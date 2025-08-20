Bankrupt Claire’s sells most of its North American business

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 22:33
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0,10631-1,66%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10081+0,70%
Movement
MOVE$0,1292--%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0,001065-15,20%
DeepBook
DEEP$0,157215+2,16%

Jewelry is displayed at a Claire’s store on June 23, 2025 in Novato, California.

Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Claire’s announced Wednesday that it is selling most of its North American business to private equity firm Ames Watson, just weeks after the jewelry retailer declared bankruptcy.

The companies did not disclose any financial details of the deal.

Claire’s said the move comes as the tween retailer is examining every option to “maximize the value of its business.” It also said it will pause the liquidation process at most of its stores as part of the deal, which Claire’s said will “significantly benefit” the company.

Claire’s said the liquidation process will continue at some of its North American stores.

“As we continue through our restructuring proceedings, our team has worked tirelessly to explore every option for preserving the value of the Claire’s business and brand,” CEO Chris Cramer said in a statement. “We are glad to reach this definitive agreement to sell a portion of our North America operations to Ames Watson and maximize the value of our company for all our stakeholders.”

Ames Watson is a private holding company with more than $2 billion in revenue, focused on purchasing and transforming companies, according to its website. Its portfolio includes Lids, Champion Teamwear and South Moon Under.

“We are committed to investing in its future by preserving a significant retail footprint across North America, working closely with the Claire’s team to ensure a seamless transition and creating a renewed path to growth based on our deep experience working with consumer brands,” Ames Watson’s co-founder Lawrence Berger said in a statement.

The retailer filed for bankruptcy earlier this month, weighed down by nearly $500 million in debt and an increasingly competitive sales environment. The company is also expected to bear the brunt of tariff impacts on suppliers from countries like China and Vietnam.

Claire’s last filed for bankruptcy in 2018, also due to a staggering debt load. At the time, the company underwent a strategic restructuring and raised new capital, which allowed it to eliminate nearly $2 billion in debt and keep stores running.

The rise and fall of Claire's

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/20/claires-bankrupt-ames-watson-sale.html

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

XRP ETF Update, SHIB Face Drop From Crypto Top 30 and Is Layer Brett Really The Next Pepe Coin?

XRP ETF Update, SHIB Face Drop From Crypto Top 30 and Is Layer Brett Really The Next Pepe Coin?

The ongoing buzz surrounding the XRP ETF has positioned XRP among the most watched digital assets. Since the ETF rumors began, XRP ETF optimism has grown, especially after XRP hit its new all-time high of $3.67 in July. This surge has reinforced XRP’s spot in the top five cryptocurrencies by market cap. The prospect of […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,00001245+1,71%
Capverse
CAP$0,06444-0,04%
XRP
XRP$2,9157-0,21%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 23:13
Partager
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
MAY
MAY$0,04744-4,21%
Major
MAJOR$0,15854+1,10%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
Partager
Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

The post Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee to read how a decentralized derivatives exchange (DEX) is disrupting Wall Street’s efficiency metrics, outpacing giants like Tether, Nvidia, and even Apple on revenue per employee metrics. Crypto News of the Day: Hyperliquid Surpasses Apple and Tether With $102.4 Million Revenue Per Employee According to data compiled by DeFiLlama, Hyperliquid generates an estimated $1.127 billion in annual revenue with just 11 core contributors. That translates to $102.4 million in revenue per employee, the highest figure globally. In comparison, Tether’s per-employee revenue stands at $93 million. Despite its $400 billion annual sales machine, Apple produces just $2.4 million per employee. This success highlights the power of crypto’s lean operational models. Unlike traditional firms with sprawling headcounts, Hyperliquid’s structure allows a handful of developers and contributors to generate revenue rivaling that of some of the largest corporations. Jeff Yan, CEO and co-founder of Hyperliquid, recently confirmed that the protocol’s team numbers just 11. Revealing his management model for an 11-person team, Jeff admitted that while the team has its strengths, there is still room for improvement. Reportedly, Jeff Yan remains deeply involved in the technical work to maintain oversight of the overall architecture and performance. Further, the DEX also turns down venture capitalists, prioritizing self-funding. This stance comes as Jeff says traditional VC financing creates an illusion of progress by inflating valuations. Hyperliquid Founder: Why We Turned Down All Venture Capital? Jeff said Hyperliquid has been entirely self-funded and was not created for profit. He criticized traditional VC financing for creating an "illusion of progress" by inflating valuations, stressing that true progress… pic.twitter.com/cxF3pmYS5d — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 18, 2025 With DefiLlama estimating Hyperliquid’s annualized revenue at $1.127…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,021519+1,28%
Core DAO
CORE$0,4826+3,54%
Wink
LIKE$0,011581-4,24%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 23:29
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

XRP ETF Update, SHIB Face Drop From Crypto Top 30 and Is Layer Brett Really The Next Pepe Coin?

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Nexo launches AI Assistant for personalized crypto insights