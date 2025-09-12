Bank of Japan is planning to slowly sell its ¥37 trillion ETF holdings built up since 2010

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/12 03:30
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06825+1.18%

The Bank of Japan is working on a plan to slowly sell off its 37 trillion yen stash of exchange-traded funds, a pile built up over 13 years to prop up a stagnant economy.

The idea is to offload the risky assets directly into the market without wrecking investor confidence or triggering losses.

This would be the final phase of Governor Kazuo Ueda’s plan to undo a massive monetary experiment that has pushed the BOJ’s balance sheet to a bloated 125% of Japan’s GDP, the largest among any major central bank.

The issue has gotten more complicated due to political fallout from Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s recent resignation, which has left lawmakers scrambling to pick a new leader.

BOJ drops first hints on ETF selling timeline

While Kazuo has said the bank would “spend time” before making a move, Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino suggested otherwise in a speech earlier this month.

Ryozo said the BOJ would “think about how to deal with its outstanding holdings of ETFs and real estate trust funds,” a line that sent a much stronger signal that a decision might not be far off.

Ryozo also made it clear the central bank plans to take notes from its earlier playbook, when it took two full decades to offload stocks bought between 2002 and 2010 to help banks survive plunging equity markets.

That process ended in July, clearing the way for the BOJ to start a similar strategy with ETFs. Based on those comments, the plan now is to sell in small portions over time, instead of transferring the holdings to public entities.

The ETF-buying binge started back in 2010 and was kicked into high gear in 2013 under former Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s stimulus plan. The goal back then was to fight off deflation and breathe some life into a flat economy.

Now, the central bank’s ETF stash sits there like dead weight because, unlike government bonds, they don’t mature and won’t roll off the balance sheet unless sold.

At a press conference in July, BOJ board member Kazuyuki Masu said, “Nobody thinks it would be okay to leave things as is, so we need to scale back the size of holdings at some point,” adding that the process must be handled with “extreme caution” due to the risk of market shock.

Political drama delays action as opposition eyes BOJ profits

The next BOJ policy meeting is just around the corner, but analysts say the board is unlikely to lock in a decision then. Kazuo might touch on the subject at a post-meeting press conference scheduled for September 19, but the political noise has made things messy.

With the Nikkei stock average at record highs, this could have been an ideal moment to start the process. But the sudden exit of Shigeru has caused weeks of uncertainty.

The ruling party won’t have a new leader in place until after its internal election on October 4, and until that dust settles, the BOJ is flying blind on what kind of fiscal policies the new administration might bring.

Launching asset sales during such a messy transition could backfire. It could expose the BOJ to pressure from lawmakers, especially those looking for ways to redirect the ETF profits into public spending.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the main opposition force, has already floated the idea of using dividends from the ETF holdings to help cover childcare costs.

A second official familiar with the matter said, “I don’t think the BOJ is in a huge rush. But it’s something it eventually needs to get done.”

For now, the central bank is walking a fine line; trying to clean up the aftermath of an aggressive stimulus era without setting off alarms in the market or giving politicians something to fight over.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 Presale Hits $15M as BTC Surges Past $110K

Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 Presale Hits $15M as BTC Surges Past $110K

The crypto market is moving sideways for now, but history shows October often brings fresh momentum and a price pump. Bitcoin trades at $114K and Ethereum at $4.4K, with the crypto Fear & Greed Index holding steady at neutral. As capital starts flowing back in, many investors are searching for the next crypto to explode, […]
Bitcoin
BTC$114,504.55+0.61%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32309+1.86%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.175-0.76%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/12 03:10
Partager
Solana Treasury Player SOL Strategies Goes Public On Nasdaq

Solana Treasury Player SOL Strategies Goes Public On Nasdaq

SOL Strategies Inc., the company that grew out of Cypherpunk Holdings, made its Nasdaq debut this week under the ticker STKE. According to reports, the move converts the company’s Canadian listings into a US trading venue and gives American investors direct access to a firm that holds a sizable Solana treasury. Related Reading: Institutional Adoption Rises: 21X Brings Chainlink Into Europe’s Tokenized Securities Market The firm’s SOL holdings were valued at roughly $83 million–$94 million around the time of the listing, and SOL token prices were trading in the $214–$220 range as markets reacted. Nasdaq Debut And Trading Volatility According to market watchers, STKE opened around $12.85 on Nasdaq before tumbling to roughly $8.18 in early trades, showing heavy volatility in the first session. The company still maintains a presence in Canada, where it trades as HODL on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and its OTCQB shares (CYFRF) are being migrated into the Nasdaq listing. Reports have disclosed that the early price swings were driven by speculative flows and the usual market churn that follows a high-profile uplisting. A Bigger Picture On Holdings SOL Strategies has been built as a Solana-focused treasury and operational group. It runs validators, takes part in staking, and invests in projects inside the Solana ecosystem. The company’s holding size puts it among notable North American SOL treasuries, though some peers hold far more. For example, coverage shows Upexi Inc. holds about 1.9 million SOL, which was valued at roughly $319 million, while DeFi Development Corp holds about 1.18 million SOL, worth about $198 million at market rates cited in reports. Market Reaction And Investor Interest According to market coverage, the Nasdaq listing gave SOL Strategies fresh visibility and attracted both retail traders and institutional curiosity. The share-price swings were large enough to draw headlines, and trading volume spiked as investors weighed the risks and rewards of a treasury-backed crypto firm now trading on a major US exchange. Some traders treated STKE as a way to get indirect exposure to SOL, while others saw it as a pure equity play in a niche operator. Related Reading: Bitcoin Jumps Past $114K As Markets Eye Fed Easing After PPI Report Regulatory And Competitive Issues SOL Strategies is smaller than several competitors, raising questions about scale and sustainability if SOL volatility returns. Regulators and market watchers will likely keep a close eye on how crypto treasuries are presented to investors, and on disclosures about staking, validator income, and treasury management. Featured image from Google Images, chart from TradingView
Solana
SOL$226.73+1.55%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04588-4.97%
GET
GET$0.008521+0.63%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/09/12 04:00
Partager
Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Roar With $929 Million Combined Inflows

Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Roar With $929 Million Combined Inflows

Bitcoin ETFs posted a massive $757 million inflow on Wednesday, led by Fidelity, Blackrock, and Ark 21Shares, while ether ETFs joined the rally with $172 million in fresh inflows across nearly all issuers. Crypto ETFs Soar: Bitcoin Sees One of Its Largest Inflows as Ether Joins the Rally It was a blockbuster day on Wednesday, […]
ARK
ARK$0.4511-0.26%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/12 03:24
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin Hyper Layer 2 Presale Hits $15M as BTC Surges Past $110K

Solana Treasury Player SOL Strategies Goes Public On Nasdaq

Bitcoin and Ether ETFs Roar With $929 Million Combined Inflows

Bitcoin Whale That Hasn’t Traded in 13 Years Goes Active – May Be Signaling a Sell

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking