Base announced the launch of a creator content trading and profit sharing mechanism in the Base app

PANews reported on August 8th that Base announced on the X platform that creators on the Base app can earn income when users engage with their content. Every time a post is bought or sold, creators receive a fee directly into their wallet. Starting today, Base will begin supporting creators in this new global economy by collecting and minting content. Furthermore, Base specifically stated that this series is not intended to generate investment returns or constitute financial advice, and urged users to conduct their own research. Base plans to hold the tokens indefinitely and not trade or sell them, emphasizing the belief that creators should be directly compensated for their creativity and demonstrating how content can be monetized.