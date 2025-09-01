Bank of China Hong Kong Seeks Stablecoin Issuer License

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 08:12
Key Points:
  • Bank of China Hong Kong aims for stablecoin issuer license as competitive race intensifies.
  • Hong Kong licenses due by September end.
  • Financial sector eyes digital currency impact.

Bank of China Hong Kong has announced plans to apply for a stablecoin issuer license as Hong Kong’s regulatory deadline approaches at the end of September 2025.

This move by Bank of China Hong Kong could signal increased institutional involvement in the digital asset sector, potentially influencing market dynamics and competition within Hong Kong’s burgeoning crypto landscape.

Stablecoin License: A Strategic Move by Bank of China HK

Bank of China Hong Kong has officially expressed plans to become one of the first stablecoin issuers under Hong Kong’s revised regulatory regime. This step aligns with Standard Chartered’s joint venture intentions, showcasing growing institutional interest in digital currencies.

Should the application be successful by the end-of-month deadline, it would mark a pivotal shift towards regulated digital assets. This could potentially pave the way for significant capital inflows and increased global acceptance of Hong Kong as a crypto hub.

Stablecoin Regulation Reflects Global Crypto Financial Trends

Did you know? The regulatory framework may lead to more financial stability in the crypto sector, enhancing trust and encouraging technological integration in traditional financial systems.

As of 00:07 UTC on September 1, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) holds a market cap of $529.36 billion with a price of $4,385.49. Current trading volume is $27.79 billion, having changed by 12.51%, according to CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 00:07 UTC on September 1, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team highlights that the regulatory framework may lead to more financial stability in the crypto sector. Historical data suggests such moves could enhance trust and encourage further technological integration in traditional financial systems.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/bank-of-china-hong-kong-stablecoin-license/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
