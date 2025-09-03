Banking Giant Citibank Announces Stablecoins Could Launch Financial Transformation! Here Are the Details

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 04:17
Global banking giant Citi announced in its latest “Securities Services Evolution” report that the post-clearance processes of financial transactions are on the verge of a major transformation.

Citi: Stablecoins and AI Could Launch a New Era in Financial Transactions

The bank’s fifth annual survey drew opinions from 537 industry leaders, including custodians, brokerage firms and asset managers.

According to the report, tokenization, T+1 implementation, and artificial intelligence (GenAI)-based automation are reshaping post-clearance transactions. Citi predicts that 10% of market volume could be in tokenized assets by 2030.

It’s emphasized that stablecoins issued by the bank will be the primary enablers of this transformation, playing a critical role in collateral efficiency and fund tokenization. The Asia-Pacific region, in particular, is leading the way in this area thanks to both individual investor interest and regulatory support.

AI integration is also a priority for the industry. 86% of companies surveyed said they are testing AI in their customer onboarding processes, while 57% are running pilot projects for direct post-clearance transactions.

According to Citi, speed and automation will be the most critical elements in the transition to the T+1 standard. “From expedited settlement to automation in asset servicing, there’s a globally converging vision around the same themes,” said Chris Cox, Head of Citi Investor Services. “The industry is on the cusp of a historic transformation driven by the adoption of digital assets and the application of artificial intelligence.”

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/banking-giant-citibank-announces-stablecoins-could-launch-financial-transformation-here-are-the-details/

