Base teases launch of native token at BaseCamp 2025

Par : Coinstats
2025/09/16 00:29
Threshold
T$0,01675+%0,60
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0,112+%460,00
Moonveil
MORE$0,08569-%10,31
CROSS
CROSS$0,22993-%5,23
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01342-%6,93

At BaseCamp 2025, Coinbase’s Layer 2 network said it is weighing a token launch to boost decentralization, while unveiling a Solana bridge to expand cross-chain interoperability.

Coinbase’s layer-2 network Base may soon launch a native token, creator Jesse Pollak said at the BaseCamp event.

According to Base, the new token could support decentralization and expand opportunities for builders and creators. “We’re in the early phases of our exploration, and don’t have any specifics to share around timing, design, or governance,” the network said Monday.

Base is a layer-2 blockchain built on Ethereum and incubated by Coinbase. It allows for the processing of transactions offchain before settling them on Ethereum.

Read more

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cailian News Agency citing CCTV News, on the 19th local time, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the information it had
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0895+%6,80
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:46
Partager
Tom Lee's BitMine Crosses $10B in Holdings

Tom Lee's BitMine Crosses $10B in Holdings

Tom Less is more than 1/3 of the way to his goal of owning 5% of ETH's circulating supply.
Moonveil
MORE$0,08565-%10,45
TOMCoin
TOM$0,000281-%1,05
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1,549-%0,06
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/16 01:39
Partager
Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0895+%6,80
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 14:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

Tom Lee's BitMine Crosses $10B in Holdings

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

Strive Bitcoin Buys: Unveiling a Massive $950M Capital Plan for Growth

Pro-Crypto Super PAC Unleashes Massive $100M War Chest for US Elections