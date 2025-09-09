Based Eggman ($GGs), a meme-infused presale, is positioning itself as the best new crypto of 2025, drawing in not just retail investors but even whales from the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community. As SHIB consolidates near $0.00001248 with resistance overhead, SHIB whales are hedging their bets on Based Eggman ($GGs), which has quickly been labeled a top crypto presale for 2025.

The Rise of Based Eggman ($GG)

Based Eggman ($GGs) is more than a meme – it’s quickly becoming one of the most talked-about presales of the year. Its appeal lies in its ability to blend humor and viral internet energy with a structured roadmap of staking, community governance, and scarcity-driven token design. Unlike Shiba Inu (SHIB), which faces challenges of scale and saturation,Based Eggman ($GGs) starts small, meaning even modest adoption can translate into outsized price appreciation. This makes it stand out as a top crypto presale among investors searching for early-stage gains.

Shiba Inu’s Growth vs. Whale Concerns

Shiba Inu (SHIB) currently trades with a $7.4 billion market cap, and despite a recent 2% price bounce, traders note structural resistance holding it back. The SHIB burn mechanism spiked dramatically this week with over 455,000 tokens destroyed in 24 hours, yet the pace is far from enough to dent circulating supply. On-chain metrics reveal that 62.3% of SHIB’s supply is held by just 10 wallets, a concentration that leaves smaller investors wary of whale-driven volatility. For many, this makes presale diversification appealing, especially when new tokens like Based Eggman ($GGs) are offering clean slates, promising tokenomics, and a position as a top crypto presale.

Why SHIB Whales Are Joining In

Shiba Inu (SHIB) whales are no strangers to meme coin momentum. Many of them recognize that exponential gains occur primarily during presale and early adoption phases. By entering Based Eggman ($GGs) now, whales are looking to replicate the kind of explosive early returns SHIB once provided. This migration highlights a broader trend: the meme coin sector is evolving from legacy names like SHIB and Dogecoin into new, community-driven narratives that can capture attention and liquidity quickly. With Based Eggman ($GGs) rising, whales are backing what they view as the next top crypto presale.

Conclusion: Based Eggman Leads The Meme Coin Wave

Shiba Inu (SHIB) remains a significant player, with cross-chain integrations and a loyal following. However, Based Eggman ($GGs) has captured the spotlight as the best new crypto presale, luring SHIB whales with its untapped upside and viral potential. For investors chasing the next big meme coin story, the Based Eggman ($GGs) presale stands out as a top crypto presale and may represent the ultimate opportunity in 2025’s competitive meme coin market.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

