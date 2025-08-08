Base announced the launch of a creator content trading and profit sharing mechanism in the Base app

Par : PANews
2025/08/08 11:08
PANews reported on August 8th that Base announced on the X platform that creators on the Base app can earn income when users engage with their content. Every time a post is bought or sold, creators receive a fee directly into their wallet. Starting today, Base will begin supporting creators in this new global economy by collecting and minting content. Furthermore, Base specifically stated that this series is not intended to generate investment returns or constitute financial advice, and urged users to conduct their own research. Base plans to hold the tokens indefinitely and not trade or sell them, emphasizing the belief that creators should be directly compensated for their creativity and demonstrating how content can be monetized.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
