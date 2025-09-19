TLDR Bank of Canada calls for urgent stablecoin rules to keep pace globally Stablecoin use soars, Canada lags in regulation, warns central bank Canada risks falling behind as stablecoins reshape global payments Stablecoins surge; Bank of Canada pushes for modern rules and safety Bank of Canada urges fast action on stablecoin oversight and trust Canada’s [...] The post Bank of Canada Urges Stablecoin Regulation to Keep Pace Globally appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Bank of Canada calls for urgent stablecoin rules to keep pace globally Stablecoin use soars, Canada lags in regulation, warns central bank Canada risks falling behind as stablecoins reshape global payments Stablecoins surge; Bank of Canada pushes for modern rules and safety Bank of Canada urges fast action on stablecoin oversight and trust Canada’s [...] The post Bank of Canada Urges Stablecoin Regulation to Keep Pace Globally appeared first on CoinCentral.

Bank of Canada Urges Stablecoin Regulation to Keep Pace Globally

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/19 17:14
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005092-0,21%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,07694-9,76%

TLDR

  • Bank of Canada calls for urgent stablecoin rules to keep pace globally
  • Stablecoin use soars, Canada lags in regulation, warns central bank
  • Canada risks falling behind as stablecoins reshape global payments
  • Stablecoins surge; Bank of Canada pushes for modern rules and safety
  • Bank of Canada urges fast action on stablecoin oversight and trust

Canada’s central bank has renewed its push for stablecoin regulation to maintain competitiveness in the evolving global financial system. The Bank of Canada emphasized this during the Chartered Professional Accountants conference, highlighting urgent action needed. As other nations advance regulatory frameworks, Canada risks falling behind without swift modernization of its payment ecosystem.

Stablecoins Gain Momentum Amid Rising Global Usage

The Bank of Canada recognized the rapid growth of stablecoins in cross-border payments and commercial use. Daily stablecoin transactions now total approximately US$2.7 billion, with annual usage near US$1 trillion. Despite this, stablecoins remain largely outside traditional regulatory systems in Canada.

This lack of oversight raises concerns about consumer protection, financial stability, and systemic risk. Stablecoin regulation can reduce volatility and increase safety by pegging tokens to fiat currencies. As international examples grow, Canada faces pressure to catch up with frameworks already adopted in the U.S. and Europe.

Private-sector developments are accelerating stablecoin adoption in Canada. Shopify has added stablecoins as a standard payment option. Moreover, a Canadian fiat-backed stablecoin is set to launch in 2026, led by Tetra Digital Group and other partners.

Call for Action on Regulatory Frameworks

The Bank urged federal and provincial authorities to establish a national policy for stablecoin regulation. This step is critical for ensuring safety while enabling innovation in payment services. Without regulation, consumers face liquidity risks and lack the protections standard in traditional finance.

Cryptoasset oversight falls under provincial securities laws and federal anti-money laundering provisions. The Bank suggested these are not enough to manage growing stablecoin usage. Establishing a federal regulatory model could ensure these digital assets match the reliability of bank deposits.

International efforts, including those by the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), support integrating stablecoins into regulated systems. The BIS also warned of the potential misuse of unregulated stablecoins. Aligning with these recommendations, Canada could better position itself in the global economy.

Modernization of Canada’s Payment System

Canada’s payments infrastructure is transforming, though progress has been slow. The upcoming Real-Time Rail system aims to speed up transactions and promote innovation. The 2024 Consumer-Driven Banking Act marked a key legislative step forward.

Experts and industry leaders continue to call for broader changes. Many demand immediate implementation of open banking, digital ID, and real-time payments. Surveys show business leaders believe Canada’s competitiveness will erode without modernized financial systems.

Stablecoin regulation plays a central role in this modernization. It not only supports safer payments but also encourages fintech innovation. Coordinated regulatory efforts can provide stability while boosting economic resilience.

Bank of Canada’s Expanding Role in Oversight

Under the Retail Payment Activities Act, the Bank of Canada now supervises nearly 1,500 payment service providers (PSPs). This role includes ensuring risk management and safeguarding user funds. Registration requirements and reporting obligations are now in effect for PSPs.

This supervisory expansion gives PSPs potential access to Canada’s core payment systems. As a result, more competition and consumer choice are likely to follow. This model lays the groundwork for safe and scalable innovation across the country.

The Bank also collaborates with the BIS Innovation Hub in Toronto to explore emerging technologies like AI and tokenization. These efforts aim to equip Canada’s financial system with tools for long-term efficiency and trust.

 

The post Bank of Canada Urges Stablecoin Regulation to Keep Pace Globally appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Bitcoin may hit $175K before a 70–80% drop, with $4.9T options expiring and patterns suggesting short-term volatility.
Bitcoin
BTC$116.322,51-0,67%
Boom
BOOM$0,009171-0,76%
MAY
MAY$0,04453+0,58%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/09/19 17:51
Partager
Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

The post Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Key Takeaways The Cloud Rebellion is Acurast’s quest hub. Your MIST points (points, NOT tokens) reflect contribution and are a primary input for $ACU airdrop eligibility. TGE targeted for late 2025. Stay consistently active — snapshots and allocations won’t be pre-announced. Acurast’s network has surpassed 129k+ smartphones and 410M+ on-chain transactions = rapid growth. What …
Threshold
T$0,01671-3,68%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,14014+5,32%
Notcoin
NOT$0,001881-2,03%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/19 17:57
Partager
Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Virtually Human Studio announced the launch of ZED Picks, a mobile-first game that brings pick-and-play horse racing to sports fans everywhere.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04465-6,88%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003422-2,47%
KIND
KIND$0,00614-14,19%
Partager
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/19 18:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Boom Then Bust? BTC Eyes $175K Before Catastrophic 80% Drop

Acurast Airdrop Guide | How to Participate in the Acurast Questing?

Introducing ZED Picks: A First-of-its-Kind Pick-and-Play Digital Horse Racing Game

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Remarkable Opportunity: Former Pantera Partner Unveils $300M Solana-Focused Treasury in UAE