Bank Of Italy Seeks Rules For Multi-Issuance Stablecoins, Australia Offers Exemptions

2025/09/19 11:00
On Thursday, a senior Bank of Italy official urged uniform standards to protect users as stablecoins position to go mainstream toward global traditional finance markets. Australia has also granted regulatory relief to stablecoin intermediaries, exempting them from holding separate financial services licenses when distributing these assets.

Uniform Standards In Stablecoin Regulation

During a speech at an international central bank conference on payments, Deputy Governor Chiara Scotti highlighted the importance of clarity in regulations, particularly concerning stablecoins issued by entities in different jurisdictions. 

She urged the European Commission to provide guidance on whether stablecoins issued by licensed European Union (Eu) firms could be considered interchangeable with those from non-EU counterparts under a multi-issuance model.

Scotti’s remarks come amid ongoing discussions about the regulatory framework for stablecoins in the European Union. She noted that while the EU has established regulations through the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR), concerns remain regarding the financial stability risks posed by cross-border issuance. 

She believes that this model could lead to complications, especially if non-EU issuers face redemption requests from EU holders, potentially creating a mismatch between obligations and reserves.

The Deputy Governor pointed out that although a multi-issuance model could enhance global liquidity and scalability, it also introduces significant legal and operational challenges. 

In her view, it is crucial to restrict stablecoin issuance to jurisdictions that uphold equivalent regulatory standards in consumer protection, transparency, and crisis management.

New Class Relief From ASIC 

In a related development, Australia has taken steps to foster growth in its digital assets sector. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) recently announced class relief for intermediaries involved in the secondary distribution of stablecoins issued by licensed Australian financial services providers. 

According to the regulator’s statement issued on Thursday as well, this regulatory relief exempts these intermediaries from the need to obtain separate licenses when distributing eligible stablecoins, streamlining the process while ensuring that consumer protections remain in place. 

ASIC’s initiative is aimed at facilitating innovation in digital asset markets. However, intermediaries benefiting from this exemption are required to provide clients with product disclosure statements for the stablecoins they distribute, reinforcing the importance of transparency. The statement further reads:

ASIC is committed to supporting responsible innovation in the rapidly evolving digital assets space, while ensuring important consumer protections are in place by having eligible stablecoins issued under an AFS licence. The relief will take effect once registered on the Federal Registration of Legislation.

Stablecoin

Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com 

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud

A gripping tale of deception has captured the media’s spotlight, especially in foreign outlets, centering on a cryptocurrency fraud case from Denver, Colorado. Eli Regalado, a pastor, alongside his wife Kaitlyn, was convicted, but what makes this case particularly intriguing is their unconventional defense.Continue Reading:Pastor Involved in High-Stakes Crypto Fraud
Index Gains 2.8% as All Constituents Move Higher

Index Gains 2.8% as All Constituents Move Higher

The post Index Gains 2.8% as All Constituents Move Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4391.98, up 2.8% (+118.19) since 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. All 20 assets are trading higher. Leaders: AVAX (+10.4%) and BCH (+7.8%) Laggards: FIL (+0.9%) and LTC (+0.9%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/18/coindesk-20-performance-update-index-gains-2-8-as-all-constituents-move-higher
Ethereum mainnet Fusaka upgrade is tentatively scheduled for December 3rd this year

Ethereum mainnet Fusaka upgrade is tentatively scheduled for December 3rd this year

PANews reported on September 19th that Christine Kim, former vice president of research at Galaxy Digital, stated on the X platform that today's Ethereum developer meeting, ACDC 165, reached a key decision, confirming the schedule for the Fusaka public testnet and the BPO hard fork. Developers agreed on the upcoming schedule for Fusaka: Holesky upgrade on October 1st, Sepolia upgrade on October 14th, Hoodi upgrade on October 28th, and mainnet upgrade on December 3rd. The exact date, time, and epoch number will be reconfirmed in the coming days. Developers also agree that, based on some preliminary analysis of Fusaka Devnet-5, blob capacity should more than double within two weeks of Fusaka's activation. Initially, Fusaka will not make any changes to blob capacity. After the first week, the first BPO fork will activate, increasing the target/maximum blob count from 6/9 to 10/15. A week after the first BPO fork, the second BPO fork will activate, further increasing these values to 14/21.
