Bank of China Stock Jumps Amid Rumours of Stablecoin Licensing Plans

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 04:12
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.008+0.92%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21228+4.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017211+3.09%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02416+3.73%
Major
MAJOR$0.1523+3.43%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06123+2.78%

In brief

  • The Bank of China’s Hong Kong branch stock shot up by 6.7% on reports that it plans to apply for a stablecoin issuer license.
  • Hong Kong launched its stablecoin licensing regime in August.
  • Regulators have also urged caution to investors over speculation-driven price moves.

The Bank of China’s Hong Kong-listed shares rose by 6.7% on Monday, trading at HKD$37.58, after local media reports suggested that the bank’s Hong Kong unit is preparing to apply for a stablecoin issuer license.

The Hong Kong Economic Journal reported that the Chinese state bank’s branch had formed a dedicated task force to explore stablecoin issuance.

The Bank of China did not respond to a request for comment, but in last week’s results call it told investors it was researching digital asset applications and their risk management.

Hong Kong introduced its stablecoin licensing regime on August 1, requiring issuers to secure approval from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA). The framework imposes strict requirements on reserve management, redemption guarantees, client fund segregation, anti-money laundering, disclosure and operator vetting. The rules came shortly after the U.S. passed its first federal stablecoin law, the GENIUS Act.

The city’s regime has already attracted interest from major financial institutions, including Standard Chartered.

Chinese tech giants JD.com and Ant Financial have also announced plans to seek licenses abroad for services targeting their international businesses, which could include applying in Hong Kong. JD founder Richard Liu said in June the company aims to use stablecoins to reduce cross-border payment costs, first for business-to-business transfers before expanding to consumers.

Vincent Chok, CEO of Hong Kong-based First Digital, told Decrypt the appeal of stablecoins lies in efficiency. “Blockchain technology reduces settlement times and bypasses the traditional intermediary fees of banks,” he said, adding that the opportunity is “especially pronounced in emerging markets, where growing stablecoin adoption provides users a hedge against currency volatility.”

While the cost advantage varies by corridor and transaction type, Chok noted that adoption is accelerating as regulation provides clarity. “The current trajectory suggests exponential growth in the next 2-5 years,” he added.

Still, Hong Kong regulators have urged restraint. In mid-August, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the HKMA jointly warned investors that market swings tied to licensing rumours may be misleading.

“These movements appear to follow corporate announcements, news reports, social media posts or speculations regarding plans to apply,” they said. “Given the significant uncertainties surrounding the outcomes of these preliminary plans or applications, the abrupt market movements… highlight the need to stay vigilant in these frenetic situations.”

Daily Debrief Newsletter

Start every day with the top news stories right now, plus original features, a podcast, videos and more.

Source: https://decrypt.co/337495/bank-of-china-stock-jumps-amid-rumours-of-stablecoin-licensing-plans

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury before the IPO with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH underwritten by Jeffrey Berns, founder of Blockchains, bringing the total holdings to 495,362 ETH – equivalent to an estimated value of approximately […]
Ethereum
ETH$4,330.67+1.21%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/03 00:54
Partager
U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

The U.S. manufacturing industry reportedly contracted again in August, the sixth time in a row it has happened this year.  This comes as factories struggle with the fallout from Trump’s import tariffs, which have affected the current business environment so much, some manufacturers are reminded of the Great Recession. Trump’s import tariffs may be doing […]
SIX
SIX$0.02145-0.32%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.41+1.50%
MAY
MAY$0.04288+0.23%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 05:30
Partager
Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

Analysis of whale activity, USDC integration, technical levels, and how Outset PR helps crypto projects engineer visibility with data-driven campaigns.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.83+4.93%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03653+2.81%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/03 05:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

SEC and CFTC open doors for spot crypto trading on US-registered exchanges

Ethena’s USDe has become the third-largest stablecoin, surpassing DAI and USDS