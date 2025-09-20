Banks for Crypto Super App, Coinbase’s Brian Armstrong Sets New Target

Key Notes

American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase plans to displace traditional banks with a crypto super app.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is irked by the shortfalls of the current banking system.

He has promised 4% Bitcoin rewards with the coming of the crypto super app.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong may have found a way that the cryptocurrency sector can operate without the input of traditional banks. He hinted at plans to roll out a crypto super app, which will offer credit card services, payments, and even Bitcoin (BTC) rewards. Should this pull through, it will invariably rival traditional banks.

From 3% Transaction Fees to 4% Bitcoin Rewards

During a recent interview with Fox Business, Brian Armstrong spoke about Coinbase’s most ambitious vision. He noted that the American digital asset service provider aims to become a full-service crypto “super app,” as a replacement for traditional banks. The expansion will require that the top crypto trading outfit deliver a full suite of financial services.







It is worth noting that Coinbase has made the right acquisitions in recent times to achieve this goal. Among its numerous bets is the $2.9 billion Deribit buy-up that was finalized in August.

In other words, the Brian Armstrong-led exchange will facilitate payments with credit cards and rewards, all powered by crypto rails. Many key players in the digital asset ecosystem have already identified some shortcomings in the current banking system. This includes being outdated, inefficient, and demanding high transaction fees, among other issues.

Armstrong stated that he was perplexed as to why these banks require as much as 2-3% for transaction fees. In his opinion, such actions should not carry a fee charge, especially because “It’s just some bits of data flowing over the internet.”

The crypto boss re-echoed Coinbase’s plan to “become people’s primary financial account and I think that crypto has a right to do that.”

Donald Trump’s Pro-crypto Administration Encourages Coinbase

Coinbase is attempting to change the narrative and replace banks with a credit card offering 4% Bitcoin rewards.

It is worth noting that the improved crypto atmosphere in the United States has played a crucial role in the exchange’s new pursuit. Coinbase was one of those digital asset service providers that sought a haven in other regions when US regulators cracked down on exchanges.

Since Donald Trump became president and ushered in a pro-crypto administration, the cryptocurrency sector has seen better results.

Coinbase is also a beneficiary of this improved ecosystem. Recently, it was reported that its Bitcoin and Ethereum reserve hit $112 billion. This marked the highest level that the publicly listed company has recorded in the last four years.

