underscoring his commitment, Trump signaled that he views cryptocurrency not just as a financial instrument but as a defense against the limitations of traditional finance. His comments also echo a broader narrative that digital assets are becoming an alternative for those who feel sidelined by conventional institutions. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience…
Union
U$0.010814+8.46%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.468-1.42%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00438-0.90%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 15:08
Partager
SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!

SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!

The SEC has approved general listing standards for cryptocurrency ETFs, covering 12 altcoins including XRP, Solana (SOL). Continue Reading: SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!
Solana
SOL$194.15-4.58%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003668-12.29%
XRP
XRP$2.7433-3.15%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 21:32
Partager
With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

Two rails went live this week for real-world finance on XRPL: redemptions from tokenized Treasury funds into RLUSD and a validator list cutoff that lands in four days. Both change operations now. RLUSD becomes a live redemption rail for tokenized funds Ripple and Securitize now let holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL redeem fund […] The post With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout? appeared first on CoinChapter.
XRP
XRP$2.7433-3.15%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01764+14.76%
RealLink
REAL$0.0619-0.49%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/26 15:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!

With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally

Digital Autonomy: Why On-Chain Sovereignty Is the Cornerstone of the Next Civilization