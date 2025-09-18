Barketing Brilliance: How DOGS Built a 10M+ Pack on Telegram

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/18 16:48
RealLink
REAL$0.06515+1.87%
HashPack
PACK$0.01888+5.59%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001435+5.59%
DOGS

Q1. We all know that DOGS exploded on Telegram. What were the first three growth tactics you deployed that turned a small group into a 10 million-strong community?

Our community is integral to everything we do  — We listen, adapt, and grow together with our pack. Every big move starts with the community at the center.

Second, during the early days of DOGS, Telegram was going through a growth phase, frequently releasing brand new, game-changing functionality. Our aim was to integrate every  new feature that Telegram offered into our app. For example, we were among the first in the ecosystem to encourage our users to post Telegram stories about DOGS – helping to spread the word as widely as possible. Being early adopters gave us a major edge when it came to achieving virality. 

Third, to get away from the extractive reputation associated with many new memecoins, we leaned heavily into the charity narrative, using our token to make pledges to donate to animal welfare and children in need. These early donations helped us to make a difference while building trust and bringing early adopters to our side. 

Q2. Telegram has its own culture and mechanics. Which Telegram features (bots, polls, stickers, channels, chats) have been most important for DOGS’ onboarding, and why?

2024 was the breakout year for Telegram-native projects. DOGS set itself apart by combining  compelling storytelling with a strong cultural identity and the founding team’s “underpromise and overdeliver” mentality.

The DOGS bot is where it all began. A simple app with a user-friendly design, easy to complete tasks and the true Telegram OG vibe (for example, we incorporated a Telegram account age checker, we gave bonuses for channel boosts and we gave perks for users with Telegram Premium). At the start of our story, the mini app was at the heart of our growth.

Telegram Channels – with both posts and Telegram stories – became our foundation for storytelling and updates, while games and stickers featuring our mascot turned into viral entry points for users to engage with DOGS. 

Our mascot isn’t just a meme – he’s the ambassador of the DOGS mission: animal welfare and community-driven impact through blockchain. He is always by our users’ side, a companion in chats, channels and, sometimes, the real world.

We leaned into stickers as a cultural language. On Telegram, they’re more than memes – they’re a social currency. Our mascot became a fun signal that spread the brand organically within Telegram chats and channels.

Q3. Viral stunts like the TOKEN2049 drone show grabbed headlines. Walk me through the strategy, how did you balance spectacle with brand authenticity?

The story with the drone show in Dubai wasn’t just about DOGS. When we launched our airdrop last year it was one of the largest Web-3 on-boarding stories in history and we see ourselves as just one of the many teams of builders propelling Telegram and TON even further into the mainstream.

Dubai has one of the highest rates of crypto adoption, yet not many people know about TON nor  are they actively exploring its ecosystem. The drone show was yet another way for us to put Telegram and TON on the map, with $DOGS telling the story and leading the way for the mass adoption of blockchain technology via TON. 

For us, spectacle only matters when it’s rooted in DOGS’ DNA: playful, community-first, and aligned with the latest trends in technology and culture. The Dubai drone show wasn’t just lights in the sky – it was a moment that made both Web3 and Web2 audiences take note.

That’s a core part of our strategy – we want to be visible through bold, creative stunts that go beyond crypto and leave a lasting cultural impression.

Q4. Stunts can feel hollow if they don’t deliver substance. How do you decide whether a big activation (like a drone show) is worth the budget and effort?

We focus on three simple areas:

  • Does it spark genuine pack pride inside the community? We ran a crowdfunding campaign first and the overwhelming response told us the community wanted to see a big campaign during TOKEN2049 in Dubai. 
  • Is this something that non-natives would want to see while also extending our cultural footprint within Web3? Will it be a story people would want to share for days? 
  • Can the activation be amplified natively on Telegram?

If the answer is “yes” across all three, we go big.

Q5. Moving on, you’ve also driven measurable real-world impact through charity donations. How do you integrate philanthropy into a meme-community roadmap without it feeling performative?

Charity is not a side project for DOGS. It’s a core part of our brand and long-term strategy. The meme itself even began with Pavel Durov sketching a picture of a dog for a charity auction. We take charity work very seriously and have a separate budget allocated purely to this activity. 

It is split between larger partnerships with charities, which deeply support the causes our community really cares about, and smaller local initiatives where token holders themselves or small local organisations can use the funding to do good in their town or village. From day one, our goal has been to support those in real need. We listen to our community and have open channels for them to suggest initiatives. Recently, we funded multiple animal shelters and provided thousands of children with food and necessities in the world’s most deprived regions – all as a direct result of feedback shared from our community.

The budget that was allocated to charity donations was decided by the community via an open vote inside our miniapp. The budget was then locked and now it can only be used for these agreed purposes. 

Beyond that, we’ve built a platform where registered nonprofits can apply for funding themselves through a structured approval process. So far, DOGS has donated over $500,000 globally, supporting organizations such as Best Friends Animal Society, rescue centers for abandoned dogs, and nonprofits like Save an Orphan and World Child Cancer. 

For us, charity is not performative – it’s transparent, on-chain, and central to who we are.

Q6. Community safety and moderation on Telegram can be hard at scale. What systems, rules, or tech do you use to keep DOGS healthy as it grows?

It’s a mixture of people, culture, and tech. We run active community chats with clear moderation rules, supported by trusted regional moderators who keep conversations constructive.

We also constantly educate users on online safety, reminding them to verify information and trust information found only on official channels. Alongside that, our community support team is always present to answer questions, while monitoring tools help us track activity, spot risks early, and protect members from scams. This combination of moderation, education, and hands-on support keeps the pack safe as it grows.

Q7. What role does on-chain utility or token design play in the community experience? Is $DOGS primarily a social signal, a governance tool, a utility, or something else?

DOGS is a movement, designed to be the case study of crypto for good. Other memecoins might see the team vanish with their tokens almost immediately after the airdrop. DOGS is built exactly the opposite way: no locks, no vesting,  and with over 70% of tokens airdropped to the community and unlocked from day one. Designed to be community first by design, DOGS is both a cultural and social signal – it’s a way for people to feel part of something bigger. But it doesn’t stop there. The token carries real on-chain utility, powering everything from travel bookings and gift cards, to games, stickers, and merch. It will also be playing a vital part in the new DOGS Sticker Market and the DOGS NFT collection.

Q8. Partnerships and influencer moments seem key to rapid scaling. How do you evaluate and structure collaborations so they add long-term value rather than short-term hype?

We focus on partnerships that bring real, lasting value to DOGS holders – from travel bookings on Travala to gift cards through Coinsbee. 

We look for collaborations that align with our brand culture and long-term strategy, prioritizing quality over quantity and ensuring they strengthen the ecosystem and our  community. 

The same approach applies to KOLs: we don’t engage them for hype or quick exposure, but for the tangible value DOGS can bring to their communities. These influencers can be from both Web3 and Web2 as we recognise the power of both audiences. 

For example, in our DOGS x Travala campaign, we partnered with over 10 influencers worldwide who highlighted the ability to pay with $DOGS to travel to pet-friendly destinations – this was a fun, authentic storytelling format that introduced thousands of Web2 followers to the project in a relatable way.

We also empower passionate voices from our own community – people using DOGS to support  local shelters, orphanages, and other meaningful causes under the DOGS banner. 

On top of all this, we run a DOGS ambassador programme as well as a number of contests where users who create content for us get rewarded with DOGS tokens based on the quality of their submissions.

Q9. How do you keep long-term holders and hardcore community members engaged once initial viral momentum slows?

By continuously evolving the project and its ecosystem. We expand games, launch new sticker drops, scale real-world use cases for DOGS in everyday routines, and keep philanthropy at the core. We are launching a new NFT Collection and are building something called “DOGS golden club”, giving holders even more utility and bonuses.

Most importantly, we give the community a real voice – it’s important to us that we allow token holders to shape both the project’s roadmap and its culture itself. This is one reason that we intend to introduce a way for top holders to directly communicate with the core team. 

Q10. As DOGS looks to “redefine Web3 community culture,” what concrete cultural norms or behaviors are you trying to promote?

DOGS is redefining Web3 culture by demonstrating that a community can be both playful and deeply meaningful. On Telegram, we create belonging through stickers, games, and rituals that make people feel part of something bigger. 

But we don’t stop online – we bring culture into the real world with drone shows in Dubai, street art campaigns, and more than $550,000 donated transparently to animal shelters and children in need.

Unlike memecoins that disappear after the hype, DOGS is built the opposite way: no locks, no vesting, community first by design. We are promoting a new standard for Web3 – where humour and memes fuel a movement, but trust, transparency, and real-world impact make it last.

In short, DOGS is not just a token. It’s a cultural force, a social signal, and a living proof that Web3 can be fun, credible, and transformative at the same time.

DOGS proves that a meme can move millions – not just online, but in the real world.

Q11. How do you reconcile meme culture’s irreverence with the increasing regulatory and reputational scrutiny on crypto projects?

Meme culture gives DOGS its energy, but we balance that playfulness with responsibility., We embrace the humour, stickers, and creativity that make the community vibrant – but we never confuse “meme” with “mess.” Everything we do is fully legal, with the right approvals, structures, and transparency built in. Even our stickers – the cultural DNA of DOGS – are managed responsibly, with clear royalties and fair attribution to creators.

At the same time, we operate with transparency, clear tokenomics, on-chain donations, and compliance when working with major partners and exchanges. 

This balance allows us to stay culturally relevant while building the credibility and trust needed in today’s highly-regulated and reputation-driven environment.

Q12. Looking ahead 12–18 months, what are the top three initiatives or product moves DOGS will prioritize to deepen its ecosystem beyond Telegram?

Building on Telegram has been, and always will be a priority for us. We’re continuing to deepen the Telegram-native blockchain ecosystem with games, mini-apps and an NFT Collection powered by DOGS.

However, there are a few things that we’ll be doing beyond that:

  • Expanding DOGS payments and utility across more partners and real-world use cases. 
  • Ensuring the DOGS NFT collection can be traded beyond the Telegram ecosystem.
  • Expanding DOGS’ cultural footprint through global IRL activations in art, sports, culture, TV, collectibles, as well as creator collaborations, while more actively supporting community initiatives – from sports and lifestyle projects to charity campaigns.

Q13. For other Web3 community builders who want to replicate your success on Telegram, what are three tactical pieces of advice you’d give, and one thing you’d tell them not to do?

Start with your community – put them at the center of everything you build. Experiment with different content formats, but always align them with your brand and long-term strategy. 

Create unique cultural touchpoints that make your project stand out, rather than copying others. And one rule above all: don’t scam. Telegram communities can sense inauthenticity instantly, and trust is the only thing you can’t rebuild once it’s lost. Don’t overpromise. 

For long-term success, join forces with other projects in TON’s ecosystem – it’s a powerful way to tell your story, cross-introduce audiences to new activities, and grow together.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

August Crypto Market Review: ETH Leads the Rise, Institutional Funding and Macro Factors Dominate Market Trends

August Crypto Market Review: ETH Leads the Rise, Institutional Funding and Macro Factors Dominate Market Trends

By Jianing Wu , Galaxy Digital Compiled by Tim, PANews August saw various crossover signals between the macro economy and the crypto market. In traditional markets, investors faced conflicting inflation signals: the CPI released at the beginning of the month came in below expectations, but the subsequent Producer Price Index (PPI) came in above expectations. This was coupled with weakening employment data and growing market expectations that the Federal Reserve would begin cutting interest rates in September. At the end of the month's Fed meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Chairman Powell struck a dovish tone, emphasizing the "shifting balance of risks" brought about by rising unemployment, which reinforced expectations of a shift toward easing monetary policy. The stock market closed higher in a volatile session, with the S&P 500 fluctuating with the data releases. Defensive assets like gold outperformed at the end of the month. The crypto market reflected this macro uncertainty, with increased volatility. Bitcoin hit an all-time high of over $124,000 in mid-August before retreating to around $110,000, while Ethereum's gains for the entire month outpaced Bitcoin's. After experiencing its largest single-day outflow at the beginning of the month, Ethereum ETFs quickly attracted strong inflows, briefly surpassing Bitcoin's despite Ethereum's smaller market capitalization. However, the recovery in demand pushed ETH prices to a new high near $4,953, and the ETH/BTC exchange rate rose to 0.04 for the first time since November 2024. The fluctuations in ETF trading highlight that institutional position adjustments are increasingly influencing price trends, and ETH is clearly the leader in this cycle. In terms of laws and policies, regulators are gradually pushing forward reforms to reshape the industry landscape. The U.S. Department of Labor has opened the door to allocating crypto assets to 401(k) pension plans, while the U.S. SEC has explicitly stated that certain liquidity pledge businesses do not fall under the category of securities. Application trends at the market structure and institutional levels are deepening. Treasury Secretary Bessant disclosed for the first time that strategic Bitcoin reserves now hold between 120,000 and 170,000 coins, revealing the government's cumulative cryptocurrency holdings for the first time. Business activity is also accelerating: Stablecoin issuers Stripe and Circle announced plans to develop independent L1 blockchains, while Wyoming became the first state government in the US to issue a dollar-denominated stablecoin. Google also joined the enterprise blockchain fray with its "Universal Ledger" system. Meanwhile, crypto treasury companies continue to increase their asset allocation efforts. Overall, August reinforced two key trends. On the one hand, macro volatility and policy uncertainty triggered significant market volatility in both the equity and crypto markets; on the other, the underlying trend of market institutionalization is accelerating, from ETF flows to widespread adoption by sovereign institutions and corporations. These intertwining forces are likely to continue to dominate market movements as the autumn approaches, with the Federal Reserve's policy shift and ongoing structural demand likely setting the tone for the next phase of the cycle. 1. Spikes, Breakouts, and Reversals In the first half of August, Ethereum led the market, outperforming Bitcoin and driving a broad rally in altcoins. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index shows that Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $124,496 on August 13 before reversing course, closing the month at $109,127, down from $116,491 at the beginning of the month. A week later, on August 22, Ethereum broke through the previous cycle high, reaching $4,953, surpassing the November 2021 high of $4,866 and ending a four-year consolidation. Ethereum's strong performance is particularly noteworthy given its underperformance for much of this cycle. Since its April low near $1,400, the price of Ether has more than tripled, driven by strong ETF flows and purchases by crypto treasury firms. U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of approximately $4 billion in August, the second-strongest month after July. In contrast, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs saw net outflows of approximately $639 million. However, despite a price decline in the last two weeks of August, Bitcoin ETF inflows turned positive. As market expectations for aggressive interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve grew, Bitcoin's store-of-value narrative regained focus. As the likelihood of a rate cut increased, Bitcoin's correlation with gold strengthened significantly that month. Besides ETFs, crypto treasury firms remain a significant source of demand. These firms continued to increase their holdings throughout August, with Ethereum-focused treasuries in particular injecting significant capital. Because Ethereum's market capitalization is smaller than Bitcoin's, corporate capital inflows have a disproportionate impact on spot prices. A $1 billion allocation to Ethereum can significantly impact the market landscape, far more than a similar amount allocated to Bitcoin. Furthermore, significant funds remain undeployed among publicly disclosed crypto treasury firms, suggesting further positive market conditions. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization climbed to a record high of $4.2 trillion that month, demonstrating the deep correlation between crypto assets and broader market trends. Rising expectations of interest rate cuts boosted risk appetite in both the stock and crypto markets, while ETF inflows and corporate reserve accumulation directly contributed to record highs for BTC and ETH. Despite market volatility near the end of the month, the interplay of loose macro policies, institutional capital flows, and crypto treasury reserve needs has maintained the crypto market's central position in the risk asset narrative. 2. Each company launches its own L1 public chain Favorable regulations are giving businesses more confidence to enter the crypto market directly. In late July, US SEC Chairman Paul Atkins announced the launch of "Project Crypto," an initiative aimed at promoting the on-chain issuance and trading of stocks, bonds, and other financial instruments. This initiative marks a key step in the integration of traditional market infrastructure with blockchain technology. Encouraged by this, businesses are breaking through the limitations of existing blockchain applications and launching their own Layer 1 networks. In August, three major companies announced the launch of new L1 blockchains. Circle launched Arc, which is compatible with the EVM and uses its USDC stablecoin as its native gas token. Arc features compliance and privacy features, a built-in on-chain foreign exchange settlement engine, and will launch with a permissioned validator set. Following its acquisitions of stablecoin infrastructure provider Bridge and crypto wallet service provider Privy, Stripe launched Tempo Chain, also compatible with the EVM and focused on stablecoin payments and enterprise applications. Google released the Google Cloud Universal Ledger (GCUL), a private permissioned blockchain focused on payments and asset issuance. It supports Python-based smart contracts and has attracted CME Group as a pilot partner. The logic behind enterprise blockchain development boils down to value capture, control, and independent design. By owning the underlying protocol, companies like Circle avoid paying network fees to third parties and profit directly from transaction activity. Stripe, on the other hand, can more tightly integrate its proprietary blockchain with payment systems, developing new features for customers without relying on the governance mechanisms of other chains. Both companies view control as a key element of compliant operations, particularly as regulators increase their scrutiny of illicit financial activities. Choosing to build on L1 rather than L2 avoids being constrained by other blockchain networks in terms of settlement or consensus mechanisms. Reactions from the crypto-native community have been mixed. Many believe that projects like Arc and GCUL, while borrowing technical standards from existing L1 chains, are inferior in design and exclude Ethereum and other native assets. Critics point out that permissioned validators and corporate-led governance models undermine decentralization and user autonomy. These debates echo the failed wave of "enterprise blockchains" in the mid-2010s, which ultimately failed to attract real users. Despite skepticism, these companies' moves are significant. Stripe processes over $1 trillion in payments annually, holding approximately 17% of the global payment processing market. If Tempo can achieve lower costs or offer better developer tools, competitors may be forced to follow suit. Google's entry demonstrates that major tech companies view blockchain as the next evolutionary level of financial infrastructure. If these companies can bring their scale, distribution capabilities, and regulatory resources to this area, the impact could be profound. In addition to businesses launching their own Layer 1 chains, other developments reinforce the trend of economic activity migrating on-chain. U.S. Secretary of Commerce Lutnick announced that GDP data will be published on public blockchains via oracle networks such as Chainlink and Python. Galaxy tokenized its shares to test on-chain secondary market trading. These initiatives demonstrate that businesses and governments are beginning to embed blockchain technology into core financial and data infrastructure, despite ongoing debate over the appropriate balance between compliance and decentralization. 3. Hot Trend: Crypto Treasury Companies The crypto treasury trends we highlighted in our earlier report continue. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solver (SOL) holdings continue to accumulate, with Ethereum showing the strongest performance. Holdings data shows a sharp rise in ETH's crypto treasury throughout August, primarily driven by Bitmine's reserves, which increased from approximately 625,000 ETH at the beginning of August to over 2 million currently. Solver holdings also maintained steady growth, while BTC holdings continued their slower but steady accumulation. Compared to ETF fund flows, the activity of crypto treasury companies appears relatively flat. In July and August, ETF fund inflows were stronger than those of crypto treasury companies, and the cumulative balance of ETFs also exceeded the cumulative size of crypto treasury companies. This divergence is becoming increasingly apparent as premiums on crypto treasury stocks shrink across the board. Earlier this summer, price-to-earnings ratios for crypto treasury companies were significantly higher than their net asset values, but these premiums have gradually returned to more normal levels, signaling a growing caution among stock market investors. The stock price fluctuations are evident: KindlyMD (Nakamoto's parent company) has fallen from a peak of nearly $25 in late May to around $5, while Bitmine has fallen from $62 in early August to around $46. Selling pressure intensified in late August amid reports that Nasdaq may tighten its oversight of acquisitions of crypto treasury companies through stock offerings. This news accelerated the sell-off in shares of Ethereum-focused crypto treasury companies. Bitcoin-focused companies, such as Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy, ticker symbol: MSTR), were less affected because their acquisition strategies rely more on debt financing than equity issuance. 4. Hot Trend: Copycat Season Another hot trend is the rotation into altcoins. Bitcoin's dominance has gradually declined, from approximately 60% at the beginning of August to 56.5% by the end of the month, while Ethereum's market share has risen from 11.7% to 13.6%. Data indicates a rotation out of Bitcoin into Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, which aligns with the outperformance of Ethereum ETFs and inflows into crypto treasury firms. While Bitcoin ETF inflows have rebounded in recent weeks, the overall trend remains unchanged: this cycle continues to expand beyond Bitcoin, with Ethereum and altcoins gaining incremental market share. 5. Our views and predictions As markets head into the final weeks of September, all eyes are on the Federal Reserve. Labor market weakness is solidifying expectations of a near-term rate cut and reinforcing risk assets. The jobs report underscores that the economic slowdown may be deeper than initially reported, raising questions about how much easing policy will be needed to cushion the economy. Meanwhile, the long end of the yield curve is flashing warning signs. Persistently high 10-year and 30-year Treasury yields reflect market concerns that inflation may be sticky and that fiscal pressures may ultimately force central banks to finance debt and spending through money printing. Expectations of short-term interest rate cuts are driving a rebound in risky assets, but the tug-of-war between short-term support from rate cuts and long-term concerns pushing yields and precious metals higher will determine the sustainability of this rebound. This conflicting dynamic has a direct impact on cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin's correlation with gold as a store of value and hedge is growing, while Ethereum and altcoins remain more sensitive to shifts in overall risk appetite.
NEAR
NEAR$2.913+7.37%
1
1$0.00499+399.00%
Sidekick
K$0.1595+3.16%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 17:40
Partager
Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

TLDR: DBS, Ripple, and Franklin Templeton will enable sgBENJI token trades using RLUSD stablecoin on DBS Digital Exchange. Investors can rebalance portfolios 24/7 and earn yield by holding tokenized money market funds on the XRP Ledger. DBS will explore repo lending, allowing sgBENJI tokens to serve as collateral for credit and wider liquidity access. Franklin [...] The post Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$3.1138+3.39%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01442+7.29%
FUND
FUND$0.01806+3.20%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/18 13:21
Partager
New Gold Protocol Loses $2M in Price Oracle Hack, NGP Token Collapses by 88%

New Gold Protocol Loses $2M in Price Oracle Hack, NGP Token Collapses by 88%

The New Gold Protocol has been exploited for $2M after an attacker manipulated its price oracle with a flash load, leading the asset to collapse by 88%. The post New Gold Protocol Loses $2M in Price Oracle Hack, NGP Token Collapses by 88% appeared first on Coinspeaker.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01442+7.29%
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/18 17:11
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

August Crypto Market Review: ETH Leads the Rise, Institutional Funding and Macro Factors Dominate Market Trends

Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

New Gold Protocol Loses $2M in Price Oracle Hack, NGP Token Collapses by 88%

The Future of Telecommunications (2025–2030): 5G, 6G, IoT, AI & Security

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 18, 2025 – Bitcoin Pushes Towards $118K as Fed Rate Cut Sparks Broad Crypto Rally