Based Joins Forces with Ethena to Supercharge USDe Adoption on Hyperliquid

2025/09/09 00:10
Based, a platform for hyperliquid trading and payments, has happily announced a strategic investment from Ethena. This initiative aims to highlight the growing synergies between decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms and innovations in stablecoins. This partnership is considered just the beginning of a long-term collaboration.

Through this synergy, both partners strive to empower the Hyperliquid ecosystem by fast-tracking the adoption of Ethena’s USDe stablecoin. This incentive is set to enable traders and crypto users with greater liquidity and real-world utility. The platform has announced the news through its official X account. The other partner, Ethena, is a protocol for synthesizing a decentralized dollar.

Based as the largest Trading Platform on Hyperliquid

Based accounts for nearly 7% of Hyperliquid’s global perpetual volume, considering the largest platform operation on the network, which leverages its builder code exchange. Based partners with Ethena to become a core driver of USDe and USDtb integrations, strengthening its presence.

Based, along with trading, also issues debit cards, allowing users to purchase anything with stablecoins worldwide. In this way, the platform aims to create a link between decentralized finance and everyday transactions.

Based leverages a significant opportunity by collaborating with Ethena, improving its product offering. With this, the platform is set to bring an effortless trading experience on Hyperliquid while preading the use cases of stablecoin. The traders will get more stable settlement options by integrating into USDe. Alongside, the retail users can navigate through new opportunities to spend and transfer digital dollars globally.

Based Receives Strategic Investment from Ethena

Ethena has confidence in Based, that’s why the platform has invested in it. With this, based proves to be a key partner within the Hyperliquid ecosystem. Ethena leverages Based’s renowned trading platform along with its strong user base to drive USDe adoption and future products.

Through this alliance, Based is poised to cement its reputation as a leader in advancing innovation to accelerate stablecoin adoption. Traders and everyday users both can benefit from faster, accessible, and reliable crypto finance solutions. 

