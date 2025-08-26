Bailey Zimmerman’s New Album Brings Him To New Career Highs — And Lows

Bailey Zimmerman’s new album Different Night, Same Rodeo is his lowest-peaking on some charts and his most impressive on other Billboard lists. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 23: Bailey Zimmerman performs onstage during the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

Bailey Zimmerman’s new album Different Night, Same Rodeo enters the Billboard charts this week and manages an impressive starting point on all four rosters on which it arrives. The full-length is his second, and while it brings him to new highs on some rankings, it also represents his lowest-peaking project on another.

Bailey Zimmerman’s New Career Highs

Different Night, Same Rodeo grants Zimmerman a new career peak on both the Top Streaming Albums and Top Album Sales charts. Coincidentally, the set opens in twelfth place on the two tallies.

According to Luminate, Different Night, Same Rodeo earned just over 5,800 pure purchases in its first full tracking frame, enough for No. 12 opening on the Top Album Sales chart. That landing spot barely beats the No. 13 high point Religiously: The Album settled into back in 2023.

A New Peak on the Top Streaming Albums Chart

On the Top Streaming Albums ranking, Zimmerman also rockets to a new best showing. He earned his first appearance on the list with Religiously: The Album, which climbed to No. 24. Now, Different Night, Same Rodeo halves that peak as it launches at No. 12.

Bailey Zimmerman’s First Album to Miss the Top 10

Zimmerman has now sent a trio of releases to the Billboard 200. His debut full-length Religiously: The Album opened and stalled at No. 7, while his EP Leave the Light On, which preceded the album by more than half a year, started at No. 9. Different Night, Same Rodeo marks his first effort to miss the top 10, as it also begins at No. 12.

Different Night, Same Rodeo Starts Inside the Top 10

On the Top Country Albums chart, Different Night, Same Rodeo performs best, opening at No. 3. All three of Zimmerman’s releases have landed on that tally, with Leave the Light On missing No. 1 by a single spot, while Different Night, Same Rodeo matches Religiously: The Album by coming in at No. 3.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/25/bailey-zimmermans-new-album-brings-him-to-new-career-highs—and-lows/

