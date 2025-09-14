Bank of America adds 1,000 jobs as US banks bet big on UK

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 21:54
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.696-6.02%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005834+8.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0964-0.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017683+5.43%
Major
MAJOR$0.16818+1.90%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.09131+22.46%

The UK government confirmed that the Bank of America will open its first Northern Ireland operation in Belfast, creating up to 1,000 new jobs.

Officials in the UK are touting BofA’s expansion and similar moves by other US financial firms as evidence of growing American interest in Britain’s financial services ahead of President Trump’s trip next week.

Reeves says BofA’s expansion will create more jobs and promote economic growth

According to the UK Department for Business and Trade, Bank of America’s new facility would establish Belfast as a leading hub, reinforcing its reputation as a fintech innovation and security operations center.

It further noted that the project would be a “major milestone that underscores the region’s growing role in global financial services.” Officials said the jobs will focus on technology, operations, and financial services, significantly boosting Northern Ireland’s skilled workforce.

The bank confirmed to BBC News NI on Saturday that the Belfast office would be built up in phases, adding that recruitment will begin shortly and the final location will be announced soon.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said the company is glad to expand its UK footprint with a new Belfast operations center to serve its global operations. He wrote in a statement, “The early US-UK trade agreement that the president and the prime minister began discussing in February has provided the business community with the certainty and framework it needs to strengthen transatlantic commerce.”

According to a DBT spokesperson, the Belfast site will feature advanced AML systems and cybersecurity functions and is expected to generate high-value jobs within Northern Ireland’s fintech industry. The Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly described the investment as a powerful signal of trust in Northern Ireland, noting that it reinforces the region’s expanding reputation for world-class professional services.

Additionally, Chancellor Rachel Reeves stated that the investments will create jobs across the country, from Belfast to Edinburgh, and help drive the growth needed to raise household incomes.

The Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said the news reaffirms the UK’s place as a leading investment hub. He noted that the financial services sector drives a dynamic economy. He commented, “Strengthening ties with the US boosts our economy, creates jobs, and secures our role in global finance. These investments reflect the strength of our enduring ‘golden corridor’ with one of our closest trading partners.”

Citigroup is planning on investing more in its UK operations

The UK Department for Business and Trade also confirmed Citigroup will inject £1.1 billion into its UK business. In comparison, S&P Global pledged over £4 million for its Manchester offices.

Part of Citi’s UK investment will go toward expanding its presence in Northern Ireland, with CEO Jane Fraser stressing that the UK remains a cornerstone of Citi’s global operations. Fraser noted that Citi’s relationship with the UK is long-established, with nearly 14,000 employees across London, Belfast, Edinburgh, and Jersey — including many of its senior leaders.

As Cryptopolitan reported last month, UK business activity rose at its quickest pace in a year in August, while government borrowing was less than economists had expected for the month before; these offered a mild lift to public finances even as growth eases and hiring remains subdued.

The S&P Global UK Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index increased to 53 in August from 51.5 in July. Readings over 50 indicate expansion; August was the fourth consecutive month that found the index in that territory.

The gain was led by stronger demand in business services, where firms indicated a clear increase in new work. The country’s manufacturers also reported improved sentiment, but services led the way and pulled up the overall index relative to a month earlier.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/bank-of-america-adds-1000-jobs/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala

Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala

De stablecoin YU van het project Yala is flink onderuitgegaan en heeft zijn koppeling aan de dollar verloren. De koers zakte tot een dieptepunt van $0,2074 voordat het zich enigszins herstelde naar $0,8295. Op dit moment is de koers nog steeds meer dan 16% lager dan de bedoelde peg van... Het bericht Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
YALA
YALA$0.14798-12.72%
OP
OP$0.7753-5.95%
Qitmeer Network
MEER$0.002925+0.13%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:35
Partager
Bitcoin weakens, altcoins build strength for next market rally – What else?

Bitcoin weakens, altcoins build strength for next market rally – What else?

Not all altcoins will thrive this season. Investors must rely on due diligence and conviction for survival.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001903-5.13%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:00
Partager
From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

Author: Nancy, PANews Jump Crypto, a high-frequency trading giant that was once at the center of controversy, quietly withdrew from the market amid a series of violent storms. Now, this
Nowchain
NOW$0.00592-2.14%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 13:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala

Bitcoin weakens, altcoins build strength for next market rally – What else?

From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

Bitcoin May Double, But Ozak AI’s Presale Could Flip Small BTC Investments Into 100x Returns

Visa taps Yellow Card to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Africa