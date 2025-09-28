TLDR Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal defends the Base network, arguing it functions as blockchain infrastructure, not a securities exchange. Grewal clarifies that transaction matching occurs within applications built on Base, not the Layer-2 network itself. The SEC defines exchanges as platforms that match buyers and sellers of securities, but Base does not meet this criterion. [...] The post Base Is Not an Exchange, Says Coinbase CLO Amid Growing SEC Scrutiny appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal defends the Base network, arguing it functions as blockchain infrastructure, not a securities exchange. Grewal clarifies that transaction matching occurs within applications built on Base, not the Layer-2 network itself. The SEC defines exchanges as platforms that match buyers and sellers of securities, but Base does not meet this criterion. [...] The post Base Is Not an Exchange, Says Coinbase CLO Amid Growing SEC Scrutiny appeared first on CoinCentral.

Base Is Not an Exchange, Says Coinbase CLO Amid Growing SEC Scrutiny

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/28 05:27
Notcoin
NOT$0.001563--%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4176-1.13%

TLDR

  • Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal defends the Base network, arguing it functions as blockchain infrastructure, not a securities exchange.
  • Grewal clarifies that transaction matching occurs within applications built on Base, not the Layer-2 network itself.
  • The SEC defines exchanges as platforms that match buyers and sellers of securities, but Base does not meet this criterion.
  • Ripple’s David Schwartz supports Grewal’s position, comparing Layer-2 networks to cloud providers like AWS.
  • Coinbase is exploring the potential launch of a Base network token, though no decisions have been made.

Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal has rejected claims that the company’s Base network qualifies as a securities exchange. He emphasized that Base operates strictly as a Layer-2 blockchain and not as a trade-matching platform. His statements come amid increasing scrutiny from U.S. regulators.

Grewal Defends Base’s Role in DeFi Infrastructure

Paul Grewal, Coinbase CLO, clarified that Base does not match securities trades but only facilitates blockchain activity.

He further explained that trade matching happens within apps on Base, not the Base protocol itself. Automated market makers and order book platforms perform these functions independently. Therefore, Grewal argued that the SEC should not regulate Base as an exchange.

Coinbase CLO pointed out that Base operates similarly to cloud providers, hosting applications without engaging in trading. Ripple CTO David Schwartz supported this view, comparing Layer-2s to AWS. The analogy was aimed at reinforcing that infrastructure is not the same as an exchange.

Coinbase CLO Pushes Back on SEC’s Exchange Definition

The U.S. SEC defines an exchange as a system that brings together securities buyers and sellers. Commissioner Hester Peirce has warned that Layer-2 sequencers may resemble matching engines. However, Coinbase CLO asserted that Base’s design avoids these conditions.

He maintained that Base does not function as a central intermediary for securities transactions. Instead, it acts as a foundational blockchain supporting application-level innovation. According to Coinbase CLO, this distinction protects Base from exchange classification.

Grewal also warned that mislabeling Base could severely impact development. He stated that applying exchange rules would increase costs and reduce efficiency. Consequently, Coinbase CLO urged regulators to consider the technical facts before imposing rules.

Base Token and Bridge Developments Signal Ecosystem Growth

At BaseCamp 2025, Coinbase revealed that it is exploring a potential Base token. Jesse Pollak, Base lead, announced the change, marking a shift from earlier positions. Coinbase CLO acknowledged this update but said no token decisions are finalized.

Pollak mentioned that the exploration supports decentralization and developer participation. However, the team has not determined the token’s design, governance, or timeline. Coinbase CLO noted that the token initiative does not affect Base’s regulatory classification.

Base also launched an open-source bridge with Solana during the event. The bridge supports token interoperability between ERC-20 and SPL standards. This move highlights Coinbase’s ongoing push to expand Base’s reach and utility.

Base Surges in DeFi Rankings and On-Chain Activity

Base has emerged as a strong Layer-2 player with $4.83 billion in total value locked (TVL). Coinbase CLO highlighted this growth as proof of Base’s utility and independence. Over 700 protocols now operate on the network.

Daily decentralized exchange volumes on Base approach $2 billion, with perpetuals adding $1.1 billion more. Bridged liquidity has reached nearly $20 billion, indicating sustained capital inflows. Base processed nearly 740,000 addresses in a single day.

Key protocols on Base include Aerodrome, Spark, Uniswap, and Aave. While some rely on incentives, others show real growth and adoption. Coinbase CLO emphasized that Base’s efficiency and volume reflect a healthy and expanding network.

The post Base Is Not an Exchange, Says Coinbase CLO Amid Growing SEC Scrutiny appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Best Crypto Presales To Buy In California With Shiba Inu And Snek

Best Crypto Presales To Buy In California With Shiba Inu And Snek

The post Best Crypto Presales To Buy In California With Shiba Inu And Snek appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What if the next millionaire-maker token slipped away while you stood on the sidelines? The crypto market has a way of turning small, almost forgettable sums into jaw-dropping fortunes, but only the quick movers get to ride the rocket. History has shown us how early buyers of meme coins changed their lives overnight, and the same opportunity might be knocking again. Shiba Inu is buzzing after rolling out new ecosystem upgrades that have reignited old excitement, while Snek is stirring fresh waves with its growing, community-driven developments. But despite the noise, the spotlight is tilting sharply toward MoonBull, a new meme coin that just launched its presale and is already sparking urgency across presale token lists. With whispers of an eye-popping 24,540 percent ROI and investors scrambling to secure their seats before the stages vanish, even a moment of hesitation could end up costing a fortune. MoonBull’s Power Play: Rewards, Scarcity, and Smart Referrals Every $MOBU sale triggers a dynamic cycle designed to boost the ecosystem. A 2% liquidity injection strengthens the trading pool, stabilizing price swings and reducing slippage, making MoonBull resilient even during high-volume trades. Another 2% is instantly rewarded to holders, allowing your balance to grow passively as transaction volume rises, directly linking community activity with individual gains. Meanwhile, 1% of every sale is burned, permanently reducing supply and increasing token rarity, setting the stage for long-term value growth. Building momentum doesn’t stop there. MoonBull’s referral system turns your network into real rewards. Share your code: your invitee gains 15% extra tokens, and you instantly receive 15% of their purchase. Top monthly referrers enjoy USDC bonuses — 10% for the first three spots, 5% for fourth and fifth. With $8.05 billion $MOBU allocated for referrals, all rewards are automatic, fair, and transparent. This innovative system combines scarcity,…
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000498-1.96%
SNEK
SNEK$0.0037002+0.18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009855-25.83%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 06:17
Partager
Will dogwifhat [WIF] break $1.29 or stay stuck in consolidation?

Will dogwifhat [WIF] break $1.29 or stay stuck in consolidation?

WIF traders leaned hard on the buy side, setting up a breakout battle at $1.29.
dogwifhat sol
WIF$0.733-2.52%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 07:00
Partager
Worldcoin to $2? – THREE signals WLD traders must watch

Worldcoin to $2? – THREE signals WLD traders must watch

Worldcoin gains 10% on derivatives inflows, but spot selling raises doubts. Could $2 hold?
Worldcoin
WLD$1.27-0.93%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02216+2.02%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/28 05:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Best Crypto Presales To Buy In California With Shiba Inu And Snek

Will dogwifhat [WIF] break $1.29 or stay stuck in consolidation?

Worldcoin to $2? – THREE signals WLD traders must watch

Exploring the Future of Crypto Investments in 2025

Top Analyst Says XRP Could Be the Next Bitcoin: Here’s Why