Bank of China Shares Surge 6.7% on Stablecoin License Buzz

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 08:55
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0048-0.98%
Movement
MOVE$0.1186+0.08%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01209-0.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016986-8.21%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.010689-7.68%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06043-21.76%

Bank of China’s Hong Kong-listed shares jumped 6.7% on Monday to close at HKD 37.580, after local reports suggested the lender’s city unit is preparing to apply for a stablecoin issuer license. The move comes just weeks after Hong Kong rolled out one of the world’s first dedicated licensing frameworks for fiat-referenced stablecoins on August 1.

The development has fueled speculation that one of China’s largest state-owned banks could launch its stablecoin, potentially creating a commercial rival to Beijing’s centrally controlled digital yuan.

Bank of China Moves Toward Stablecoin Application

According to the Hong Kong Economic Journal, the Bank of China (Hong Kong) has set up a dedicated task force to explore stablecoin issuance and prepare application materials. The bank did not respond to requests for comment, but recently told investors it is researching digital asset applications and related risk management.

Market analysts say Bank of China would be among the most significant applicants, given the scale of its operations and the government’s parallel rollout of the digital yuan. Some observers believe a licensed Bank of China token could provide a regulated, internationally accessible counterpart to the central bank’s CBDC.

BOC Hong Kong stock performance YTD / Source: Google Finance

This news pushed BOC Hong Kong shares up 6.7% to close at HKD 37.580. The stock has risen 50.62% year-to-date, underscoring a strong upward trend in investor confidence. The stock’s historic high remains HKD 40.850, recorded in April 2018, leaving just HKD 3 until a new peak.

Hong Kong’s New Stablecoin Framework and Global Expansion

Hong Kong’s new ordinance requires any entity issuing stablecoins in the city—or those linked to the Hong Kong dollar abroad—to obtain approval from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). Licensed issuers must follow strict reserve management rules, segregate client funds, guarantee redemption at par, and comply with disclosure, audit, and anti-money laundering requirements.

The HKMA began accepting expressions of interest on August 1 and set September 30 as the application deadline. Officials said more than 40 companies, including Standard Chartered, Circle, and Animoca Brands, have already inquired. On August 8, Animoca confirmed a joint venture with Standard Chartered Hong Kong and HKT to pursue the city’s first license.

Chinese tech giants JD.com and Ant Group also announced plans to seek stablecoin licenses abroad. JD.com founder Richard Liu said in June that the company aims to cut cross-border payment costs through stablecoins, starting with business-to-business transfers before expanding to consumers. Vincent Chok, CEO of Hong Kong-based First Digital, highlighted efficiency as a driver.

Stablecoin Rally Drives Investor Interest in Asia

Investor activity in Hong Kong’s digital asset sector has surged alongside the new licensing regime. In July, listed companies raised about $1.5 billion for stablecoin and blockchain ventures. OSL—one of the city’s largest licensed digital asset platforms—secured $300 million through a share placement supported by sovereign wealth and hedge funds.

A sector index tracking stablecoin-related equities has gained more than 60% this year, far ahead of the Hang Seng. Bank of China’s rally underscores strong appetite but highlights the volatility regulators repeatedly caution against.

However, in mid-August, Hong Kong’s SFC and HKMA warned that sharp market swings tied to licensing rumors may mislead investors, urging vigilance.

Analysts note that Hong Kong’s strict regime could accelerate the rise of non‑USD stablecoins in Asia, providing alternatives to the dollar in regional trade and settlement.

Japan is preparing to approve its first yen-pegged token later this year, while China reportedly explores yuan-backed stablecoins to complement the digital yuan. In South Korea, financial authorities are also studying won-backed stablecoin initiatives.

At this stage, the HKMA has not issued any licenses. Investors are urged to verify issuer credentials through official channels, as regulators maintain that rumors alone will not translate into approvals.

The post Bank of China Shares Surge 6.7% on Stablecoin License Buzz appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/bank-of-china-shares-surge-6-7-on-stablecoin-license-buzz/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001021-0.09%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000089--%
FUND
FUND$0.02--%
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Partager
Tesla Sees $657M Outflows As South Korean Retail Investors Favor Crypto-Related Stocks

Tesla Sees $657M Outflows As South Korean Retail Investors Favor Crypto-Related Stocks

South Korean retail traders have continued to favor crypto-related stocks instead of high-profile US tech firms amid growing disappointment with companies like Tesla and the global push for digital assets. Related Reading: Bitcoin Mining Can’t Keep Up: Companies Buying At Quadruple Pace – Report Tesla Loses Ground, Bitmine Gains Momentum On Monday, Bloomberg reported that […]
Threshold
T$0.01602+1.45%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03608+1.86%
Wink
LIKE$0.011185-4.77%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/02 09:00
Partager
Top 3 Lessons From Past Crypto Bull Markets

Top 3 Lessons From Past Crypto Bull Markets

The post Top 3 Lessons From Past Crypto Bull Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Bull markets can be thrilling, with prices climbing and optimism spreading quickly across the investment world. Yet beneath the excitement, history has shown that not all rallies are smooth sailing. Each bull run teaches lessons that remain just as relevant today as they were decades ago. In the crypto space, for example, MAGACOIN FINANCE has been highlighted by analysts as one of the best performing early-stage opportunities in recent years, standing out during a time when investors are searching for the next major winner. Volatility Is Normal and Should Be Expected Markets rarely move in a straight line. Even the strongest bull runs come with sharp dips and corrections along the way. These pullbacks, often 10% or more, are not a sign of weakness but rather a healthy reset that allows for more sustainable growth. Looking back, the 1980s bull market included multiple setbacks, but the S&P 500 still averaged over 17% annual returns. The key takeaway is that trying to time these short-term moves is risky. Staying invested and maintaining a diversified portfolio has historically outperformed panic-driven trading. Don’t Get Swept Up by the Hype When prices surge, enthusiasm can overshadow logic. The late 1990s dot-com bubble remains a prime example of what happens when investors chase hype without fundamentals. Many internet companies had little revenue yet attracted massive capital before collapsing. A similar dynamic can unfold in crypto, where speculative tokens can skyrocket before vanishing just as fast. A disciplined approach –…
Threshold
T$0.01602+1.45%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$43.8-1.26%
GET
GET$0.009175+3.88%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/02 09:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Tesla Sees $657M Outflows As South Korean Retail Investors Favor Crypto-Related Stocks

Top 3 Lessons From Past Crypto Bull Markets

Metaplanet shareholders approve plan to raise up to $3.8 billion to buy more Bitcoin

A whale received 200 million WLFI unlocked last night and sold 10 million WLFI 5 hours ago.