The post 'Baywatch' Reboot Surfaces At Fox With Straight-To-Series Order appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.

‘Baywatch’ Reboot Surfaces At Fox With Straight-To-Series Order

2025/09/24 03:48
2025/09/24 03:48
1996 The Girls Of “Baywatch.” From L-R: Traci Bingham, Donna D’Errico, Yasmine Bleeth, Gena Lee Nolin And Nancy Valen. Baywatch (Photo By Getty Images)

Getty Images

Fox is heading to the beach with a reimagined Baywatch, with a straight-to-series order for 12 episodes of the iconic lifeguard drama. Co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Fremantle, the new Baywatch will debut during the network’s 2026–27 season, bringing, per the logline, the “legendary red swimsuits, high-stakes rescues, and beachside drama to a whole new generation.”

Executive producers include original creators Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, and Doug Schwartz, alongside Dante Di Loreto and Matt Nix (Burn Notice), who also serves as showrunner.

“In its first run, Baywatch defined an entire era,” said Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network in a statement. “Now it’s time to bring the California dream back—with fresh stories, rising stars, and all the spectacle that made the original a global sensation.”

From the Beginning

In 1989, Baywatch debuted on NBC with David Hasselhoff and company, introducing viewers to a new kind of television drama — one filled with sun, surf, and rescues. It was never a dull moment at the beach! Though Baywatch struggled in its first season and was canceled by NBC, it was revived in syndication in 1991 – where it found massive international success. Over 11 seasons (including its final two years as Baywatch: Hawaii), the series became the most-watched television show in the world, airing in more than 200 countries and launching the careers of stars like Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra, Jason Momoa, and Yasmine Bleeth.

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA – APRIL 17: Actress Nicole Eggert, actor David Charvet, actor David Hasselhoff, actress Alexandra Paul, actress Pamela Anderson and actor Jeremy Jackson (in back) attend “Baywatch” Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Tour on April 17, 1993 at Universal Studios in Universal City, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The Fox reboot aims to honor that legacy while updating the franchise with modern challenges, a brand-new cast, and a contemporary take on the drama, romance, and adrenaline-fueled rescues that made Baywatch a global pop culture phenomenon. As of press time, no cast members have been officially announced.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/marcberman1/2025/09/23/baywatch-reboot-surfaces-at-fox-with-straight-to-series-order/

