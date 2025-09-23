Base Chain receives Vitalik's endorsement, emphasizing L2 security and non-custodial properties

PANews reported on September 23rd that jesse.base.eth followed up on paulgrewal.eth's comments, elaborating that the Sequencer on Layer 2 blockchains like Base is solely responsible for collecting and sorting user transactions and submitting the results in batches to the Ethereum mainnet for settlement. Sequencers do not perform buy/sell matching or trade matching; these logic is implemented by smart contracts. The team stated that Base has achieved the first phase of decentralization and is currently working on further distributed blockchain development. Vitalik Buterin stated that Base, as Ethereum's Layer 2, leverages centralized features to enhance user experience while simultaneously relying on Ethereum's decentralized foundation for security. Base does not hold user funds, making it impossible to steal or block withdrawals. Its security mechanisms have been verified by the L2beat platform. Vitalik added that users can automatically withdraw funds when L2 is shut down, and that the operator cannot unilaterally censor or steal assets. PANews reported on September 23rd that jesse.base.eth followed up on paulgrewal.eth's comments, elaborating that the Sequencer on Layer 2 blockchains like Base is solely responsible for collecting and sorting user transactions and submitting the results in batches to the Ethereum mainnet for settlement. Sequencers do not perform buy/sell matching or trade matching; these logic is implemented by smart contracts. The team stated that Base has achieved the first phase of decentralization and is currently working on further distributed blockchain development. Vitalik Buterin stated that Base, as Ethereum's Layer 2, leverages centralized features to enhance user experience while simultaneously relying on Ethereum's decentralized foundation for security. Base does not hold user funds, making it impossible to steal or block withdrawals. Its security mechanisms have been verified by the L2beat platform. Vitalik added that users can automatically withdraw funds when L2 is shut down, and that the operator cannot unilaterally censor or steal assets.