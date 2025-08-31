Base Crosses $200 Billion Trade Volume On Uniswap

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/08/31 05:45
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12927+0.49%
green chart 15

Base, the Layer 2 blockchain by Coinbase, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing $200 billion in trade volume on Uniswap decentralized trading protocol. The blockchain has been able to double its total trade volume in a record time after it had crossed $100 billion mark just a few months ago.

This major development not only highlights the platform’s rapid growth, but also establishes it as a leading player among solutions that work to scale Ethereum in the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape. Base is only the second Layer 2 blockchain platform to cross the $200 billion mark after Arbitrium, which clearly illustrates the momentum with which it is expanding in the DeFi space. 

Institutional and Retail Investors Driving Base’s Rapid Growth

Base achieving $200 billion trade volume in no time reflects its key position as a bridge between traditional finance and decentralized financial world. While most of the Layer 2 blockchains primarily attract retail buyers and existing investors on DeFi ecosystem, Base has been able to attract both institutional buyers and retail traders. One reason for this increased confidence from all corners of investor space is that Base is affiliated with Coinbase; one of the most reliable cryptocurrency platforms. 

This investor confidence has resulted in Base growing its Total Value Locked (TVL) to $3.08 billion. This is another important statistic that helps users understand the long-term strength of Base based on reliability, state-of-the-art technology, and investors’ confidence in investing for longer periods rather than impulsive trading based on market performance.

Another important factor that crypto analysts note as a driving factor in Base’s growth is its developer-centric environment. The platform provides comprehensive and updated documentation along with useful tools for seamless integration. Developers thrive in such an environment and it becomes easy for them to build a diverse range of Layer 2 applications with ease. That’s the reason there is a wide variety of development projects ongoing on the platform; from simple token swaps to complex financial applications. 

Leading The Layer 2 Momentum

While the year 2025 has been a year of momentum for Layer 2 platforms, Base is clearly winning the race by proactively strategizing its every next step. The platform has already gotten an edge by targeting both the institutional and retail segments of investors. This is coupled with the platform providing a seamless, user-friendly environment for the developers to build their products with ease. The support, documentation, and troubleshooting are all easy for the developers. Moreover, the integration with the Coinbase community is also a differentiating factor for the platform. 

It is worth noting that Base’s success on Uniswap is not just a momentary market swing that inflates a certain platform for a short period; the growth is based on genuine user demand. Uniswap is one of the biggest exchanges in the crypto world and with a massive trade volume on a daily basis. Any blockchain that performs well on Uniswap is an indication of real growth and demand that is organic and sustainable. 

Conclusion:

Base achieving $200 billion trade volume on Uniswap is a huge success for the Layer 2 blockchain. It is a clear indicator that Base’s strategy of attracting both institutional and retail investors has worked. Also, providing a user-friendly space for the builders and seamlessly integrating with the Coinbase community has enabled the platform to onboard new users with ease. While Layer 2 ecosystem is highly competitive, Base’s strategy is winning and attracting a huge investor pool towards the platform. This development is not a promising sign for Base itself in the future perspective, but for the whole DeFi system.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A Practical Guide to Building Smarter GitHub Workflows

A Practical Guide to Building Smarter GitHub Workflows

Learn practical tips for building reliable GitHub workflows: Actions vs. workflows, caching, pinning, testing locally, and avoiding common pitfalls.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01647-0.12%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/08/31 03:00
Partager
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
MAY
MAY$0.04498+2.71%
Major
MAJOR$0.15431-0.65%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
Partager
From Pain to Gain? Market Pundit Sees Ripple’s XRP Crash as Setup for 857% Explosion to $28 ⋆ ZyCrypto

From Pain to Gain? Market Pundit Sees Ripple’s XRP Crash as Setup for 857% Explosion to $28 ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post From Pain to Gain? Market Pundit Sees Ripple’s XRP Crash as Setup for 857% Explosion to $28 ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp XRP’s recent price correction could be laying the groundwork for a major upside move, according to technical analyst EGRAG. EGRAG projected that XRP could surge as high as $28.16 if historical price cycles repeat. That would mark a rally of more than 857%. The thesis hinges on cycle symmetry observed in XRP’s previous multi-year rallies, where extended consolidation phases preceded sharp upward spikes. Historical Cycles Inform the $28 Target EGRAG’s model draws comparisons to XRP’s performance in 2017/2018, when the token jumped from $0.048 to $0.06, consolidated, and then surged to $3.30 in early 2018. A similar structure occurred in the 2020–2021 cycle, during which XRP broke past resistance after months of sideways trading. Advertisement &nbsp In this cycle, XRP rallied from roughly $0.44 in early 2024 to a January 2025 high of around $3.40 before entering its current correction phase. The rally projection is based on what EGRAG describes as a triangular consolidation pattern spanning over 240 days. A descending resistance level, dubbed the Bifrost Bridge, has capped XRP’s price since early 2025. EGRAG’s charts highlight the importance of this line: a confirmed breakout would replicate a similar setup seen in the 2017–2018 rally. The logarithmic model suggests a potential rally toward $48.90, whereas the linear projection is more conservative, targeting $4.89. Analysts have highlighted several potential scenarios based on Fibonacci retracement levels and historical breakout points. XRP has staged significant rallies after surpassing this level, which EGRAG refers to as a “chasm” or pivotal price threshold. A sustained monthly close above $3.03 could indicate a shift in market sentiment and momentum. EGRAG’s analysis maps a triangular price structure that has formed over 300 plus days, suggesting breakout windows in mid-September 2025. A decisive breakout in this timeframe could mirror previous cycles, when XRP’s…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10318+2.99%
Movement
MOVE$0.1235+0.65%
XRP
XRP$2.8204--%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 06:24
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A Practical Guide to Building Smarter GitHub Workflows

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

From Pain to Gain? Market Pundit Sees Ripple’s XRP Crash as Setup for 857% Explosion to $28 ⋆ ZyCrypto

Wuhan Police Dismantle Fake Crypto Investment Gang, 30 Arrested

Trillions Incoming for Bitcoin as $2.2 Trillion Market Cap Signals ‘The Big Wave Is Here’ ⋆ ZyCrypto