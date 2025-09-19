Bank of Japan Interest Rates Hold Impacts USD/JPY and Crypto Markets

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 12:33
1
1$0,012568+116,61%
RealLink
REAL$0,06461-0,72%
Vice
VICE$0,02163+1,35%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,010147+1,17%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08812+2,63%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,08487-1,50%

Key Points:The Bank of Japan has maintained its interest rates, affecting USD/JPY.Subsequent market reactions include a 20-point surge in USD/JPY.No direct link to crypto markets, but risk sentiment shifts observed. The Bank of Japan maintained its interest rates, leading to an immediate surge in the USD/JPY exchange rate, currently at 147.84, impacting digital market sentiment. This decision reflects broader financial stability concerns, influencing risk sentiment, and linking to potential market shifts in crypto and real-world asset landscapes. Key Points: The Bank of Japan kept its interest rates unchanged in line with market expectations, prompting a quick surge in USD/JPY by more than 20 points. This decision further validates their cautious monetary approach amid global economic uncertainty. The stable interest rate environment set by the Bank is consistent with past policies aimed at supporting economic recovery. Though this decision is not directly linked to crypto assets, the associated market reactions highlight a shift toward a risk-on environment among investors. The rise in USD/JPY suggests a temporary shift in currency dynamics, with potential ripple effects on global markets. According to Christine Kim, Former Vice President of Research at Galaxy Digital, “Ethereum developers’ conference call ACDC #165 made an important decision… The Fusaka mainnet upgrade is scheduled for December 3 this year at Epoch 411392.” Bank of Japan’s Decision Sparks USD/JPY Surge Did you know? The Bank of Japan’s rate hold mirrors its post-2016 approach that often historically corresponds with increased stability and recovery of various asset classes, suggesting a broader alignment of risk appetites across both conventional and digital markets. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is currently priced at $4,541.00, with a market cap of $548.12 billion. Recent trading volume reached $30.47 billion, reflecting a 36.33% decrease. Despite a 1.65% decrease over the past 24 hours, Ethereum experienced notable gains of 87.16% over the last 90 days. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:05 UTC on September 19, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Market analysts noted similar patterns of risk sentiment adaptation and currency adjustments, evident through immediate market responses. Coincu Research indicates that monetary stability from central banks like the Bank of Japan may subtly reinforce crypto market confidence, potentially impacting future financial regulations and investment approaches. The broader acceptance of crypto within financial ecosystems could see enhanced institutional integration over time, supporting DeFi expansion and Real World Asset tokenization. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/bank-japan-rates-crypto-impact/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

The post Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Fidelity Investments purchased 34,740 ETH (~$159.4M) for its spot Ethereum ETF. Institutional demand for Ethereum exposure via regulated investment vehicles remains strong. Fidelity Investments, a major U.S. asset management firm, purchased 34,740 Ethereum tokens valued at $159.4 million for its spot ETF on Thursday. The acquisition reflects continued institutional demand for Ethereum exposure through regulated investment products. Spot Ethereum ETFs launched in mid-2024 following regulatory approval. Ethereum ETFs saw cumulative inflows exceeding $1 billion in their first few months after launch in 2024, reflecting growing mainstream acceptance of digital assets among institutional investors. Fidelity has reported consistent Ethereum purchases for its ETF throughout 2025, with acquisitions ranging from tens to hundreds of millions in value. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/fidelity-spot-etf-purchases-ethereum-worth-159-4m/
1
1$0,012568+116,61%
Union
U$0,013853-14,96%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017465+0,90%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 13:42
Partager
Optimism sets mainnet date for major Superchain upgrade pending governance approval

Optimism sets mainnet date for major Superchain upgrade pending governance approval

Optimism has outlined its timeline for Superchain Upgrade 16a, a safety-focused upgrade designed to give chains more flexibility and developers better tools. Optimism has unveiled plans for its next major network upgrade which aims to boost safety and flexibility across…
Moonveil
MORE$0,08812+2,63%
Boost
BOOST$0,09562+3,46%
Major
MAJOR$0,16435+1,68%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/19 13:02
Partager
Brera Holdings Becomes 'Solmate,' Records 225% Jump After Announcing Solana Treasury Strategy — Rally Simmers Down After Hours

Brera Holdings Becomes 'Solmate,' Records 225% Jump After Announcing Solana Treasury Strategy — Rally Simmers Down After Hours

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) shares retraced in Thursday's after-hours trading after rallying by triple digits during the regular session.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0,08812+2,63%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0,00084-45,45%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/19 12:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fidelity Ethereum ETF purchases 34,740 Ethereum worth $159.4M

Optimism sets mainnet date for major Superchain upgrade pending governance approval

Brera Holdings Becomes 'Solmate,' Records 225% Jump After Announcing Solana Treasury Strategy — Rally Simmers Down After Hours

Early Investor Guide: 6 Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week for Maximum ROI

Bitcoin Enthusiasts Criticize Vietnam’s Shut Down of 86 Million Bank Accounts