BBVA Launches €14.8B Hostile Bid for Sabadell Amid Rising Tensions

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/09 00:11
CreatorBid
BID$0.08317+7.62%

TLDR

  • BBVA launches €14.8B hostile bid for Sabadell as shares outpace offer value.
  • Sabadell stock surge leaves BBVA’s €14.8B takeover bid looking less attractive.
  • BBVA pushes €14.8B bid for Sabadell amid pricing gap and shareholder doubts.
  • Hostile €14.8B BBVA bid faces uphill battle as Sabadell shares beat offer.
  • BBVA risks failure in €14.8B Sabadell takeover without sweetening its bid.

BBVA has officially initiated a €14.8 billion hostile takeover offer for Banco Sabadell, escalating tensions in Spain’s banking sector. The move follows a prolonged regulatory process that delayed the formal launch since BBVA first proposed the deal 16 months ago. Sabadell shareholders now face an October 7 deadline to respond to the offer, with the outcome expected by October 14.

Share Surge Puts Pressure on BBVA Offer Terms

Since April 2024, Sabadell shares have significantly outpaced BBVA’s stock, exceeding the offer’s implied value. As a result, analysts say BBVA’s initial 30% premium over Sabadell’s April 29 share price has reversed to a 9% deficit. BBVA insists it will not raise the offer, though it retains the legal right to do so until five days before the deadline.

This pricing gap creates doubt about shareholder acceptance, especially among retail holders, who own nearly half of Sabadell’s stock. With BBVA targeting 50.01% control, analysts suggest it may need to increase the offer to ensure success. Some brokers believe BBVA could raise the bid by up to 34% while preserving most of its €900 million synergy target.

Spanish Government Conditions Delay Full Merger

Although BBVA received approval from key regulators, the Spanish government imposed a three-year freeze on any full legal merger. This condition means BBVA and Sabadell must operate separately despite any successful acquisition. As a result, BBVA postponed its synergy goals by a year, moving the €900 million annual target to 2029.

This delay impacts the financial timing of the deal and complicates BBVA’s integration strategy. Nevertheless, BBVA’s leadership maintains that the deal remains strategically sound and offers long-term domestic growth. The combined entity would become Spain’s second-largest bank by assets, behind only Caixabank.

Shareholder Landscape Adds Complexity to BBVA’s Path

Sabadell’s shareholder base is fragmented, and the top 20 investors are largely international institutions. BlackRock, its largest shareholder, holds only around 7%, limiting coordinated resistance or support. BBVA also received permission from U.S. regulators to lower the acceptance threshold to 30%, a sign it may settle for partial control.

Despite BBVA’s public refusal to revise the terms, market activity suggests expectations of a sweeter bid remain. Jefferies estimated BBVA might enhance the offer by €1.5 billion to match market pricing. Sabadell’s board, which previously rejected a similar bid, is reviewing the current proposal and will issue a recommendation soon.

BBVA continues to stress the complementary nature of both banks, pointing to cost efficiencies and overlapping tech systems. However, resistance from Sabadell’s leadership and tepid retail sentiment signal a challenging path ahead. The coming weeks will reveal whether BBVA will adjust its offer or proceed with a partial stake under tightened government constraints.

 

The post BBVA Launches €14.8B Hostile Bid for Sabadell Amid Rising Tensions appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0231+1.01%
Everscale
EVER$0.01315-7.39%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0907+0.88%
Partager
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Partager
Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001033-0.19%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000081+10.95%
FUND
FUND$0.03+66.66%
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Partager
PA Daily | The U.S. Senate passed the procedural motion for the stablecoin GENIUS Act; Strategy spent $764.9 million to increase its holdings of Bitcoin

PA Daily | The U.S. Senate passed the procedural motion for the stablecoin GENIUS Act; Strategy spent $764.9 million to increase its holdings of Bitcoin

Binance will launch TOKYO GAMES TOKEN (TGT) and start an airdrop activity; Genesis sued its parent company DCG to recover more than US$1 billion in transfers, accusing it of internal transfers during its insolvency; JPMorgan Chase CEO: Customers will be allowed to buy Bitcoin, but will not provide custody services for it.
Union
U$0.0106-9.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09923-1.77%
TOKYO GAMES TOKEN
TGT$0.003189+1.59%
Partager
PANews2025/05/20 18:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

PA Daily | The U.S. Senate passed the procedural motion for the stablecoin GENIUS Act; Strategy spent $764.9 million to increase its holdings of Bitcoin

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Cryptocurrency Predictions: SOL, VET, and ETH Set to Skyrocket This Week