Bank of Japan Holds Interest Rate Steady at 0.50%

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 13:09
Key Points:BoJ retains interest rate at 0.50% amid economic uncertainties.Yen strengthens as markets expect future hikes.No immediate shift in crypto market behavior observed. The Bank of Japan maintained its interest rate at 0.50% following a 7-2 vote, reflecting continued economic caution amid global uncertainties and exchange rate fluctuations. This decision signals potential future rate hikes, influencing yen strength and impacting financial markets, while traders assess implications for Japanese and international economies. BoJ’s 0.50% Rate Decision Spurs Yen Strengthening Bank of Japan retains its policy interest rate at 0.50% following a 7-2 vote. Committee members Takeda Hajime and Tamura Naoki advocated a 25 basis point hike, signaling concerns over inflation and global uncertainties. The decision strengthens the yen, as the USD/JPY exchange rate dropped to 147.28. Global markets interpret the Bank’s statement as paving the way for a possible interest rate hike in the fourth quarter if inflation persists. Governor Kazuo Ueda, Governor, Bank of Japan, “Rate hikes will depend on whether underlying inflation is likely to sustainably reach the 2% target—no longer requiring it to be firmly at that level before acting—and risks from trade and supply factors remain key uncertainties.”Market reactions indicate growing anticipation for an interest rate increase. Meanwhile, Governor Kazuo Ueda emphasized a flexible, data-driven approach, allowing adaptation to evolving economic conditions. Implications on Trade and Crypto Markets Analyzed Did you know? Japan’s historical shift from zero-tariff agreements has introduced complexities for its trade landscape, impacting its currency and economic strategies. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $116,992.80 with a market cap of $2.33 trillion. Over 24 hours, its trading volume decreased by 35.99%, while price fell 0.44%. BTC has shown a 13.14% uptick in 90 days, last updated September 19, 2025. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:06 UTC on September 19, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team notes that the Bank’s decision reflects cautious economic strategy, suggesting fiscal policy adaptations ahead. Growing trade uncertainties and potential interest rate changes could significantly influence future market conditions. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

The post Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Fidelity Investments purchased 34,740 ETH (~$159.4M) for its spot Ethereum ETF. Institutional demand for Ethereum exposure via regulated investment vehicles remains strong. Fidelity Investments, a major U.S. asset management firm, purchased 34,740 Ethereum tokens valued at $159.4 million for its spot ETF on Thursday. The acquisition reflects continued institutional demand for Ethereum exposure through regulated investment products. Spot Ethereum ETFs launched in mid-2024 following regulatory approval. Ethereum ETFs saw cumulative inflows exceeding $1 billion in their first few months after launch in 2024, reflecting growing mainstream acceptance of digital assets among institutional investors. Fidelity has reported consistent Ethereum purchases for its ETF throughout 2025, with acquisitions ranging from tens to hundreds of millions in value. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/fidelity-spot-etf-purchases-ethereum-worth-159-4m/
