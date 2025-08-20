Banks Just Got Permission to Embrace Stablecoins – Here’s Why Ripple Wins Big

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) said the move is designed to modernize payments and give local institutions access to tools once reserved for larger financial players.

Comptroller Jonathan V. Gould emphasized that stablecoins could help banks deliver faster, cheaper, and more reliable payment options to their customers. By removing the prior requirement for banks to seek formal approval before working with crypto firms, the OCC has lowered barriers and signaled that digital assets are becoming part of mainstream finance.

The update builds on the regulator’s earlier guidance, which allowed federally chartered banks to hold crypto reserves, provide custody, and verify transactions on blockchain networks. Officials stressed, however, that risk management systems remain critical as the industry evolves.

The timing coincides with the Treasury Department’s ongoing consultation process under the GENIUS Act, which aims to define a nationwide framework for stablecoins.

Ripple Finds Tailwinds for RLUSD Expansion

For Ripple, this shift couldn’t come at a better time. The company has been positioning its RLUSD stablecoin for use in traditional finance and recently applied for a U.S. banking license. With community banks now permitted to hold stablecoin reserves, Ripple can forge partnerships even before securing full national bank approval.

Ripple has also strengthened its ecosystem through acquisitions. Its $200 million purchase of Rail, a Canadian platform responsible for processing a significant share of global B2B stablecoin transactions, has expanded RLUSD’s role in cross-border settlements and treasury solutions.

Industry watchers describe this as a strategic play. One analyst compared Ripple’s actions to “laying the pipes” for a new financial system, highlighting how the combination of regulatory clarity and institutional trust could give RLUSD a competitive edge.

RLUSD Gains Market Momentum

Confidence in Ripple’s stablecoin has been on the rise since the conclusion of its legal battles over XRP. RLUSD’s supply has already surpassed $500 million, with more than $150 million issued in recent months. Its growth rate has outpaced that of several older rivals, underscoring accelerating adoption.

Institutional appetite has also been boosted by the GENIUS Act, which introduced clearer guardrails for stablecoin issuers. Backed by cash and short-term U.S. Treasuries, and supported by Ripple’s trust license in New York, RLUSD is increasingly seen as a reliable option for enterprises looking to integrate digital dollars into their operations.

