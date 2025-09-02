BDACS to Host Korea’s First Blockchain Concert Featuring Stradivarius

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 20:56
RealLink
REAL$0.05986+5.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09793-1.55%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00046-8.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017697-5.04%
VisionGame
VISION$0.00025-5.51%


Lawrence Jengar
Sep 01, 2025 20:55

BDACS, in collaboration with Galaxy and Animoca Brands, is set to host Korea’s first blockchain concert, merging art and blockchain technology in a unique event.





In a groundbreaking event for both the art and blockchain industries, BDACS is preparing to host Korea’s first blockchain concert, according to BDACS. This unique showcase will take place on September 24 at the RAUM in Cheongdam and will feature the exquisite sounds of the ‘Empress Caterina’ Stradivarius violin, played by Paganini.

Bridging Art and Blockchain

BDACS, in partnership with Galaxy and Animoca Brands, is set to present a new vision for digital asset innovation. The event aims to demonstrate the potential of real-world asset tokenization, a process that could revolutionize the way art and other tangible assets are owned and traded. This concert will not only be a musical event but also a platform for discussing the future of digital assets.

A New Investment Paradigm

The concert will feature not only classical music performances but also a panel discussion that seeks to propose a new investment paradigm in the intersection of art and blockchain technology. The fusion of these two fields could pave the way for novel investment opportunities, making art more accessible and liquid as an asset class.

Global Partnership for Innovation

This event marks a significant collaboration between BDACS, Galaxy, and Animoca Brands, three leaders in the digital asset space. Their joint efforts underscore the potential for blockchain technology to transform various sectors, including the arts. By tokenizing real-world assets, these companies aim to unlock new value and drive innovation in the digital economy.

For more details, visit the official BDACS website.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/bdacs-korea-first-blockchain-concert-stradivarius

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

The post Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Pi Network has had a tough year with big ups and downs. Many investors left after the price dropped, raising doubts about its future. But crypto analyst Dr. Altcoin is still positive. He says Pi doesn’t need to be a $1 stablecoin to work for peer-to-peer (P2P) payments. The question is, can it really succeed …
Threshold
T$0.01599+0.94%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006096+6.38%
Pi Network
PI$0.34222-0.60%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/02 21:28
Partager
Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Maghnus Mareneck, co-CEO of Interchain Labs, explains why interoperability is the only way forward for stablecoins.
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001839-4.71%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002755-0.97%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/09/02 21:05
Partager
Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

PANews reported on June 19 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the giant whale @AguilaTrades, who lost $15.42 million in two failed BTC long positions, has started
Bitcoin
BTC$111,228.08+2.06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0801+16.76%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 17:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with Us!]