Base L2 Surges Past $5B TVL With Solana Bridge & Token Plans

Coinbase-backed Layer-2 network Base is accelerating its climb into the upper ranks of Ethereum scaling solutions.

It continues to lead on multiple metrics, including weekly transaction counts and daily active addresses.

Base Records Explosive Growth and Ecosystem Momentum

With $5 billion in total value locked (TVL), a $4.5 billion stablecoin market cap, and daily revenues of $100,000, the project is now positioning itself as a serious contender in the increasingly competitive L2 ecosystem.

Base TVL and stablecoins market cap. Source: DefiLlama

Analyst Kyle Doops highlighted the scale of Base’s rise, pointing to the platform’s surging TVL and strong stablecoin activity as proof of traction.

DeFi researchers ascribe this growth to real user activity instead of wash trading.

The activity reflects Base’s push to capture everyday on-chain behavior. From decentralized swaps to creator payments, the network is increasingly being used as a foundation for practical, user-facing applications rather than just liquidity mining or arbitrage.

Base’s team has repeatedly emphasized its growth flywheel, designed to attract builders, creators, and users in a self-reinforcing loop. According to Aneri, group product manager at Coinbase, the model hinges on three stages.

According to Aneri, this combination of development support, distribution, and monetization could be the formula that brings a billion people on-chain.

Beyond positioning Base as an infrastructure provider, this approach also advertises Base as a platform for growth and funding. This differentiates it from other Layer-2s focused primarily on transaction throughput.

Base Plans Solana Bridge Amid Interoperability Foray

The most eye-catching announcement from the BaseCamp event was launching a new bridge to Solana. Described as a way to move seamlessly across ecosystems, the bridge will enable users to trade assets across chains.

They could also deploy tokens in both ERC-20 and SPL-20 formats and tap into Solana’s liquidity within Base applications.

Users can deposit and use SOL in Base apps, import any Solana token, and export Base-native tokens back to Solana. Jesse Pollak, creator of Base, framed the development as part of a broader vision:

Base echoed that sentiment, stressing that a healthy digital economy needs to be interoperable and connected, not isolated and closed.

Alongside the Solana bridge, Base also confirmed it is exploring the launch of a network token. In an update, the project said it is still in the early phases of exploration and has not yet provided specifics on timing, governance, or design.

However, the commitment to building in the open suggests the process will include broad community input.

With billions already flowing through its ecosystem, real user adoption, and now a cross-chain bridge that expands its reach, Base is positioning itself as a central player in Ethereum’s scaling wars.

Combined with hints of a future network token, the project’s trajectory suggests it aims to move beyond being just Coinbase’s L2 experiment, toward becoming a foundational layer for the broader crypto economy.