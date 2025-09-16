Base begins exploring potential network token launch

Base, the Coinbase-backed Ethereum layer 2 network, is beginning to explore launching a native token, according to comments from Base creator Jesse Pollak at BaseCamp 2025 in Stowe, Vermont.

Pollak acknowledged the announcement was premature, stressing that discussions were in the early stages and that the team did not yet have definitive plans. He noted that while some advisors urged secrecy, the team opted to pursue exploration in the open to align with its principles of transparency and community engagement.

He clarified that the Base team is “committed to building on Ethereum. This is the path people are going to make all kinds of noise, but we benefit from being a part of a connected global economy.”

The remarks signal a significant departure from Base’s prior messaging. As recently as November 2024, Pollak stated there were “no plans” for a Base token. The new direction suggests the team may now see value in designing a token for governance, incentives, or cross-chain functionality, though details remain undefined.

Alongside the token discussion, Base also announced development of an open-source bridge to connect its network with Solana, aiming to improve interoperability between ecosystems.

The decision to raise the possibility publicly reflects an effort to involve the community early, though much remains unresolved. How the token would be structured, distributed and governed will be central questions in the months ahead.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

