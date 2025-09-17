Base has repeatedly reiterated that it will not issue coins. Why is it going back on its word now?

Par : PANews
2025/09/17 07:00
Author: Blockbeats

At BaseCamp last night, Base founder Jesse Pollak said Base was “beginning to explore” the launch of a native token. Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong later posted, “We are exploring the issuance of a native token for the Base network.”

It could become a crucial tool for accelerating decentralization and driving growth for creators and developers within the ecosystem. To be clear, there are no firm plans yet. We're simply updating our philosophy. At this point, we're still in the exploratory phase."

The news marks a shift in Coinbase’s stance on whether Base will launch a token.

Previously, Coinbase representatives have repeatedly stated that Base has no plans to issue a token, and that Base currently uses ETH as gas. The team also emphasized in a blog post on Monday that they currently have "no specific plans to share."

"Base is a bridge, not an island," Pollak said at the BaseCamp conference in Stowe, Vermont, adding that he hopes Base can form a closer connection with the broader Ethereum ecosystem.

Why issue currency?

"When Base launched, our priority was clear: building a secure, low-cost, and developer-friendly chain and ecosystem. Achieving these goals didn't require issuing a token, so we focused on our core product," the team wrote in a blog post. But now, the market environment seems to have quietly changed.

Since its launch in 2023, Base has achieved numerous milestones over the past year, including achieving sub-second, Asia-US tiered transactions. Notably, after introducing a permissionless fault proof mechanism, Base has entered Phase 1, following Vitalik Buterin's Rollup decentralized framework.

From the outside, there are obvious practical considerations behind Base's launch of token exploration.

Over the past few months, Base's liquidity has been shrinking rapidly. Data shows a net outflow of $4.6 billion over the past three quarters, and a cumulative outflow of $5.7 billion for the entire year, primarily flowing back into the Ethereum mainnet. While TVL (TVL) continues to grow on the surface, when converted to ETH, a sustained outflow of funds has been occurring since April of this year, demonstrating a lack of genuine long-term retention.

While there were some buzzworthy events during this period, such as the launch of TBA and Coinbase's integration with DEX, most were short-lived, failing to generate lasting user engagement and wealth creation. Analysts believe that Zora's "three-coin flywheel" never truly spun, while the out-of-the-box Virtual didn't receive the same ecosystem support. Base has long lacked killer applications to sustain its ecosystem.

In this market context, the team realized that relying solely on the user growth generated by the Coinbase brand and traffic portal was no longer sufficient to support the long-term development of the network. Therefore, issuing a token became a natural option. This not only allowed for more efficient capital retention on Base, preventing it from becoming a "passing-through" platform, but also helped transform short-term speculators into long-term stakeholders. It also provided more certain long-term incentives for high-quality developers, driving the implementation of more infrastructure and innovative applications.

As the team said, "Exploring the issuance of network tokens is one of the paths to realizing the vision of a global on-chain economy." This move not only carries the goal of accelerating decentralization, but also responds to the practical needs of ecological expansion for incentive mechanisms.

Furthermore, the Trump administration has placed cryptocurrency at the core of its regulatory landscape, encouraging regulators to create space for innovation and experimentation. This has also reduced Coinbase's regulatory compliance challenges in launching its own token. Meanwhile, Base has integrated into the Solana ecosystem via an open cross-chain bridge, demonstrating its strategic positioning as a bridge, not an island.

It can be seen from this that issuing coins is not only a tactical adjustment, but also a long-term choice that deeply binds the team, users, developers and capital, aiming to build an ecological synergy that can truly self-circulate and accumulate value.

The following is a translation of the English content:

Base's current status at BaseCamp 2025

At BaseCamp 2025 in Stowe, Vermont, we shared an update: Base has begun exploring a network token. As we begin this exploration, we're sharing this philosophical shift in advance as part of our commitment to building openly, but we don't have firm plans to share at this time. We also announced an open-source bridge built by Base, connecting Base and Solana, enabling interoperability between the two chains. Additionally, new features are making it easier to build, grow, and earn money on Base, including Base Batches 002 to help builders bring their ideas to life, more features in the Base app beta, and a new Base Build dashboard for builders to grow and earn money.

Explore Network Tokens

Until now, Base has not considered issuing a network token.

When Base launched, our priorities were clear: to build a secure, low-cost, and developer-friendly chain and ecosystem. Launching a token wasn’t necessary to achieve these goals; we wanted to focus on our core product.

This year, we achieved our North Star goal of sub-second, Asia-US grade transactions, and have expanded from a single chain to an open stack, making it simple for anyone to build, trade, and profit on the chain.

As we envision building a global on-chain economy, we believe it should be open and accessible. As our ecosystem grows and community engagement deepens, this has led us to rethink our philosophy. We are exploring a network token as a path to achieving our vision of a global on-chain economy. The Base Network Token has the potential to accelerate Base's decentralization and expand opportunities for builders and creators across the ecosystem.

We are in the early stages of exploration and do not have any specific details to share regarding timing, design, or governance. As we consider the possibilities, we have three commitments to the community:

1. We remain deeply committed to Ethereum and will continue to build on Ethereum.

2. As an American company, we are committed to working with regulators and lawmakers to do this right.

3. We are committed to bringing the community along with us as we build, listen, and learn in the open.

If we move forward with a token, it will be based on principles, values, and aligned with our long-term mission: to build a global economy that increases innovation, creativity, and freedom.

What else we announced at BaseCamp 2025

At BaseCamp, we also shared a major update on how we’re helping the ecosystem move forward. Overall, our goal is to make Base the best place to build, grow, and earn.

A bridge between Base and Solana

We believe Base should be a bridge, not an island. We can't bring the world to blockchain if everyone is building independent, isolated ecosystems. We want Base to be the hub of the entire on-chain economy, a universal blockchain where you can do everything, from payments to transactions, from building apps to social publishing.

We also believe that the global economy must be interoperable and connected. Users should be able to discover new applications, try new things, and unlock value wherever it exists, and builders should be able to seamlessly reach users across chains.

That’s why we’re excited to announce the bridge between Base and Solana.

This bridge lets you move assets seamlessly across chains by bridging between ERC20 and SPL tokens, so you can do things like:

• Store and use SOL in any Base application

• Bring any Solana asset into any Base application

• Export any Base asset to Solana

This means builders can reach more users and liquidity, and users can more easily access the global on-chain economy. The bridge is now open source on Github and available on testnet, with mainnet launch expected in the coming weeks. This is just the beginning. Our goal is to make Base the interoperable hub for the global on-chain economy, and we'll be adding support for more chains in the future.

Base Batches 002

We know getting started can be difficult. We created Base Batches to provide any builder with a clear path to turn an idea into a product, and then grow that product into a business.

Earlier this year, Base Batches brought together over 5,000 developers from over 100 countries. Of those, 77 teams advanced to the finals, received mentorship, and earned a spot at our inaugural Demo Day. We awarded over $1 million in funding.

Base Batches provide new projects with the stage, tools, and community they need to build useful applications, reach high-quality users, and grow rapidly.

Base Batches 002 launched on September 29th. New content this time includes:

1. Provide funding, mentoring, and distribution to new developers from day one

2. A global environment where creators and founders can quickly test ideas

3. Showcase your best projects to the world at Devconnect Argentina’s Demo Day

Base app updates

This summer, we launched Base, an all-in-one app that combines social networking, app discovery, chat, payments, and transactions. Since launching in invite-only beta in July, the waitlist has grown to over 1 million people, and we're excited to see creators earning revenue while using the app. To date, over $500,000 has been paid out to creators, and over 50% of users who publish have earned revenue.

The Base app is designed with both users and builders in mind: it gives you direct distribution to millions of people, making it easy to launch, test, and grow your app from day one. This means builders who publish to the Base app instantly have access to a highly engaged, profitable community of users looking for new experiences.

We're still refining the new app experience, constantly listening to feedback, making improvements, and releasing updates. Since July, we've released:

• Easier to discover popular currencies

• Seamless in-stream transactions

• Faster performance on Android

• A new web experience that lets you share posts from anywhere

We're expanding access every week, with plans to open apps to everyone later this year. If you're building on Base, now's the time to start building mini apps so you're ready. Over 40% of Base app beta users are already using mini apps.

To make building mini-apps easier, we've launched Base Build, a hub for builders to access user analytics, distribution, and rewards. You can view metrics like active users, session duration, and which acquisition channels are performing best. You can also apply for $500 in free gas credits, with more builder rewards coming soon.

JuCoin's platform token JU plummeted in the early morning, and the platform responded that it was "affected by the market environment and external liquidity."

JuCoin's platform token JU plummeted in the early morning, and the platform responded that it was "affected by the market environment and external liquidity."

PANews reported on September 17th that JuCoin's platform token, JU, plummeted rapidly at 12:45 AM this morning, reaching a low of $6 around 6:00 AM, a 74.96% drop from its 24-hour high of $23.9656. JU is currently trading at $7.3435, a 24-hour drop of 69.19%. JuCoin issued a statement stating, "Due to the broader market environment and external liquidity, the platform token has experienced significant short-term price fluctuations. Ju.com's operations and financial security remain unaffected, all business segments operate normally, and user assets are secure. The platform token's price fluctuates due to market sentiment, the macro environment, and secondary market trading, and this is within normal limits."
PANews2025/09/17 07:19
Meta Connect 2025: Unveiling Revolutionary AI Smart Glasses and the Future of AI

Meta Connect 2025: Unveiling Revolutionary AI Smart Glasses and the Future of AI

BitcoinWorld Meta Connect 2025: Unveiling Revolutionary AI Smart Glasses and the Future of AI In the fast-evolving digital landscape, where innovation often dictates the next wave of investment and technological adoption, Meta Connect 2025 stands as a pivotal event. For those keenly observing the intersection of technology and finance, particularly within the cryptocurrency space, understanding the advancements unveiled here is crucial. Meta’s latest strides in AI smart glasses, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence could significantly influence how we interact with digital assets, decentralized applications, and the burgeoning metaverse economy. This year’s conference promises not just new gadgets, but a glimpse into a future where our digital and physical worlds converge, driven by Meta’s ambitious AI strategy. Understanding Meta Connect 2025: A Gateway to Future Tech Meta Connect 2025 is Meta’s premier annual conference, serving as the company’s biggest stage to unveil its latest innovations in hardware and software. Historically, it’s been the platform for new VR headsets and smart glasses, setting the tone for Meta’s strategic direction. This year, the conference feels particularly significant. With Silicon Valley leaning heavily into AI wearables and Meta’s recent establishment of Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL), the stakes are higher than ever. The event offers a comprehensive look into how Meta plans to regain its footing in the competitive AI race and shape the next generation of computing. For the crypto community, these developments are not merely about consumer electronics. Advances in augmented and virtual reality, coupled with powerful AI, lay the groundwork for more immersive and functional decentralized metaverses. Enhanced hardware could unlock new possibilities for interacting with NFTs, conducting virtual transactions, and participating in Web3 ecosystems in ways previously unimaginable. The Dawn of Next-Gen AI Smart Glasses: What’s Hypernova? The spotlight at Meta Connect 2025 is expected to shine brightest on Meta’s new AI smart glasses, developed in collaboration with Ray-Ban and Oakley. Speculation is rife about a groundbreaking model named ‘Hypernova.’ Leaks have suggested these glasses will feature a heads-up display on the right lens, integrated cameras, microphones, and an onboard AI assistant, all controlled by a subtle wristband using hand gestures. Key Innovations Expected: Hypernova: A new class of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses potentially featuring an integrated heads-up display for contextual information. Oakley Spheara AI Glasses: Designed with athletes in mind, these glasses are expected to feature a large unified lens and a single, centered camera, offering a streamlined design for active users. Intuitive Control: The wristband, previously unveiled, promises subtle hand gesture control, moving towards a more natural interaction with digital interfaces. Enhanced AI Assistant: Deeper integration of Meta’s AI to provide real-time information, translation, and assistance directly within the user’s field of vision. These AI wearables represent a significant leap towards ambient computing, where technology seamlessly integrates into daily life. Imagine hands-free access to real-time crypto market data, or instant translation during international Web3 conferences, all delivered discreetly through your eyewear. While the benefits of convenience and enhanced interaction are clear, the discussion around privacy—especially with always-on cameras and microphones—will undoubtedly be a central theme. Exploring the Evolving Metaverse and Quest Headsets While the focus at Meta Connect 2025 has notably shifted towards AI and smart glasses, the Metaverse remains a foundational element of Meta’s long-term vision. Mark Zuckerberg has promised to address the Metaverse in some capacity, ensuring that the company’s namesake project is not forgotten. Although new Quest headsets might not be the primary reveal this year, Meta’s continuous investment in VR hardware and software development is critical for building the immersive digital worlds of the future. Meta is reportedly developing an ultralight VR headset for a potential launch by the end of 2026, suggesting a future where VR devices are more comfortable and accessible. The evolution of Quest headsets is crucial for making the Metaverse a tangible reality for millions. These devices are the primary gateways to experiencing virtual worlds, participating in virtual economies, and engaging with digital assets like NFTs in a truly immersive way. The advancements in graphics, haptics, and processing power directly contribute to the richness and realism of metaverse experiences, which could, in turn, drive further adoption of blockchain-based virtual economies. Meta’s Bold AI Ambitions: The Rise of Meta Superintelligence Labs This year’s Meta Connect 2025 is the first since Meta launched Meta Superintelligence Labs (MSL), its most ambitious undertaking yet to develop cutting-edge AI systems. Led by former Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang, MSL signifies Meta’s serious commitment to leading the AI race. It wouldn’t be surprising if Zuckerberg used this platform to highlight MSL’s progress and potentially feature updates from its executives. Meta’s broader AI ambitions extend beyond just powering smart glasses. The company’s first LlamaCon, its AI developer conference, took place earlier this year, underscoring its commitment to open-source AI and fostering a robust developer ecosystem. The current state of Meta’s standalone AI app, which serves as both a smart glasses controller and an AI chatbot, is somewhat complex. It’s plausible that Meta Connect 2025 will bring updates to streamline this app, making it more intuitive and powerful. The implications of MSL’s work are vast, potentially impacting everything from content moderation and personalized user experiences to sophisticated data analysis. For the crypto world, advanced AI could provide unprecedented tools for market prediction, security analysis of smart contracts, and even the creation of more intelligent decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). How to Immerse Yourself in Meta Connect 2025 For those eager to witness Meta’s announcements firsthand, accessing Meta Connect 2025 is straightforward. The event kicks off with a keynote from CEO Mark Zuckerberg at 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday. Viewing Options: Official Livestream: Register for free to watch the keynote virtually on Meta’s official website. Virtual Reality Experience: For an immersive experience, access the keynote through Horizon via your Meta Quest headset, offering a ‘Menlo Park feel’ from anywhere. Social Media: The keynote will also be accessible on Facebook via the company’s official developer page, Meta for Developers. The keynote is expected to run for roughly an hour. Following this, Thursday brings a Developer Keynote at 10 a.m. PT, focusing on new experiences that can be built with Meta’s devices. Later, at 10:45 a.m. PT, a crucial conversation between Chief Scientist of Reality Labs Michael Abrash and VP of Reality Labs Research Richard Newcombe will delve into the ‘future of glasses with contextual AI, and how Meta is poised to transform the future of computing.’ This session is particularly vital for understanding the underlying technological shifts Meta is driving. Contextual AI: The Brain Behind Future AI Wearables The discussion around ‘contextual AI’ highlights a critical direction for AI wearables. This technology goes beyond simple voice commands, aiming to understand the user’s environment, activities, and intentions to provide proactive and relevant assistance. Imagine your smart glasses automatically displaying navigation instructions when you look at a street sign, or subtly reminding you of an upcoming appointment based on your current location and calendar. Benefits of Contextual AI: Proactive Assistance: Anticipates user needs rather than just reacting to commands. Seamless Integration: Blends digital information with the physical world in a natural, unobtrusive manner. Personalized Experiences: Learns user habits and preferences to offer highly relevant information. Enhanced Productivity: Reduces friction in accessing information, making daily tasks more efficient. This level of intelligence in AI smart glasses could revolutionize personal computing, making information access instantaneous and intuitive. For cryptocurrency enthusiasts, this could mean real-time alerts on portfolio changes, quick access to blockchain explorers, or even AI-driven insights into market sentiment, all without pulling out a phone. Beyond the Hype: Challenges and Opportunities for Meta’s Vision While the excitement around Meta’s innovations is palpable, the path to widespread adoption for AI wearables and the Metaverse is not without its hurdles. Privacy concerns remain paramount, especially with devices capable of recording and processing vast amounts of personal data and environmental information. Meta will need to clearly articulate its data handling policies and build robust trust with users. Key Challenges: Privacy and Data Security: Ensuring user data collected by smart glasses and VR headsets is protected and used ethically. User Adoption: Overcoming skepticism and demonstrating clear value propositions to encourage mainstream use. Interoperability: Creating an open ecosystem where Meta’s hardware and software can seamlessly interact with other platforms, including Web3 applications. Hardware Limitations: Addressing battery life, form factor, and computational power to make devices truly practical for daily use. Despite these challenges, the opportunities are immense. A successful integration of AI and AR/VR could redefine digital interaction, create new forms of entertainment, education, and work, and significantly expand the digital economy. The crypto community stands to benefit from these advancements, as more sophisticated hardware and AI could facilitate richer, more secure, and more accessible decentralized experiences. Related Industry Event Spotlight: Bitcoin World 2025 Beyond the Meta Connect announcements, the broader tech and finance world offers other crucial events. Don’t miss the 20th anniversary of Bitcoin World, an unparalleled opportunity to connect with over 10,000 tech and VC leaders. Featuring 250+ heavy hitters from companies like Netflix, Box, a16z, ElevenLabs, Wayve, Sequoia Capital, and Elad Gil, this conference offers over 200 sessions designed to fuel startup growth and sharpen your edge. Event Details: What: Bitcoin World 2025 When: October 27-29, 2025 Where: San Francisco Who: Founders, investors, innovators across tech and VC Special Offer: Register before September 26 to save up to $668. This event is a prime opportunity for founders to land investors, for investors to discover breakout startups, and for innovators to claim a front-row seat to the future. It’s a vital convergence point for anyone serious about the cutting edge of technology and venture capital. The Broader Tech Ecosystem: What Meta Connect Means for Innovation Meta’s advancements, particularly in AI smart glasses and its overarching AI strategy, send ripples throughout the entire tech ecosystem. Competitors are watching closely, and startups are identifying new opportunities in hardware, software, and services that will integrate with these emerging platforms. The push towards more capable AI wearables from a company with Meta’s resources accelerates the entire industry’s pace of innovation. The focus on ‘contextual AI’ signifies a shift from reactive computing to proactive assistance, where technology anticipates user needs. This paradigm could influence how other tech giants approach their own AI strategies and product development. For the cryptocurrency sector, this means a future where digital asset management, decentralized finance (DeFi) interactions, and metaverse participation could become even more intuitive and integrated into daily life, moving beyond desktop and mobile interfaces to a truly pervasive digital layer. Meta Connect 2025 is poised to be a landmark event, not just for Meta, but for the entire technology landscape. With the anticipated unveiling of advanced AI smart glasses, updates on Quest headsets, and a deeper dive into Meta Superintelligence Labs, the conference offers a compelling vision of a future where AI and immersive technologies redefine human-computer interaction. As Meta continues to invest heavily in AI and the Metaverse, the innovations showcased here will undoubtedly shape the trajectory of digital experiences for years to come, influencing everything from how we work and play to how we engage with emerging digital economies like cryptocurrencies and Web3. The future of computing is rapidly evolving, and Meta is determined to lead the charge. To learn more about the latest AI market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features. This post Meta Connect 2025: Unveiling Revolutionary AI Smart Glasses and the Future of AI first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/17 06:10
Galaxy Digital plans to launch its own tokenized money market fund: Sources

Galaxy Digital plans to launch its own tokenized money market fund: Sources

PANews reported on September 17th that Galaxy Digital, the digital asset investment firm led by Mike Novogratz, is planning to launch a tokenized money market fund, according to The Block, citing sources familiar with the matter. The fund is reportedly slated to debut in the coming months and will eventually be available on the Ethereum, Solana, and Stellar blockchains. However, the fund may not be available on all three blockchain networks on its first day of launch. Anchorage Digital will serve as the custodian for the new fund.
PANews2025/09/17 07:41
