Bearish momentum but RSI near oversold – OCBC

2025/08/22
Kiwi fell post-RBNZ policy decision. NZD last seen at 0.5820 levels, OCBC’s FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong note.

Bearish momentum on daily chart intact

“OCR was reduced to 3%, as widely anticipated but the tone of the press conference and MPS was notably more dovish than expected. MPC voted 4-2 for 25bp cut, and the 2 members had voted for 50bp cut. OCR projection was also lowered to 2.55% in 1Q 2026. OIS futures pricing in 40bp cut by end of 2025. There are 2 more meetings remaining for the year – Oct and Nov before the long break to February 2026 MPC meeting.”

“Governor Hawkesby stressed on the ‘strong consensus around the central path for the OCR’. While the RBNZ’s dovish cut and lower OCR track reinforces a downside bias for NZD, the magnitude of the move will hinge on the USD leg. With Powell’s Jackson Hole speech on Friday night likely to shape Fed easing expectations into September, we see scope for NZD/USD to test lower if the USD stays firm, but retracement risks if Powell leans dovish.”

“Bearish momentum on daily chart intact but RSI shows signs of entering oversold conditions. Support at 0.58 (50% fibo retracement of Apr low to Jul high), 0.5730 (61.8% fibo). Resistance at 0.5830 (200 DMA), 0.5880 (38.2% fibo).”

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
2025/05/01
Hyra Network Bags Chairman’s Award 2025 at WITSA Global AI Summit

In acknowledgement of its unmatched AI infrastructure, Hyra Network, a pioneer in decentralized AI infrastructure designed to build a sovereign AI ecosystem for the digital age, has been granted the highest honor among AI projects across the world, according to an official announcement today. Per the announcement, Hyra Network has won the Chairman’s Award 2025 […]
2025/08/22
Cynthia Lummis Eyes Thanksgiving Target for U.S. Crypto Market Structure Bill

Cynthia Lummis has outlined a Thanksgiving timeline for crypto market structure legislation, saying Congress will move the bill this year, with Banking and Agriculture reviews set for September and October as Senate backers court Democratic support amid opposition from Elizabeth Warren.
2025/08/22
