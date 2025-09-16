Base explores native token, unveils Solana bridge at BaseCamp 2025

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 15:23
Threshold
T$0.01678+1.26%
RealLink
REAL$0.06299+0.01%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.1527+663.50%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.367-1.60%
Movement
MOVE$0.1255--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01356-1.95%

Coinbase’s layer-2 network Base may soon launch a native token, creator Jesse Pollak said at the BaseCamp event.

According to Base, the new token could support decentralization and expand opportunities for builders and creators. “We’re in the early phases of our exploration, and don’t have any specifics to share around timing, design, or governance,” the network said Monday.

Base is a layer-2 blockchain built on Ethereum and incubated by Coinbase. It processes transactions offchain before settling them on Ethereum.

Launched in 2023, the network has become the most widely used Ethereum layer-2 blockchain, with data from Token Terminal showing about 20.8 million monthly active addresses over the past 12 months.

Ethereum layer-2 monthly active addresses. Source: Token Terminal

Speaking at the BaseCamp event, Pollak also announced the launch of an open-source bridge to Solana, allowing users to move assets between the two chains and enabling developers to tap into a broader liquidity pool.

Pollak said Base was designed to be a “bridge, not an island,” adding that the goal is to strengthen the entire ecosystem by making it open and interoperable. “For a better global economy to work, we need it to be interoperable and connected.”

Base outlines why it’s now considering a token

Base’s move to explore a native token marks a shift from previous statements. As recently as November 2024, Pollak said in an X thread, where he praised Hyperliquid for prioritizing product development over token incentives, that there were no plans for a Base network token.

“We are focused on building. And we want to solve real problems that let you build better,” Pollak wrote.

Source: Jesse Pollak

However, the potential Base token appears to be an evolution of the network rather than a flip-flop.

“Initially, considering launching a token wasn’t a priority for us, because we felt we needed to focus on the core product first,” a spokesperson for Base told Cointelegraph. 

“Now that we’ve achieved sub-second, sub-cent transactions and expanded into an open stack, we’re exploring a network token to further decentralize and make the ecosystem more open, accessible, and community-driven,” Base said.

The spokesperson also linked token issuance to its decentralization goals. “Base is for everyone, and a network token could help more people take part in Base’s onchain economy.”

Magazine: Coinbase hack shows the law probably won’t protect you — Here’s why

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/base-launch-native-token-solana-basecamp-2025?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01356-2.02%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 16:19
Partager
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
RealLink
REAL$0.06299-0.04%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1317-0.50%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 16:37
Partager
FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, the FBI assisted in the capture of British citizen Kai West (also known as "IntelBroker"), who was suspected of serial
CATCH
CATCH$0.032-1.53%
PAID Network
PAID$0.02-0.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857-1.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/27 08:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Top 3 Crypto to Buy During a Global Recession