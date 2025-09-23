TLDR Bakkt’s stock surged by 40% after Mike Alfred was named to the board. Alfred’s expertise in digital assets and fintech is expected to guide Bakkt’s strategy. Alfred is known for his work at Digital Assets Data and Iren. Bakkt aims to strengthen its institutional fintech position with Alfred’s addition. Bakkt Holdings (ticker: BKKT) saw [...] The post Bakkt Stock Jumps Following Appointment of Crypto Vet Mike Alfred appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Bakkt’s stock surged by 40% after Mike Alfred was named to the board. Alfred’s expertise in digital assets and fintech is expected to guide Bakkt’s strategy. Alfred is known for his work at Digital Assets Data and Iren. Bakkt aims to strengthen its institutional fintech position with Alfred’s addition. Bakkt Holdings (ticker: BKKT) saw [...] The post Bakkt Stock Jumps Following Appointment of Crypto Vet Mike Alfred appeared first on CoinCentral.

Bakkt Stock Jumps Following Appointment of Crypto Vet Mike Alfred

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/23 05:04
VeChain
VET$0.02286-6.57%

TLDR

  • Bakkt’s stock surged by 40% after Mike Alfred was named to the board.
  • Alfred’s expertise in digital assets and fintech is expected to guide Bakkt’s strategy.
  • Alfred is known for his work at Digital Assets Data and Iren.
  • Bakkt aims to strengthen its institutional fintech position with Alfred’s addition.

Bakkt Holdings (ticker: BKKT) saw its stock price surge over 40% on Monday after announcing the appointment of fintech entrepreneur Mike Alfred to its board of directors. This move is seen as part of Bakkt’s strategy to position itself for growth in the rapidly evolving digital asset and financial technology sectors.

Alfred, known for his extensive experience in the digital assets ecosystem, brings significant expertise and a well-established network to Bakkt. He co-founded Digital Assets Data, which was acquired by New York Digital Investment Group (NYDIG) in 2020. Alfred also leads Alpine Fox LP, a private investment fund that focuses on Bitcoin and AI-related equities. His appointment is expected to help Bakkt further strengthen its governance and strategy in digital assets and blockchain technology.

Alfred’s Experience and Potential Impact on Bakkt

Mike Alfred’s background in digital asset investments and fintech is a key factor in his appointment. Bakkt CEO Akshay Naheta praised Alfred’s proven track record, stating that his reputation in the fintech space would provide Bakkt with critical institutional credibility.

Naheta emphasized that Alfred’s perspectives would play a key role as the company executes its strategy and delivers long-term value for shareholders.

Alfred has previously worked with Iren, a Bitcoin mining company, and other fintech and advisory firms. His diverse experience in both the digital asset space and AI positions him as a valuable asset to Bakkt, which is looking to expand its footprint in the digital asset trading and stablecoin payments sectors. Alfred’s leadership could help Bakkt achieve its goal of providing trusted fintech platforms for institutions in the coming years.

Bakkt’s Focus on Digital Asset Trading and AI

Bakkt has positioned itself as a major player in the digital assets space, focusing on four transformative trends over the next decade: digital asset trading, stablecoin payments, AI-powered finance, and Bitcoin adoption.

Alfred’s addition to the board signals the company’s intent to remain competitive in the fintech landscape, particularly as institutions increasingly adopt digital assets and AI technologies.

In addition to Alfred’s expertise, Bakkt has already made significant strides in its expansion. The company recently secured approval to cross-list its shares on the Nasdaq, marking a major step in its growth. Bakkt’s validator business also surpassed CAD $1 billion in delegated assets, demonstrating its continued success in building infrastructure to support the digital asset ecosystem.

The post Bakkt Stock Jumps Following Appointment of Crypto Vet Mike Alfred appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today. XRP burn rate has plummeted. Shiba Inu faces double trouble. Dogecoin has created death cross.
CROSS
CROSS$0.23697-10.84%
XRP
XRP$2.8445-4.71%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000337-6.33%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:31
Partager
Morning Update — 19.09.2025

Morning Update — 19.09.2025

🌅 Morning Update — 19.09.2025 📈 U.S. equities soared yesterday: the S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, and Russell 2000 all closed at record highs — a rare event seen only 25 times this&nbsp;century! 💻 Tech stocks led the rally, with Nvidia and Intel in the spotlight. Intel skyrocketed 🚀 +23%, while the Nasdaq 100 gained +1.1%. The small-cap Russell 2000 jumped&nbsp;+2.5%. 📦 FedEx shares climbed +5% after earnings, boosting sentiment in the logistics sector. 💵 U.S. Treasury yields eased after data showed new jobless claims fell by the most in nearly 4 years, reducing labour market&nbsp;worries. 🌍 Today, investors will digest macro data from the 🇬🇧 UK and 🇩🇪 Germany, but the main focus will be the scheduled call 📞 between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at 13:00 GMT. Volatility may also rise due to “triple witching” — the quarterly expiry of futures and&nbsp;options. ✨ Stay alert — opportunities move as fast as the&nbsp;markets! 👉 Trade smart with&nbsp;NordFX! 🌅 Morning Update — 19.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Partager
Medium2025/09/19 15:56
Partager
'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

Grayscale is launching a "combo" multi-token ETF that offers exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, and other tokens
Bitcoin
BTC$112,621.66-2.49%
XRP
XRP$2.8445-4.71%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01201-10.10%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 13:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Morning Update — 19.09.2025

'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025