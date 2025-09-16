Base teases launch of native token at BaseCamp 2025

At BaseCamp 2025, Coinbase’s Layer 2 network said it is weighing a token launch to boost decentralization, while unveiling a Solana bridge to expand cross-chain interoperability.

Coinbase’s layer-2 network Base may soon launch a native token, creator Jesse Pollak said at the BaseCamp event.

According to Base, the new token could support decentralization and expand opportunities for builders and creators. “We’re in the early phases of our exploration, and don’t have any specifics to share around timing, design, or governance,” the network said Monday.

Base is a layer-2 blockchain built on Ethereum and incubated by Coinbase. It allows for the processing of transactions offchain before settling them on Ethereum.

