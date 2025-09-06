Bailey Zimmerman Hits No. 1 For The First Time On An Unlikely Billboard Chart

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 21:31
OpenLeverage
OLE$0.005409+2.69%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3149-4.78%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010505-13.19%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016936+7.53%

Bailey Zimmerman lands his first No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart as “All the Way,” his collaboration with BigXthaPlug, climbs to the top spot this week. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 25: Bailey Zimmerman performs at The Big 98’s Friendsgiving at The Grand Ole Opry on November 25, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bailey Zimmerman is one of the most exciting new talents in the country music genre. He broke out just a few years ago with his debut album Religiously. The Album., and its several hit singles helped launch him to stardom. Throughout the past few months, he has been pushing his sophomore full-length Different Night, Same Rodeo and its multiple tracks.

Zimmerman recently collaborated with BigXthaPlug, who has shifted away from only rapping into country music, and his latest full-length blends the two styles. BigXthaPlug – and his many collaborators – score big wins on several Billboard charts this week thanks to that inventiveness. Together, BigXthaPlug and Zimmerman rise to No. 1 on one chart in the United States, helping the country singer-songwriter collect his first leader on a list he may have never expected to conquer.

“All the Way” Replaces Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“All the Way,” BigXthaPlug’s team-up with Zimmerman, climbs from No. 2 to No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart, Billboard’s list of the most-consumed rap tracks throughout the country, which employs a methodology that blends sales, streams, and radio airplay. As “All the Way” hits No. 1, it replaces Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther,” which dips to No. 2 after a historic run in first place.

BigXthaPlug Experiments With Country

“All the Way” served as the lead single from BigXthaPlug’s album I Hope You’re Happy, his third album and first to see him experiment with country music. The project features collaborations with a number of country stars, including Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Shaboozey, and Darius Rucker.

I Hope You’re Happy Debuts

I Hope You’re Happy launches at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 this week. On the Top Country Albums ranking, it narrowly misses the throne, as it opens at No. 2 instead of debuting as the latest champion.

Bailey Zimmerman Scores His First Rap Leader

Zimmerman earns his first No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart thanks to “All the Way.” The same cut also holds at No. 1 on the Rap Streaming Songs tally. Surprisingly, “All the Way” also becomes a top 10 win on both the Country Streaming Songs and Hot Country Songs lists, where it sits at Nos. 4 and 6, respectively.

BigXthaPlug Claims Three Top 10s

“All the Way” is one of three top 10s by BigXthaPlug on the Hot Rap Songs chart this frame. “Hell at Night” with Ella Langley rises to a new high of No. 3, while “Box Me Up” with Jelly Roll debuts at No. 6, giving him a trio of major rap hits in the same week.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/06/bailey-zimmerman-hits-no-1-for-the-first-time-on-an-unlikely-billboard-chart/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened retaliatory actions against the EU after issuing Google a $3.5 billion fine.
Union
U$0.00937-7.59%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.31-0.19%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11245-2.11%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 21:42
Partager
Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

In a recent discourse, new insights challenge the widely held belief that Bitcoin could peak by the end of this year. An intriguing analysis by PlanC equates the expectation of Bitcoin hitting a market cycle high in the fourth quarter to the improbability of consistently winning a coin toss.Continue Reading:Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/06 21:08
Partager
Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

With the crypto market heating up ahead of 2026, investors are searching for opportunities priced low enough to offer significant upside. Analysts are increasingly pointing to new tokens that combine affordability with solid fundamentals, even though well-known names like Bitcoin and Ethereum still make headlines. One of the top mentions right now is Mutuum Finance [...] The post Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010844-1.78%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02736+2.66%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/06 21:50
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

US Ethereum ETFs Suffer a Major Setback – Will Price Follow?