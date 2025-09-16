Base Token Coming? Coinbase Layer-2 Network Teases Native Token Launch

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/16 15:11
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01356-1.95%
Solayer
LAYER$0.519-1.94%

TLDR

  • Base creator Jesse Pollak announced the Coinbase-backed layer-2 network is exploring issuing a native token at BaseCamp 2025
  • Plans remain in early stages with no specifics on timing, design, or governance structure yet available
  • The token would be built on Ethereum with Base working alongside regulators on compliance for distribution
  • Base has accumulated $5 billion in total value locked since 2023, making it the second-largest layer-2 blockchain
  • Base also launched an open-source bridge to Solana to enable cross-chain asset transfers and expand developer opportunities

Base, the layer-2 blockchain developed by Coinbase, is exploring the possibility of issuing a native token. The announcement came from network creator Jesse Pollak at the BaseCamp 2025 event on Monday.

Shift from Previous Position

This announcement marks a change from Base’s original stance. When the network launched in 2023, Coinbase stated it had no plans to issue a token.

As recently as November 2024, Pollak wrote on X that there were no plans for a Base network token. He emphasized the team’s focus on building and solving real problems.

The spokesperson linked the token consideration to the network’s growth. “Now that we’ve achieved sub-second, sub-cent transactions and expanded into an open stack, we’re exploring a network token to further decentralize and make the ecosystem more open, accessible, and community-driven.”

Token Details and Regulatory Compliance

Pollak provided limited details about the potential token’s structure. It remains unclear whether it will function as a governance token or have specific on-chain utility.

Base commits to building any token on Ethereum. The network will work with regulators on issuance and distribution processes.

Network Performance Metrics

Base has shown strong growth since its 2023 debut. The network has accumulated $5 billion in total value locked (TVL), with $1.7 billion added in 2025 alone.

This TVL figure makes Base the second-largest layer-2 network behind Arbitrum. According to L2Beat data, Base trails only Arbitrum in terms of capital locked.

Base processes significantly more transactions than its competitors. The network handled 328 million transactions over the past 30 days, compared to Arbitrum’s 77 million.

Base also records seven times more user operations per second than Arbitrum. Both networks process more transactions than Ethereum mainnet, which facilitated fewer than 50 million transactions in the same period.

Token Terminal data shows Base has approximately 20.8 million monthly active addresses over the past 12 months. This makes it the most widely used Ethereum layer-2 blockchain.

Cross-Chain Bridge Development

At BaseCamp 2025, Pollak also announced the launch of an open-source bridge to Solana. This bridge allows users to move assets between Base and Solana chains.

The bridge enables developers to access broader liquidity pools across both networks. Pollak described Base as designed to be “a bridge, not an island.”

Base processes transactions off-chain before settling them on Ethereum, following the standard layer-2 model. The network was incubated by Coinbase and launched as part of the exchange’s blockchain infrastructure expansion.

The post Base Token Coming? Coinbase Layer-2 Network Teases Native Token Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01356-2.02%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 16:19
Partager
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
RealLink
REAL$0.06299-0.04%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1317-0.50%
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 16:37
Partager
FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, the FBI assisted in the capture of British citizen Kai West (also known as "IntelBroker"), who was suspected of serial
CATCH
CATCH$0.032-1.53%
PAID Network
PAID$0.02-0.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857-1.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/27 08:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Top 3 Crypto to Buy During a Global Recession